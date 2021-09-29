You can trace the current shitshow back to Cameron and his attempts to placate a faction of the Tories with an EU Referendum, it's all snowballed from that, from 2010-2015 they were really just a normal Tory government, fuck the poor/help the rich, but since the EU/Brexit coup they've made no attempt to hide the corruption and disdain for the working classes, like Spinal Tap, they've turned their complete cuntness up to 11.



I'd say it goes far further back than that, Flaccid. Thatcher's anti-EU (or, anti-EEC, as it was known at the time) rhetoric started the downward spiral, which was subsequently used by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson (and similar types) as a clarion call, but purely to increase his (and their) public profile(s). The difference being, though, it was mostly negotiating tactics by Thatcher in her discussions with the EEC to gain advantage. However, she started this dangerous game - I know there were other voices against the EU before her, but she amplified this and made it more widely acceptable within the Tory Party. There's been more than forty years of this irresponsible shite - it is only a wonder that it took so long before the damn eventually burst and for the UK to end up as a washed-up, has-been power. The UK will never fully recover from this, even if rejoined the EU tomorrow. And there are still huge numbers of people who will vote Tory (and for those on the left with similar flaky ideas about the EU, NATO, etc.). Fuck 'em all.