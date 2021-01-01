« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 518 519 520 521 522 [523]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it  (Read 694878 times)

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,349
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20880 on: Yesterday at 10:01:21 pm »
I think I heard Amazon staff in Coventry have voted to strike.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20881 on: Yesterday at 11:26:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:01:21 pm
I think I heard Amazon staff in Coventry have voted to strike.

Whoever next, MPs? Oh they do fuck all anyway and get paid a decent whack
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,435
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20882 on: Today at 12:13:14 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 08:32:47 pm
I feel like I'm banging my head against a wall chatting with clients about the strikes.  All the strikes.

People are so brainwashed by the PR, how all these workers are raking it in, they don't need more money, they earn enough and how dare they hold the country to ransom after what we've been through.

Basically, we're all struggling so why are they a special case!

Its shocking how some people are so swayed by right wing talking points.

So nurses that use food banks are raking it in?

Minimum wage rail/postal workers likewise?

The workers are holding the country to ransom rather than the shareholders extracting unearned income?
Logged
Believer

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20883 on: Today at 12:46:02 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 12:13:14 am
Its shocking how some people are so swayed by right wing talking points.

So nurses that use food banks are raking it in?

Minimum wage rail/postal workers likewise?

The workers are holding the country to ransom rather than the shareholders extracting unearned income?

I try explaining that mate but all I get is 'well that's what they do'. 

I used supermarkets as an example of staff being paid peanuts yet they're making billions in profits to pay CEO bonuses and huge dividends to share holders and I got "but supermarket staff are on a right packet, about £10.60 an hour"!

On the subject of work and wages, why is everyone stuck on this 'people don't want to work more than 16hrs a week because they can get more in benefits'?

I understand there's a sliding scale with the more you earn the less benefits you get but surely, unless you've got kids and have childcare costs, benefits aren't paying people more than minimum wage?

Anyone got any examples as I'm fed up of managers I know using this as a stick to bash the workforce.

Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,349
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20884 on: Today at 06:00:37 am »
Hi Debs.  I've not had conversations like the ones you are taking about but the benefits thing seems most odd.
Is it the case that as you start earning more every penny you earn gets taken off the benefits? Or perhaps so much that you are earning below minimum wage and so it feels like it's not worth doing? If that's the case then I guess the government are using lower benefits to make it more worthwhile getting work.  Maybe we need a tweak to minimum wage , so that it's far higher for the first 16 hours so that it's definitely better than the lost benefits.  Also I like Zend proposed universal basic salary. Actually has anyone seen Zeb of late?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,028
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20885 on: Today at 08:59:34 am »
A friend of mine just quit the library service. She ran a lovely wee village library, but got frustrated by the buses never being on time or not turning up at all and being late to open up. Even worse trying to get home on a cold wintry night.  The bus companies are having a terrible time trying to keep staff theyve trained up and its affecting services. Her situation, as a single mother, was that she worked the 16 hours a week offered and if asked to do a few extra hours she would have to take that as time off in lieu. She would have loved the extra cash & even better a full time post, but on one hand shed then have to reapply for her benefits each time she did overtime , and on the other library services have been cut back so much that the opening hours are no longer full time. Tory Britain, eh? The envy of the world.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,399
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20886 on: Today at 09:38:39 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 12:46:02 am
I try explaining that mate but all I get is 'well that's what they do'. 

I used supermarkets as an example of staff being paid peanuts yet they're making billions in profits to pay CEO bonuses and huge dividends to share holders and I got "but supermarket staff are on a right packet, about £10.60 an hour"!

On the subject of work and wages, why is everyone stuck on this 'people don't want to work more than 16hrs a week because they can get more in benefits'?

I understand there's a sliding scale with the more you earn the less benefits you get but surely, unless you've got kids and have childcare costs, benefits aren't paying people more than minimum wage?

Anyone got any examples as I'm fed up of managers I know using this as a stick to bash the workforce.

