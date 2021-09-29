« previous next »
The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has been paid £1 million for speeches since leaving office  :wanker

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63975286
Fuck the Tories

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 09:26:32 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has been paid £1 million for speeches since leaving office  :wanker

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63975286

Just think of all the tax hell pay on that. Or not.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
What an utter fucking c*nt. People struggle to heat their homes and this wankstain making millions

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson makes more than £1m from speeches since leaving office

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63975286
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Apologies if already posted - just gonna leave this here. I messaged Pie recently saying how incredibly awesome yet simultaneously sad it is that a fictional character of his creation has become the most accurate mouthpiece possible to reflect British society and that he's gone past satire into visceral documentary. Truer than the most ball-aching truth imaginable. Just bloody brilliant.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gljtvwhcdhc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gljtvwhcdhc</a>
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 10:47:16 pm
Pie is always on form, but that's superlative and spot on.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:16:44 pm
Pie is always on form, but that's superlative and spot on.
He gets better with each one. It's intimidatingly good.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Hes ace
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 09:26:32 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has been paid £1 million for speeches since leaving office  :wanker

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63975286

What a c*nt. Much of it tax free no doubt.
Truss and the other fella have now admitted how clueless they were with their budget that cost the country more than Covid - And now we have Rishi, a fucking billionaire, a man that couldnt  spend his money if he had a thousand years, a man who has absolutely no idea how  ordinary people live.
And loads will still vote Tory  :butt
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 10:47:16 pm
Apologies if already posted - just gonna leave this here. I messaged Pie recently saying how incredibly awesome yet simultaneously sad it is that a fictional character of his creation has become the most accurate mouthpiece possible to reflect British society and that he's gone past satire into visceral documentary. Truer than the most ball-aching truth imaginable. Just bloody brilliant.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gljtvwhcdhc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gljtvwhcdhc</a>

What he is saying there shouldn't even be controversial - this isn't a subjective matter anymore, the amounts lost are objective, they are facts, and as he says it is also a fact that that lost money would end the strikes tomorrow if it hadn't been squandered.

Fucking fuckwits running the show
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
You can trace the current shitshow back to Cameron and his attempts to placate a faction of the Tories with an EU Referendum, it's all snowballed from that, from 2010-2015 they were really just a normal Tory government, fuck the poor/help the rich, but since the EU/Brexit coup they've made no attempt to hide the corruption and disdain for the working classes, like Spinal Tap, they've turned their complete cuntness up to 11.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:23:16 am
You can trace the current shitshow back to Cameron and his attempts to placate a faction of the Tories with an EU Referendum, it's all snowballed from that, from 2010-2015 they were really just a normal Tory government, fuck the poor/help the rich, but since the EU/Brexit coup they've made no attempt to hide the corruption and disdain for the working classes, like Spinal Tap, they've turned their complete cuntness up to 11.
I'd say it goes far further back than that, Flaccid. Thatcher's anti-EU (or, anti-EEC, as it was known at the time) rhetoric started the downward spiral, which was subsequently used by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson (and similar types) as a clarion call, but purely to increase his (and their) public profile(s). The difference being, though, it was mostly negotiating tactics by Thatcher in her discussions with the EEC to gain advantage. However, she started this dangerous game - I know there were other voices against the EU before her, but she amplified this and made it more widely acceptable within the Tory Party. There's been more than forty years of this irresponsible shite - it is only a wonder that it took so long before the damn eventually burst and for the UK to end up as a washed-up, has-been power. The UK will never fully recover from this, even if rejoined the EU tomorrow. And there are still huge numbers of people who will vote Tory (and for those on the left with similar flaky ideas about the EU, NATO, etc.). Fuck 'em all.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 10:47:16 pm
Apologies if already posted - just gonna leave this here. I messaged Pie recently saying how incredibly awesome yet simultaneously sad it is that a fictional character of his creation has become the most accurate mouthpiece possible to reflect British society and that he's gone past satire into visceral documentary. Truer than the most ball-aching truth imaginable. Just bloody brilliant.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gljtvwhcdhc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gljtvwhcdhc</a>

Fucking brilliant and yet fucking horrendous.

These fucking c*nts need putting against a wall and shooting, they are evil beyond belief.
Fuck the Tories

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
My mother was a shop steward for CoHSE in the 70s and early 80s. Imagine being that in Liverpool in Thatcher's Britain?! I showed her this clip. Response? "I'd go on picket lines on my days off - there's no excuse for neglecting patients."

I just shook my head and said, "Bigger picture. Who's neglecting the entire British economy now? Did you not listen to what Pie said?"

