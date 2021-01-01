« previous next »
Author Topic: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it  (Read 688473 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20760 on: Today at 03:10:22 pm »
NHS on the bones of its arse. People having to strike just to get money to put the heating on and eat, other people losing their homes, homelessness through the roof, despair, mental health and health issues plague the country, services failing everywhere, councils falling apart, communities falling to pieces, travel services fucked, energy services fucked, ambulances fucked, hospitals fucked, schools fucked, colleges fucked.

And this fucking c*nt of a supposed Prime Minister is going on about a few people in rubber dingies.

What an absolute total utter fucking shithouse.

And people vote Tory. Let that sink in. People. Still. Vote. Tory.

Fuck me.
Poor.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20761 on: Today at 03:11:30 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:13:41 am
Unemployment up again itv news reporting

Meanwhile Tory mouth(ring)piece the BBC lead with Rishi the Rat's plan to fast track Albanian deportations...
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20762 on: Today at 03:16:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:46:23 pm
You do realise, if it weren't for the Albanian immigrants that the lefties let in, then you would still live in a small town, with plenty of capacity for schools and dentists and GP surgeries right ?

--edit-- Sarcasm. Before too many pelters come my way.
If it wasn't for those bloody lefties I'd be living on the set of Heartbeat with nothing worse to worry about than a bit of poaching from the local landed gentry.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20763 on: Today at 03:54:41 pm »
I'm sure everyone here will be delighted to know that their tax money will be helping to defend Johnson:

Partygate: ministers accused of writing blank cheque for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson legal bills

Exclusive: Cabinet Office to extend contract with law firm to defend claims ex-PM misled parliament, sources say

Quote
Ministers have been accused of writing a blank cheque for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons legal bills, as it emerged taxpayer-funded support was being extended to help defend him against claims he misled parliament over Partygate.

With just days left until a contract expires with the law firm Peters and Peters, which Johnson and the government have relied on to disparage an investigation by the privileges committee, the Guardian has learned the Cabinet Office intends to renew it.

The extension could be for up to six months given the investigations slow progress and was likely to be signed off without a new tender process, sources said.

Peters and Peters was given the four-month contract, worth nearly £130,000, in August. David Pannick, an advocate and kings counsel, was instructed on the firms behalf.

The life peer has since sought to discredit the investigation by claiming MPs on the cross-party committee had adopted a fundamentally flawed approach and that their interpretation of whether any misleading was deliberate would have a chilling effect on future statements by ministers.

Johnson himself has protested his innocence, and is said to believe it is unclear what the committee is investigating.

The Peters and Peters contract expires on 16 December, but sources confirmed it would be extended to help Johnson and the government while the privileges committee inquiry continued.

They said procurement rules meant that because the same service was being requested, the government would not need to re-tender the contract.

The Cabinet Office declined to say whether more money would be spent on the extended contract, or if the legal advice would continue to be provided within the existing budget.

Angela Rayner, Labours deputy leader, said Rishi Sunak had serious questions to answer about whether more taxpayers cash would be spent defending Johnson during a cost of living crisis.

Families up and down the country who are struggling to make ends meet will rightly be outraged at this sickening waste of their money, she told the Guardian.

Rayner said despite Sunaks pledge to restore integrity and accountability to government, he was already failing to stop the rot in Downing Street and pointed out that the government had still not appointed an ethics adviser.

Oral evidence sessions, which were meant to begin by the end of November, were now not likely to begin until mid-January.

Johnson himself would be called to give evidence, and was said to have requested he be accompanied at the hearing by a legal team  something a source close to him denied.

Because the privileges committee is in control of the timetable for witness sessions, requests for follow-up evidence and the writing of its final report, the contract extension could be for up to six months.

While delays to the inquiry were caused by the death of the queen and wrangling over the addition of a new member to the committee, the government was also accused of delaying things by refusing to hand over, or heavily redacting, key documents.

Chris Bryant, a Labour MP and chair of the standards committee, suggested Johnson could afford to pay his own legal bills and highlighted the money the former prime minister has made since leaving office, including a speech for which he charged £276,130.

The government seems to have issued a blank cheque to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson at a time when public finances are meant to be tight, Bryant said. Frankly, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson can afford his own legal representation.

Ministers have previously said public money is being used to defend Johnson, even though he is no longer a member of the government, because the inquiry has potential implications for all future statements by ministers of the crown in current and future administrations.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/13/ministers-accused-of-writing-blank-cheque-for-boris-johnson-legal-bills
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20764 on: Today at 03:57:20 pm »
Well if youre going to evade your taxes go for it in a big way. What a cheeky prick.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63958964
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20765 on: Today at 04:20:03 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 03:10:22 pm
NHS on the bones of its arse. People having to strike just to get money to put the heating on and eat, other people losing their homes, homelessness through the roof, despair, mental health and health issues plague the country, services failing everywhere, councils falling apart, communities falling to pieces, travel services fucked, energy services fucked, ambulances fucked, hospitals fucked, schools fucked, colleges fucked.

And this fucking c*nt of a supposed Prime Minister is going on about a few people in rubber dingies.

What an absolute total utter fucking shithouse.

And people vote Tory. Let that sink in. People. Still. Vote. Tory.

Fuck me.
Immigrunts, Immigrunts!
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20766 on: Today at 04:30:17 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 03:10:22 pm
NHS on the bones of its arse. People having to strike just to get money to put the heating on and eat, other people losing their homes, homelessness through the roof, despair, mental health and health issues plague the country, services failing everywhere, councils falling apart, communities falling to pieces, travel services fucked, energy services fucked, ambulances fucked, hospitals fucked, schools fucked, colleges fucked.

