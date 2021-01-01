« previous next »
The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it

Yesterday at 11:31:42 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:38:23 am
Look at these numpties: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/18/anger-brexit-tories-red-wall-conservatives-reform-uk-party-immigration. Consocialists FFS.

This is the area and the people where I work and this is so typical of their views and attitude towards immigration and politics.

So fucking what if they're outside playing football and drinking coffee at midnight? 

Would they rather they were slumped all over the pavements smacked up on Ice like the local white boys are?

Or shoplifting and begging to pay for it?

FFS they need our help and support, all of them.  Locals and non locals and fuck off with "the country's full, we can't afford it".

If the fucking politicians stopped giving our wealth to those who don't fucking need anymore and prioritised those who need it most, there'd be enough for us all!!
Yesterday at 11:34:17 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:06:37 am
This is an example of why we need PR.

You wouldn't have a party like UKIP/Brexit Party/Reform UK, without any MPs whasoever, shaping the political landscape of the whole country.

All of us in here predicted that when Brexit turns out to be a shitshow, c*nts like Farrage and Tice will just say that it hasn't been done properly.  Of course, that's a load of hourseshit, but it's an easy narrative to keep saying.

Here's one for Debs and her favourite place:

Could Frottage make a comeback and boost the Tories again, as that is what they're all about:

I'd already posted my views before I saw this mate 😂
Yesterday at 11:45:23 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:38:23 am
Look at these numpties: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/18/anger-brexit-tories-red-wall-conservatives-reform-uk-party-immigration. “Consocialists” FFS.

"This isn't the Brexit we wanted, it hasn't been done properly." This is exactly the Brexit they voted for. There isn't any more Brexit that could have been done. The UK are out of all EU agreements and treaties. Any less Brexit would have likely been better, but that isn't what these absolut fucking fuckwits think. Honestly if you cracked the heads of anyone who voted Leave open, you wouldn't find one brain cell.


And Frottage should go to jail for destrying the country and ruining people's lives.
Yesterday at 12:04:10 pm
If there is one thing that came out of Brexit is that these people need ignoring, and that includes the Reform party. UKIP gained too much power within the Tories and its almost like they are the ones you need to run decisions by.

Dont listen to them, call them a gang of c*nts and get about making real change.
Yesterday at 12:16:00 pm
It's obvious that Frottage will make a comback to try to eat into the Labour/Lib Dem vote and swing some marginals.  We just got to hope that there's no chance of him having a significant amount of success.
Yesterday at 12:20:50 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:16:00 pm
It's obvious that Frottage will make a comback to try to eat into the Labour/Lib Dem vote and swing some marginals.  We just got to hope that there's no chance of him having a significant amount of success.

Reform will hurt the tories far more than the other parties you'd think. Their pitch is basically that the Conservatives aren't conservative enough.
Yesterday at 12:33:13 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 12:20:50 pm
Reform will hurt the tories far more than the other parties you'd think. Their pitch is basically that the Conservatives aren't conservative enough.

No. It's a ploy to get them to bend to their will.  They will threaten the Tories, then do a deal not to run any candidates against them, but run against Labour and the Lib Dems, where appropriate.

Ref 2019.
Yesterday at 02:02:55 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:24:54 am
I reckon the bbc had to work pretty hard to find someone who was blaming the nurses for their missed hospital appointment, but find one they did! Having appointments cancelled is obviously not good, but this lady they found made no mention of the flat out refusal to negotiate. No, it was all the nurses fault, supposed to be a caring profession is what she actually said! And they let her say it like its a valid thing to say. FFS, its enough to drive you insane.

They had to remove an interview where a member of the public complained about the rail strikes meaning they couldnt go to work, after people wrote in to say that his commute was served by a full bus schedule.
Yesterday at 04:04:57 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:58:31 am
I read that this could lead to more English people having to wait over 9 weeks to get a consultant appointment. To paraphrase Monty Python, you lucky, lucky, jammy bastards.

In Northern Ireland, 82% of people are waiting over 9 weeks. Of the nearly 400,000 on waiting lists, 116,000 have been waiting over 2 years. The health service states that no one should have to wait over 52 weeks for an appointment, yet over 50% are. Anecdotally, Ive read accounts of people waiting almost 4 years. If this happened in England it would be national news.

https://datavis.nisra.gov.uk/health/ni-outpatient-waiting-times-sep-22.html

Its among the worst in Europe but is never highlighted as such as long as the figures in England are acceptable. The health service is no longer an argument against a united Ireland. Its absolutely broken.
I work in the North of Ireland, and have been waiting for minor surgery for about 5 years, I have full Bupa coverage through work but I don't use it out of principle.
Yesterday at 04:49:06 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 12:33:13 pm
No. It's a ploy to get them to bend to their will.  They will threaten the Tories, then do a deal not to run any candidates against them, but run against Labour and the Lib Dems, where appropriate.

Ref 2019.

In which case, common sense would suggest Labour and the Lib Dems should do a deal not to run against each other where appropriate. But of course, the centre left rarely acts in self interest.
Yesterday at 04:53:19 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:04:57 pm
I work in the North of Ireland, and have been waiting for minor surgery for about 5 years, I have full Bupa coverage through work but I don't use it out of principle.

That sounds like you don't live in NI, just work there. Can you not access healthcare where you live, or is that just as bad?
Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm
I live and work here, the NHS is on it's arse, a decade of deliberate Tory underfunding tends to do that, but it's equally galling when you have members of the opposition advocating private healthcare too for fuck sake.
Yesterday at 11:31:46 pm
NI health service has been dying on its arse for 10 years but the last three have been spectacular. The doctors and nurses Ive spoken to are so tired of it. I know a few that have chosen to emigrate to Australia and Canada because theyre fed up with being overworked and underpaid.
Today at 06:07:24 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm
I live and work here, the NHS is on it's arse, a decade of deliberate Tory underfunding tends to do that, but it's equally galling when you have members of the opposition advocating private healthcare too for fuck sake.

Off the back of that, what are people's feelings overall with regard to private healthcare?

Do you all see it in the same like as private schooling where it needs serious reform to remove entrenched privilege that it can provide or, due to the fact that it is much more accessible and many employers provide it for their staff, is it simply a case of improving funding for the NHS rather than feeling a need to impose changes on the private system?