It's like a switch has gone off - how is it that so many people can just swallow the right wing media propaganda?! Who did more damage to this nation - Thatcher or Murdoch? And it just seems to be getting worse.....  :o
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:06:20 am
My mother was a shop steward for CoHSE in the 70s and early 80s. Imagine being that in Liverpool in Thatcher's Britain?! I showed her this clip. Response? "I'd go on picket lines on my days off - there's no excuse for neglecting patients."

I just shook my head and said, "Bigger picture. Who's neglecting the entire British economy now? Did you not listen to what Pie said?"

It's like a switch has gone off - how is it that so many people can just swallow the right wing media propaganda?! Who did more damage to this nation - Thatcher or Murdoch? And it just seems to be getting worse.....  :o

They've turned the country on its head. The Tories are claiming it'll cost what, £10 billion, which we know can be ripped apart anyway, when you factor in Income Tax, NI, money being spent in shops etc, yet Kwarteng/Truss cost the UK economy that in a fortnight and no-one seems to be paying attention to that As Pie said, when you add his figures up, its over £100 billion damage they have done in the past 6 years.
Fuck the Tories

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Today at 07:29:47 am
What he is saying there shouldn't even be controversial - this isn't a subjective matter anymore, the amounts lost are objective, they are facts, and as he says it is also a fact that that lost money would end the strikes tomorrow if it hadn't been squandered.

Fucking fuckwits running the show

They don't view as squandered though. Its lined their pockets and their backers so money well spent.
They don't use the services it would have paid for and it all comes out of our pockets in the end.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:37:44 am
They've turned the country on its head. The Tories are claiming it'll cost what, £10 billion, which we know can be ripped apart anyway, when you factor in Income Tax, NI, money being spent in shops etc, yet Kwarteng/Truss cost the UK economy that in a fortnight and no-one seems to be paying attention to that As Pie said, when you add his figures up, its over £100 billion damage they have done in the past 6 years.
Leaving the EU saved the NHS £350m a week, right....? How does that divide into £10B in terms of time? Fixing the NHS - and all the other systemic problems in the nation - shouldn't take as long or cost as much as they are telling you. c*nts, the lot of them. Shoot the lot.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:41:20 am
Leaving the EU saved the NHS £350m a week, right....? How does that divide into £10B in terms of time? Fixing the NHS - and all the other systemic problems in the nation - shouldn't take as long or cost as much as they are telling you. c*nts, the lot of them. Shoot the lot.

Just 29 weeks of EU savings should cover 10bn
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:14:31 am
Just 29 weeks of EU savings should cover 10bn
How many weeks did that dithering bag of shite BoJo hang on to the keys of power for when he should have been fixing the mess he created.....?
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 10:50:02 am
How many weeks did that dithering bag of shite BoJo hang on to the keys of power for when he should have been fixing the mess he created.....?

Too busy arranging his after dinner speech circuit to give a thought to such trivial matters. Like a well off Tory once said in work - luckily for him I was out - nobody uses the NHS anyway do they?

I laughed my arse off when he split us with his GF and she took his brand new Range Rover, half his business and his £1million house
Fuck the Tories

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Please beep your horns if you happen to pass a nurses picket line today to show your support.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:37:44 am
They've turned the country on its head. The Tories are claiming it'll cost what, £10 billion, which we know can be ripped apart anyway, when you factor in Income Tax, NI, money being spent in shops etc, yet Kwarteng/Truss cost the UK economy that in a fortnight and no-one seems to be paying attention to that As Pie said, when you add his figures up, its over £100 billion damage they have done in the past 6 years.

What Pie says is what i want politicians to say, imagine Starmer doing that on the despatch box.

But the bullshit about itll cost 10 billion which will take money away from frontline services, the c*nts dont even spend that 10 billion on front line services anyway
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
An interesting article on the defeated Bill put forward by that awful twat Jonathan Gullis.  It's Daily Mirror so the article itself is about as deep as a puddle but they've gone to the effort of naming the 69 Tories (of course) that backed it.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/tory-human-rights-crackdown-migrants-28732319

Full list is below but a quick glance picks out the usual suspects; Lee Anderson, Bridgen, Bill Cash, Simon Clarke, Drax, Elphicke, Fabricant, Francois, Jenkin, McVey, Patel, Redwood, Swayne and of course Gullis himself.  Dorries, Johnson and Rees-Mogg publicly backed the Bill but seemingly couldn't be bothered turning up to vote on it.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:38:41 am
They don't view as squandered though. Its lined their pockets and their backers so money well spent.