And this fucking c*nt of a supposed Prime Minister is going on about a few people in rubber dingies.

What an absolute total utter fucking shithouse.

And people vote Tory. Let that sink in. People. Still. Vote. Tory.

Fuck me.
Watched a vox pops Tory woman talking a few weeks back.
Oh I can't vote Labour otherwise things will return to the way they where in 2010. ::)
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20767 on: Today at 04:33:43 pm »
Apparently immigration is the 3rd biggest concern amongst all voters. 2nd for Tory voters.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20768 on: Today at 04:38:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:33:43 pm
Apparently immigration is the 3rd biggest concern amongst all voters. 2nd for Tory voters.

Well, imagine if an immigrant wandered off a dinghy and snapped up the last GP appointment! What would you do then?
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20769 on: Today at 08:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 04:38:55 pm
Well, imagine if an immigrant wandered off a dinghy and snapped up the last GP appointment! What would you do then?

Never mind the the GP's appointment, they're also living it up in 5* hotels and ordering takeaways.

It seems lost on these people that there's no fucking border control or immigration staff left to process them properly and housed accordingly so they can become fully integrated members of the community.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20770 on: Today at 09:19:44 pm »
My mum's closest friend recently blamed the NHS trouble in Northern Ireland on "too many immigrants so the system can't cope." This was based on nothing other than her seeing a few non-white faces in the GP surgery of their otherwise very white, rural, Irish town. No blame at all given to the funding and governance of the NHS.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20771 on: Today at 09:29:23 pm »
Havent seen my doc in about 5years.  Tried to make an appointment yesterday for a minor ailment and was triaged by some admin via phone.  Doc rang back about 2 hours later and promptly advised me to go private to avoid waking weeks for an appointment. 

Wouldnt like to have a major issue nowadays reliant on the NHS.  Tories have ripped it apart over time.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20772 on: Today at 09:39:02 pm »
I sometimes eat in hospital restaurants,  normally almost exclusively staff in there ( I  assume they are open to the public, but they don't make it clear).  The diversity of nationality and culture is wonderful to behold.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20773 on: Today at 09:55:05 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:29:23 pm
Havent seen my doc in about 5years.  Tried to make an appointment yesterday for a minor ailment and was triaged by some admin via phone.  Doc rang back about 2 hours later and promptly advised me to go private to avoid waking weeks for an appointment. 

Wouldnt like to have a major issue nowadays reliant on the NHS.  Tories have ripped it apart over time.

In Northern Ireland, everyone is having to go private so the obvious knock-on effect is that you're having to wait a long time for those appointments too. A MRI I had showed that I likely have IIH. I have uncontrollable headaches, eye pain and raging pulsatile tinnitus in one ear. I need a neurology appointment (and a lumbar puncture) to diagnose and treat it. The earliest PRIVATE appointment I can get is March 2023 (I booked it in November). ENT told me I'd be lucky to get to see a NHS neurologist in 2023...

My sister's friend teaches Neurology in Dublin. He kindly had a look over my notes and was astounded that it wasn't being treated as an urgent case, especially since I have had to go to A&E with the symptoms of the condition.

NHS, private... it's all broken and it will only get worse.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20774 on: Today at 10:06:25 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:39:02 pm
I sometimes eat in hospital restaurants,  normally almost exclusively staff in there ( I  assume they are open to the public, but they don't make it clear).  The diversity of nationality and culture is wonderful to behold.
Probably the UK's most diverse workforce as the NHS is one of the few major employers able to sponsor staff without visas.  It's genuinely a global workforce and the NHS would really be on its knees without that approach.  It's wild that some people see it as a negative.

My designated GP is Indian, when I had complications from a concussion my consultant was English and she was supported by a Cypriot doctor.  I'm almost certain that my eldest would not have survived childbirth were it not for a Polish surgeon clocking off and checking on the beeping from the heartrate monitor as he passed down the corridoor (and then clocking back on to carry out an emergency caesarean).  I'm very grateful to all of them - not that I've ever met my GP  ;D
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20775 on: Today at 10:33:25 pm »
Cunty McCunt face back again.

And what a fucking despicable piece of shit this is.  Utterly abhorrent

Quote
Former PM Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and former Home Sec Priti Patel are backing Tory MP Jonathan Gulliss 10 minute rule bill proposing Gov ignores ECHR and begins Rwanda flights ASAP. Introduced tomorrow, it states UK v ECHR on prisoner votes is proof it is possible.

It also has backing of JRM, Nadine Dorries, Tim Loughton and others and says Gov should move forward with Nationality and Borders bill provisions no matter what any international court or body says. Shows clearly the determination of senior Tories to grip this issue

And piles pressure on Rishi Sunak as he introduces his own plans to prevent small boat crossings and tackle the asylum backlog.

https://twitter.com/kateemccann/status/1602792364757712899?s=61&t=GQiP3ooU_pwGPDdlMP4I8g
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The Conservative Party. Have actually wrecked the country and everything in it
« Reply #20776 on: Today at 10:44:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 10:33:25 pm
Cunty McCunt face back again.

And what a fucking despicable piece of shit this is.  Utterly abhorrent
https://twitter.com/kateemccann/status/1602792364757712899?s=61&t=GQiP3ooU_pwGPDdlMP4I8g

I wonder what percentage of the population back the Rwanda flights?
I wonder how many will back it because it's seen to be sticking two fingers up the EU(  yes , yes I know the EU and the ECHR are not the same, but I can read)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