I've never understood how wages are decided. There are many physically demanding jobs out there that pay peanuts because apparently anybody can do them. Force me to work in a supermarket for a week and I'll probably jump out a window midway through day two. 😅

I've not worked since 2011, so I'm out of the loop on wages/benefits.  What I can say from personal experience is that I can't see how any single adult aged over 25 who wants their own space can earn less than £17k a year and hope to have a decent standard of living.

I know from a benefits standpoint that they start to be reduced if you exceed £6k in savings, (earnings?) eventually being stopped altogether at an upper ceiling. Not sure what the cut off is, maybe £35k?

That's kind of barmy to me. I doubt many people would hit the upper threshold, but I always thought the lower threshold was a bit too low. That said, i can't imagine there's many people with much in the way of spare money right now.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,481
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20887 on: Today at 10:35:38 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 12:46:02 am
I try explaining that mate but all I get is 'well that's what they do'. 

I used supermarkets as an example of staff being paid peanuts yet they're making billions in profits to pay CEO bonuses and huge dividends to share holders and I got "but supermarket staff are on a right packet, about £10.60 an hour"!

On the subject of work and wages, why is everyone stuck on this 'people don't want to work more than 16hrs a week because they can get more in benefits'?

I understand there's a sliding scale with the more you earn the less benefits you get but surely, unless you've got kids and have childcare costs, benefits aren't paying people more than minimum wage?

Anyone got any examples as I'm fed up of managers I know using this as a stick to bash the workforce.

It depends really.  If you are a new claimant on Universal Credit, then no.  Universal Credit pays absolute peanuts, especially if you are not sick or disabled.  Even then it's poor compared to previous benefits.

However, if you have have been long-term sick/disabled (Over 7 years for example), and are still on the previous benefis payment scheme, then you could be getting approximately 25 - 28 k a year, plus help towards housing too (more than many jobs).

I knew of job centre staff who were pretty miffed that some of the people they used to deal with were getting paid more than them.

Under the old benefit schemes (before Universal Credit), you could work up to 16 hours a week, without it impacting your benefit payments too.

Obviously, it's still a piss in the ocean, when compared to corporate greed, tax avoidance etc.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:29:32 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20888 on: Today at 01:10:28 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 09:51:09 pm
Standing together whilst simultaneously suffering, whilst also simultaneously condemning the very people who could, if we joined them, set us all free - that's so typically British it's the reason why there'll never be a revolution in the UK. Blind, deaf, dumb and compliant is the majority. Anyone standing up for justice or equality is discredited, shamed or worse. We know this to be true. We've seen it happen enough.

I've spent the morning with one of my favourite clients and been able to slash and trash all the government PR spin and have a right good moan and a giggle about the qanon, conspiracy theorist, rabbit hole, daily heil reading gobshites.

Logged

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20889 on: Today at 01:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 09:38:39 am
I've never understood how wages are decided. There are many physically demanding jobs out there that pay peanuts because apparently anybody can do them. Force me to work in a supermarket for a week and I'll probably jump out a window midway through day two. 😅

I've not worked since 2011, so I'm out of the loop on wages/benefits.  What I can say from personal experience is that I can't see how any single adult aged over 25 who wants their own space can earn less than £17k a year and hope to have a decent standard of living.

I know from a benefits standpoint that they start to be reduced if you exceed £6k in savings, (earnings?) eventually being stopped altogether at an upper ceiling. Not sure what the cut off is, maybe £35k?

That's kind of barmy to me. I doubt many people would hit the upper threshold, but I always thought the lower threshold was a bit too low. That said, i can't imagine there's many people with much in the way of spare money right now.

I've always worked in a low paid industry and have never understood how somebody earning the barest minimum is expected to pay the same percentage of tax as someone earning twice as much?

If it's barest minimum or below the poverty line how can they afford to hand 20% of it back?

Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,349
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20890 on: Today at 01:20:45 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 01:16:11 pm
I've always worked in a low paid industry and have never understood how somebody earning the barest minimum is expected to pay the same percentage of tax as someone earning twice as much?