Even worse than that, they would likely consider payrises for nurses etc as squandering the money. After all, give the poors extra cash in their pocket and they just spend it, and who wants to see all that money sloshing around the economy where anyone can get to it?

Far better that they get to keep the billions instead and make the decisions on "investing" it.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:06:20 am
My mother was a shop steward for CoHSE in the 70s and early 80s. Imagine being that in Liverpool in Thatcher's Britain?! I showed her this clip. Response? "I'd go on picket lines on my days off - there's no excuse for neglecting patients."



I don't understand this. Isn't the picket line there, to discourage workers from going into work? How does joining it on her day off not neglect patients (her logic , not mine.  Nightmare scenario for any care service in that they can be painted as neglecting the public)

Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:41:20 am
Leaving the EU saved the NHS £350m a week, right....? How does that divide into £10B in terms of time? Fixing the NHS - and all the other systemic problems in the nation - shouldn't take as long or cost as much as they are telling you. c*nts, the lot of them. Shoot the lot.
I thought they admitted that £350m number was totally wrong?  Though Kier should perhaps bring it up and make sure they row back on it a lot more visibly.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:31:10 pm
I don't understand this. Isn't the picket line there, to discourage workers from going into work? How does joining it on her day off not neglect patients (her logic , not mine.  Nightmare scenario for any care service in that they can be painted as neglecting the public)
I thought they admitted that £350m number was totally wrong?  Though Kier should perhaps bring it up and make sure they row back on it a lot more visibly.

Frottage backpedalled the day after the fuckwits destroyed the country on the lies that were written on the bus
Fuck the Tories

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 12:37:00 pm
Frottage backpedalled the day after the fuckwits destroyed the country on the lies that were written on the bus

So did Johnson.  I remember the appalling interview where he tried to charm his way out of the lies
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:31:10 pm
I don't understand this. Isn't the picket line there, to discourage workers from going into work? How does joining it on her day off not neglect patients (her logic , not mine.  Nightmare scenario for any care service in that they can be painted as neglecting the public).
Propaganda innit. Make the nurses look like bastards and the unions like luddites. Classic Tory Cuntwittery 101.

The thing I was trying to get her to see is that 'neglect' is a relative concept here - decades and decades of systematic and deliberate neglect of the very NHS that she worked in and successive Tory governments claim to support is certainly not something the nurses are guilty of. But nooooooo.........let's demonise the actual staff we were fucking clapping for only months ago.........they're the ones now acting irresponsibly and killing patients, not the government, surely! (one of the key points of Pie's piece).

But she won't see this point.

And you're right - the point of the picket line was exactly that - and if you crossed it, you're making a choice.

Joining it on your day off? Not sure what that achieves. It's no sacrifice - it's an expression of support but seems utterly futile to use your own time (albeit graciously granted by your overlords) to do so - and I genuinely don't know what point she's making other than agreeing with the right-wing rhetoric.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Any conversation around public sector pay that doesn't include reference to the real terms pay cut since 2010 is a deliberate attempt to make pay claims look excessive.

The typical public sector worker has had a real terms pay cut, has in some years not received even a nominal increase, have had pension contributions increased and the retirement age for future service increased. They've also kept the country going through the pandemic. They've also been asked to achieve far more with much, much less.

If I hear anyone, and I mean anyone utter the words "yeah, but Labour", I really won't be responsible for what I say to them. I'm beyond feeling sorry for them though. I bet the average Mail/Express/Sun reader would object to being made to carry a sign saying "I'm a thick bastard" around with them, but when they spout the predictable attack lines then they are achieving the same thing.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:06:20 am
My mother was a shop steward for CoHSE in the 70s and early 80s. Imagine being that in Liverpool in Thatcher's Britain?! I showed her this clip. Response? "I'd go on picket lines on my days off - there's no excuse for neglecting patients."

I just shook my head and said, "Bigger picture. Who's neglecting the entire British economy now? Did you not listen to what Pie said?"

