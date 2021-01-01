A friend of mine just quit the library service. She ran a lovely wee village library, but got frustrated by the buses never being on time or not turning up at all and being late to open up. Even worse trying to get home on a cold wintry night. The bus companies are having a terrible time trying to keep staff theyve trained up and its affecting services. Her situation, as a single mother, was that she worked the 16 hours a week offered and if asked to do a few extra hours she would have to take that as time off in lieu. She would have loved the extra cash & even better a full time post, but on one hand shed then have to reapply for her benefits each time she did overtime , and on the other library services have been cut back so much that the opening hours are no longer full time. Tory Britain, eh? The envy of the world.