If it's barest minimum or below the poverty line how can they afford to hand 20% of it back?



The first 12,500 is income tax free.  Maybe minimum wage 40hrs a week , 46 weeks a year should set the tax free threshold.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20891 on: Today at 01:41:25 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:20:45 pm
The first 12,500 is income tax free.  Maybe minimum wage 40hrs a week , 46 weeks a year should set the tax free threshold.

I reckon, in the North, a single person can live sufficiently comfortably on £16k after tax, maybe closer to £18k since I last did the maths.

A flatshare in city centre Leeds would run them to about £800 a month including bills for a flash one with parking. that leaves between 6.5k and 8.5k to live on for the year, which is £550-£700 (I think now with costs increasing it would need to be £18k) per month. It won't be strip clubs and champagne every week but you could afford to live on that and not be worrying about where your next meal was coming from.

To make it work you'd need to adjust the tax thresholds to make sure services like NHS etc didn't get shorted.
Logged

Online All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20892 on: Today at 03:18:32 pm »
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Today at 01:41:25 pm
I reckon, in the North, a single person can live sufficiently comfortably on £16k after tax, maybe closer to £18k since I last did the maths.

A flatshare in city centre Leeds would run them to about £800 a month including bills for a flash one with parking. that leaves between 6.5k and 8.5k to live on for the year, which is £550-£700 (I think now with costs increasing it would need to be £18k) per month. It won't be strip clubs and champagne every week but you could afford to live on that and not be worrying about where your next meal was coming from.

To make it work you'd need to adjust the tax thresholds to make sure services like NHS etc didn't get shorted.

£800 for a fucking flat share, that's significantly more than my mortgage on a 3 bed end terrace in Cheshire.

That there above highlights how woefully inadequate affordable houses are......christ on a bike £800 for a flat share.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,481
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20893 on: Today at 04:16:47 pm »
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Today at 03:18:32 pm
£800 for a fucking flat share, that's significantly more than my mortgage on a 3 bed end terrace in Cheshire.

That there above highlights how woefully inadequate affordable houses are......christ on a bike £800 for a flat share.

Yep.

My mate pays best part of a 1,000 a month on rent, yet he's told by the bank, he cannot afford a £700 mortgage. 
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,168
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20894 on: Today at 04:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:16:47 pm
Yep.

My mate pays best part of a 1,000 a month on rent, yet he's told by the bank, he cannot afford a £700 mortgage. 

Think Martin Lewis was talking about this and how he and Jeremy c*nt has met the banks about tweaking things like mortgage affordability. It includes how people are being forced to pay variable rates but not be given mortgages which are cheaper because they are deemed not to be able to afford it, also stuff like being able to switch back to a shorter term.
Logged

Online iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20895 on: Today at 04:35:19 pm »
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Today at 03:18:32 pm
£800 for a fucking flat share, that's significantly more than my mortgage on a 3 bed end terrace in Cheshire.

That there above highlights how woefully inadequate affordable houses are......christ on a bike £800 for a flat share.

That does include bills and I've uplifted from what I was paying 2 years ago to account for bills.

Two bed flat inc parking in Leeds city centre is around £1,200 then you are looking at £25 for internet, £50 for water, £140 for council tax, £120-£150 for electricity so you are near enough at £1,600 per month between two
Logged

Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,565
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20896 on: Today at 04:38:37 pm »
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Today at 04:35:19 pm
That does include bills and I've uplifted from what I was paying 2 years ago to account for bills.

Two bed flat inc parking in Leeds city centre is around £1,200 then you are looking at £25 for internet, £50 for water, £140 for council tax, £120-£150 for electricity so you are near enough at £1,600 per month between two

 :o

I pay less than £400pm on my mortgage for a 2 bed flat in nice area of Aberdeen city centre with private parking.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 518 519 520 521 522 [523]   Go Up
« previous next »
 