It's like a switch has gone off - how is it that so many people can just swallow the right wing media propaganda?! Who did more damage to this nation - Thatcher or Murdoch? And it just seems to be getting worse.....  :o
To be honest this is the only thing that bothers me over keeping support for the strikers, I still remember the outrage over the Grave diggers going on strike during the Winter of discontent back in 1979. burials postponed, bodies piling up, imagine that still springs to mind for many people, people will remember the nurses strike 50 yrs from now, the grave diggers strike made me think on whether everyone has the right to strike, does it apply to the Police +Army, it's not so simple. the government cant have it both ways. they cant screw them and moan when they defend themselves, if they want to take away the right for certain services to strike then the answer is obvious. set up a system to resolve grievances the nurses etc respect, a system they know treats them fairly.
I don't think this strike is all down to the spike in inflation, this has been building up since the Torys took over, inflation is the final straw. tearing into the Nurses because they demand 19% is a bit low, I think everyone knows this is the starting negotiating figure.
None of this would be happening under a Labour government.!!!!!!
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:34:09 pm
To be honest this is the only thing that bothers me over keeping support for the strikers, I still remember the outrage over the Grave diggers going on strike during the Winter of discontent back in 1979. burials postponed, bodies piling up, imagine that still springs to mind for many people, people will remember the nurses strike 50 yrs from now, the grave diggers strike made me think on whether everyone has the right to strike, does it apply to the Police +Army, it's not so simple. the government cant have it both ways. they cant screw them and moan when they defend themselves, if they want to take away the right for certain services to strike then the answer is obvious. set up a system to resolve grievances the nurses etc respect, a system they know treats them fairly.
I don't think this strike is all down to the spike in inflation, this has been building up since the Torys took over, inflation is the final straw. tearing into the Nurses because they demand 19% is a bit low, I think everyone knows this is the starting negotiating figure.
None of this would be happening under a Labour government.!!!!!!

I actually don't believe that 19% is too high, when we consider several factors;

1.) The real terms pay cut Nurses have received since 2010
2.) The current inflation rate
3.) The deficit in people vs roles required in the UK
4.) Comparative pay for Nurses in the UK against other developed nations
5.) Attrition in the sector

The reality is, in order to resolve not only the current and immediate situation, the medium to long term ability to fill the void of jobs in the NHS means that those jobs need to be competitively priced globally, so that we can appeal to the global work force and retain quality people.

Not to mention if you actually over pay now - it puts to bed any requirement for payrises in the upcoming years and nurses can get on with focusing on their day job, rather than conditions.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Today at 01:42:37 pm
I actually don't believe that 19% is too high, when we consider several factors;

1.) The real terms pay cut Nurses have received since 2010
2.) The current inflation rate
3.) The deficit in people vs roles required in the UK
4.) Comparative pay for Nurses in the UK against other developed nations
5.) Attrition in the sector

The reality is, in order to resolve not only the current and immediate situation, the medium to long term ability to fill the void of jobs in the NHS means that those jobs need to be competitively priced globally, so that we can appeal to the global work force and retain quality people.

Not to mention if you actually over pay now - it puts to bed any requirement for payrises in the upcoming years and nurses can get on with focusing on their day job, rather than conditions.
I think the nurses have been more than reasonable, as I say everyone knows how these negotiations work, I agree they deserve more but critics would throw shit at them no matter what they demanded, they are not being pig headed, they are willing to negotiate so anyone attacking them for demanding a certain figure is just throwing shit at them to further their argument.
I know there is a system in place to solve these disputes but it clearly doesn't work as the Nurses wouldn't be in this position in the first place if it did.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Today at 01:42:37 pm
I actually don't believe that 19% is too high, when we consider several factors;

1.) The real terms pay cut Nurses have received since 2010
2.) The current inflation rate
3.) The deficit in people vs roles required in the UK
4.) Comparative pay for Nurses in the UK against other developed nations
5.) Attrition in the sector

The reality is, in order to resolve not only the current and immediate situation, the medium to long term ability to fill the void of jobs in the NHS means that those jobs need to be competitively priced globally, so that we can appeal to the global work force and retain quality people.

Not to mention if you actually over pay now - it puts to bed any requirement for payrises in the upcoming years and nurses can get on with focusing on their day job, rather than conditions.
Agreed.  Pay has certainly gone up by more than 19% in other sectors with staff shortages.  A local pre-school was on the regional TV here and part of the story was the owner saying he'd given his carers a 30% pay rise compared to pre-Covid.  He wasn't exactly filled with the joys of the season and was bemoaning he'd likely need to raise pay again to retain staff.

Having worked in the public sector having job vacancies since 2008-10 was always seen as a good thing among management.  It kept costs down, gave some budgetary flexibility for non-staffing costs and meant they didn't require redundancies in the inevitable next round of budget cuts.  The problem is that you get into a spiral of the job not being done properly, experienced staff leaving and not handing down that expertise and a churn of new staff who quickly realise what the game is.  Add onto that recruitment problems as the remuneration isn't competitive and you're really screwed.  Private sector businesses would and have failed in those circumstances but the public sector just dies a very slow death.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
It's honestly disgusting how nurses are being treated. Considering how tough the job is under ideal circumstances, coupled with events of the past 3 years. Lauded as guardians until they dare to ask to be paid enough to live on, then they're vilified. And people buy into this crap.
