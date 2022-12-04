Richard Sharp, the BBC Chair, thinks Maitliss comments about Cummings in the Barnard Castle affair exceeded the bounds of a BBC reporter:Strictly speaking hes right - what Maitlis said was tantamount to passing opinion. (But she was also stating the bleeding obvious). She has subsequently claimed the Tories have a Trojan horse in the BBC hierarchy in former no. 10 Director of Communications Robbie Gibb. Sharp denied this, and continues to insist the BBC news output needs to be focused on news not opinion.Tim Davie, the DG, is a Tory. Sharp spent a combined 31 years at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, and whilst at the former, was Sunaks boss. Hes donated over £400,000 to the Tory Party and was advisor to Johnson when Johnson was London mayor.There are some experienced and well read posters on here whos reverence for the institution we all grew up with remains strong. Im one of an increasing group who are very concerned about what I perceive as the politicisation of the Beeb. I think its undeniable that when Johnson was P.M, the Tories got an easy ride.