To be honest this is the only thing that bothers me over keeping support for the strikers, I still remember the outrage over the Grave diggers going on strike during the Winter of discontent back in 1979. burials postponed, bodies piling up, imagine that still springs to mind for many people, people will remember the nurses strike 50 yrs from now, the grave diggers strike made me think on whether everyone has the right to strike, does it apply to the Police +Army, it's not so simple. the government cant have it both ways. they cant screw them and moan when they defend themselves, if they want to take away the right for certain services to strike then the answer is obvious. set up a system to resolve grievances the nurses etc respect, a system they know treats them fairly.
I don't think this strike is all down to the spike in inflation, this has been building up since the Torys took over, inflation is the final straw. tearing into the Nurses because they demand 19% is a bit low, I think everyone knows this is the starting negotiating figure.
None of this would be happening under a Labour government.!!!!!!
I actually don't believe that 19% is too high, when we consider several factors;
1.) The real terms pay cut Nurses have received since 2010
2.) The current inflation rate
3.) The deficit in people vs roles required in the UK
4.) Comparative pay for Nurses in the UK against other developed nations
5.) Attrition in the sector
The reality is, in order to resolve not only the current and immediate situation, the medium to long term ability to fill the void of jobs in the NHS means that those jobs need to be competitively priced globally, so that we can appeal to the global work force and retain quality people.
Not to mention if you actually over pay now - it puts to bed any requirement for payrises in the upcoming years and nurses can get on with focusing on their day job, rather than conditions.