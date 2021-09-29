My mother was a shop steward for CoHSE in the 70s and early 80s. Imagine being that in Liverpool in Thatcher's Britain?! I showed her this clip. Response? "I'd go on picket lines on my days off - there's no excuse for neglecting patients."



I just shook my head and said, "Bigger picture. Who's neglecting the entire British economy now? Did you not listen to what Pie said?"



It's like a switch has gone off - how is it that so many people can just swallow the right wing media propaganda?! Who did more damage to this nation - Thatcher or Murdoch? And it just seems to be getting worse.....



To be honest this is the only thing that bothers me over keeping support for the strikers, I still remember the outrage over the Grave diggers going on strike during the Winter of discontent back in 1979. burials postponed, bodies piling up, imagine that still springs to mind for many people, people will remember the nurses strike 50 yrs from now, the grave diggers strike made me think on whether everyone has the right to strike, does it apply to the Police +Army, it's not so simple. the government cant have it both ways. they cant screw them and moan when they defend themselves, if they want to take away the right for certain services to strike then the answer is obvious. set up a system to resolve grievances the nurses etc respect, a system they know treats them fairly.I don't think this strike is all down to the spike in inflation, this has been building up since the Torys took over, inflation is the final straw. tearing into the Nurses because they demand 19% is a bit low, I think everyone knows this is the starting negotiating figure.None of this would be happening under a Labour government.!!!!!!