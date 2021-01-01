« previous next »
The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,346
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Yesterday at 10:01:21 pm
I think I heard Amazon staff in Coventry have voted to strike.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,466
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Yesterday at 11:26:50 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:01:21 pm
I think I heard Amazon staff in Coventry have voted to strike.

Whoever next, MPs? Oh they do fuck all anyway and get paid a decent whack
Logged

Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,435
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 12:13:14 am
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 08:32:47 pm
I feel like I'm banging my head against a wall chatting with clients about the strikes.  All the strikes.

People are so brainwashed by the PR, how all these workers are raking it in, they don't need more money, they earn enough and how dare they hold the country to ransom after what we've been through.

Basically, we're all struggling so why are they a special case!

Its shocking how some people are so swayed by right wing talking points.

So nurses that use food banks are raking it in?

Minimum wage rail/postal workers likewise?

The workers are holding the country to ransom rather than the shareholders extracting unearned income?
Logged
Believer

have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 12:46:02 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 12:13:14 am
Its shocking how some people are so swayed by right wing talking points.

So nurses that use food banks are raking it in?

Minimum wage rail/postal workers likewise?

The workers are holding the country to ransom rather than the shareholders extracting unearned income?

I try explaining that mate but all I get is 'well that's what they do'. 

I used supermarkets as an example of staff being paid peanuts yet they're making billions in profits to pay CEO bonuses and huge dividends to share holders and I got "but supermarket staff are on a right packet, about £10.60 an hour"!

On the subject of work and wages, why is everyone stuck on this 'people don't want to work more than 16hrs a week because they can get more in benefits'?

I understand there's a sliding scale with the more you earn the less benefits you get but surely, unless you've got kids and have childcare costs, benefits aren't paying people more than minimum wage?

Anyone got any examples as I'm fed up of managers I know using this as a stick to bash the workforce.

Logged

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,346
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 06:00:37 am
Hi Debs.  I've not had conversations like the ones you are taking about but the benefits thing seems most odd.
Is it the case that as you start earning more every penny you earn gets taken off the benefits? Or perhaps so much that you are earning below minimum wage and so it feels like it's not worth doing? If that's the case then I guess the government are using lower benefits to make it more worthwhile getting work.  Maybe we need a tweak to minimum wage , so that it's far higher for the first 16 hours so that it's definitely better than the lost benefits.  Also I like Zend proposed universal basic salary. Actually has anyone seen Zeb of late?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,028
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Today at 08:59:34 am
A friend of mine just quit the library service. She ran a lovely wee village library, but got frustrated by the buses never being on time or not turning up at all and being late to open up. Even worse trying to get home on a cold wintry night.  The bus companies are having a terrible time trying to keep staff theyve trained up and its affecting services. Her situation, as a single mother, was that she worked the 16 hours a week offered and if asked to do a few extra hours she would have to take that as time off in lieu. She would have loved the extra cash & even better a full time post, but on one hand shed then have to reapply for her benefits each time she did overtime , and on the other library services have been cut back so much that the opening hours are no longer full time. Tory Britain, eh? The envy of the world.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.
