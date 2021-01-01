Look at these numpties: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/18/anger-brexit-tories-red-wall-conservatives-reform-uk-party-immigration. Consocialists FFS.
This is an example of why we need PR.You wouldn't have a party like UKIP/Brexit Party/Reform UK, without any MPs whasoever, shaping the political landscape of the whole country.All of us in here predicted that when Brexit turns out to be a shitshow, c*nts like Farrage and Tice will just say that it hasn't been done properly. Of course, that's a load of hourseshit, but it's an easy narrative to keep saying.Here's one for Debs and her favourite place:Could Frottage make a comeback and boost the Tories again, as that is what they're all about:
Look at these numpties: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/18/anger-brexit-tories-red-wall-conservatives-reform-uk-party-immigration. “Consocialists” FFS.
It's obvious that Frottage will make a comback to try to eat into the Labour/Lib Dem vote and swing some marginals. We just got to hope that there's no chance of him having a significant amount of success.
Reform will hurt the tories far more than the other parties you'd think. Their pitch is basically that the Conservatives aren't conservative enough.
I reckon the bbc had to work pretty hard to find someone who was blaming the nurses for their missed hospital appointment, but find one they did! Having appointments cancelled is obviously not good, but this lady they found made no mention of the flat out refusal to negotiate. No, it was all the nurses fault, supposed to be a caring profession is what she actually said! And they let her say it like its a valid thing to say. FFS, its enough to drive you insane.
I read that this could lead to more English people having to wait over 9 weeks to get a consultant appointment. To paraphrase Monty Python, you lucky, lucky, jammy bastards. In Northern Ireland, 82% of people are waiting over 9 weeks. Of the nearly 400,000 on waiting lists, 116,000 have been waiting over 2 years. The health service states that no one should have to wait over 52 weeks for an appointment, yet over 50% are. Anecdotally, Ive read accounts of people waiting almost 4 years. If this happened in England it would be national news. https://datavis.nisra.gov.uk/health/ni-outpatient-waiting-times-sep-22.htmlIts among the worst in Europe but is never highlighted as such as long as the figures in England are acceptable. The health service is no longer an argument against a united Ireland. Its absolutely broken.
No. It's a ploy to get them to bend to their will. They will threaten the Tories, then do a deal not to run any candidates against them, but run against Labour and the Lib Dems, where appropriate.Ref 2019.
I work in the North of Ireland, and have been waiting for minor surgery for about 5 years, I have full Bupa coverage through work but I don't use it out of principle.
I live and work here, the NHS is on it's arse, a decade of deliberate Tory underfunding tends to do that, but it's equally galling when you have members of the opposition advocating private healthcare too for fuck sake.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]