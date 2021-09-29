Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has been paid £1 million for speeches since leaving office



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63975286



What a c*nt. Much of it tax free no doubt.Truss and the other fella have now admitted how clueless they were with their budget that cost the country more than Covid - And now we have Rishi, a fucking billionaire, a man that couldnt spend his money if he had a thousand years, a man who has absolutely no idea how ordinary people live.And loads will still vote Tory