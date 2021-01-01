I sometimes eat in hospital restaurants, normally almost exclusively staff in there ( I assume they are open to the public, but they don't make it clear). The diversity of nationality and culture is wonderful to behold.



Probably the UK's most diverse workforce as the NHS is one of the few major employers able to sponsor staff without visas. It's genuinely a global workforce and the NHS would really be on its knees without that approach. It's wild that some people see it as a negative.My designated GP is Indian, when I had complications from a concussion my consultant was English and she was supported by a Cypriot doctor. I'm almost certain that my eldest would not have survived childbirth were it not for a Polish surgeon clocking off and checking on the beeping from the heartrate monitor as he passed down the corridoor (and then clocking back on to carry out an emergency caesarean). I'm very grateful to all of them - not that I've ever met my GP