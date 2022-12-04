Whats up with the UK? No PPE, no antibiotics, no HRT medicine. I know the Tories wanted to smash the unions and manufacturing but youd think they wouldnt want to rely on China and South East Asia for strategically important things like all medicines? At least before Brexit we could source the EU countries without friction.
The Tories are just power mad, penny wise pound foolish, know the cost of everything and the value of nothing dickheads. and Im still convinced theyll win the next election because Keir Starmer once didnt bow enough to Prince William or his poppy wasnt big enough.