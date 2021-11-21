« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 509 510 511 512 513 [514]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tories. Smelly bellends.  (Read 674467 times)

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20520 on: Today at 08:05:18 am »
I've just spent a couple of days in the labour stronghold of fascist Barnsley where the general consensus for everything that's wrong with the health service, homelessness, the economy and rising prices is due to voting labour all their lives and letting too many of those 'bastards' in.

The country is overun and overcrowded and there's not enough of anything to go around 😡
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,073
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20521 on: Today at 08:49:26 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:46:13 pm
His angle will be....

"Brexit, by golly, by bumptious-numptious, what a bollocks-up! Omni-shit-show. You know it, I know it, Pepa Pig knows it! And that's why, stone the jackdaws, we should get back into Euro-Euro Land. Not afraid to say it. My mistake. Admit it. Politicos never fess-up when pear-shaped it goes, but I do. Full disclosure. It didn't work. My fault-a-mondo.

But I can fix it. Trust me, do. Vote for me and I'll get us back. Bendy carrots? Who cares. Polack plumbers? Love 'em. I'm Yours Delors. Yes, you heard it here first. We're back IN!"

Its like hes actually talking to me :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20522 on: Today at 08:58:23 am »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 08:01:24 am
Over 6,300 people in Chester in spite of everything this year decided the best way forward for the country was to vote Conservative. Staggering!

For context, 4000 people. voted Tory in Walton, where our Football ground is.

Id say 6000 Tories in Chester is a good result.

Logged

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,723
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20523 on: Today at 09:07:18 am »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 08:01:24 am
Over 6,300 people in Chester in spite of everything this year decided the best way forward for the country was to vote Conservative. Staggering!

Quite a few rural farming areas. Not too sure if there still isnt a Hunt held in the outer fringes either.

Since I moved here we had the, alleged, nonce Morrison and the peculiar Giles Brandreth. Since then it swung from Labour to a very anodyne and forgettable Tory followed by Naughty Chris Matheson (my Blue grandson tells me hes a Goodison season ticket holder so clear evidence hes a wrong un).
Logged

Offline Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,036
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20524 on: Today at 09:13:19 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 08:05:18 am
I've just spent a couple of days in the labour stronghold of fascist Barnsley where the general consensus for everything that's wrong with the health service, homelessness, the economy and rising prices is due to voting labour all their lives and letting too many of those 'bastards' in.

The country is overun and overcrowded and there's not enough of anything to go around 😡
you should have said and now one of them is a Conservative PM to guage their reaction!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,723
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20525 on: Today at 09:13:59 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:58:23 am
For context, 4000 people. voted Tory in Walton, where our Football ground is.

Id say 6000 Tories in Chester is a good result.

Blimey!

If I lived in one of the million pound detached residences with their own orchard and external granny flat in Chester I can understand them voting Tory.

But inner City Liverpool. Utterly weird but this is the City that used to have Protestant Party Councillors so this Tory support may be a residue of that theme.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liverpool_Protestant_Party
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,193
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20526 on: Today at 09:15:25 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 08:05:18 am
I've just spent a couple of days in the labour stronghold of fascist Barnsley where the general consensus for everything that's wrong with the health service, homelessness, the economy and rising prices is due to voting labour all their lives and letting too many of those 'bastards' in.

The country is overun and overcrowded and there's not enough of anything to go around 😡

Seriously though, how do we change that perception?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20527 on: Today at 09:36:39 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 09:13:59 am
Blimey!

If I lived in one of the million pound detached residences with their own orchard and external granny flat in Chester I can understand them voting Tory.

But inner City Liverpool. Utterly weird but this is the City that used to have Protestant Party Councillors so this Tory support may be a residue of that theme.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liverpool_Protestant_Party

Never heard pf them before Howie, like an olden day ERG. 
Popular in Kirkdale, blue nose bastards
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20528 on: Today at 09:43:02 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:15:25 am
Seriously though, how do we change that perception?

Those people die, we spend money to give these hopeless left behind places some more opportunities, and hopefully their children are better and more culturally aware.

That's it really, the deeply entrenched racists and homophobes the only way they stop being that is time takes them, and hopefully that mindset is superceded by acts from wider society making the next generation more and more aware
« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:35 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20529 on: Today at 09:58:54 am »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Today at 09:13:19 am
you should have said and now one of them is a Conservative PM to guage their reaction!

I tried to argue that labour haven't been in government for over a decade and got "they've all got their noses in the same trough" in response.

Their remedy was to be waiting for them on the beach with AK15s instead of food and blankets and a warm place to sleep.

It's just too easy to blame those less fortunate instead of those who have the means to help.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,215
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20530 on: Today at 10:07:41 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:15:25 am
Seriously though, how do we change that perception?
Those people were always there, but they couldn't say those things before Frottage and Cameron gave legitimacy to their darker inner feelings (I nearly said 'thoughts'). Somehow a way to reset that Great British Spirit of Fair Play is required. Bombard the TV with holocaust stuff, and get Starmer to come out with loads of cleverly worded barbs to shame people who feel that way perhaps.

If I was a Barnsley Asian I would be thinking let's have a big food giveaway to the homeless, everyone loves Asian food, Christ it's irresistible compared to our shite. Asians seem to do a lot of this sort of stuff anyway, so give it a bit more publicity and show everyone that there still is a British sense of fair play. The big question is, I suppose; Do the people of Barnsley deserve it?

Sorry, this is probably all a load of old bollocks but I'm an old man who has only just got up.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,723
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20531 on: Today at 10:16:31 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:36:39 am
Never heard pf them before Howie, like an olden day ERG. 
Popular in Kirkdale, blue nose bastards

They faded into obscurity in the early 1970s.

I only found out when I started voting in 1970. Mentioned to my dad  why people in the Garston constituency (20,000+) voted Tory. He then told me about the Protestant Party and how extreme they were - and he had an Orange mother but had benefited from a decent education and learning about socialism in the Navy.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,193
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20532 on: Today at 11:25:41 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:07:41 am
Those people were always there, but they couldn't say those things before Frottage and Cameron gave legitimacy to their darker inner feelings (I nearly said 'thoughts'). Somehow a way to reset that Great British Spirit of Fair Play is required. Bombard the TV with holocaust stuff, and get Starmer to come out with loads of cleverly worded barbs to shame people who feel that way perhaps.

If I was a Barnsley Asian I would be thinking let's have a big food giveaway to the homeless, everyone loves Asian food, Christ it's irresistible compared to our shite. Asians seem to do a lot of this sort of stuff anyway, so give it a bit more publicity and show everyone that there still is a British sense of fair play. The big question is, I suppose; Do the people of Barnsley deserve it?

Sorry, this is probably all a load of old bollocks but I'm an old man who has only just got up.

I think you are on the right lines though. We have to show the good that comes from immigration.
Personally, I'm wrestling with the belief we can't have uncontrolled immigration and a welfare state that supports all, so therefore we need 'controls'.  But how do we set the limits and how do we agree on the nuance?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20533 on: Today at 11:36:25 am »
Javid not standing at next general election.     Another rat leaving a sinking ship
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20534 on: Today at 11:41:28 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:25:41 am
I'm wrestling with the belief we can't have uncontrolled immigration and a welfare state that supports all, so therefore we need 'controls'.  But how do we set the limits and how do we agree on the nuance?

Its very interesting.  Is there a number we cant go over.  If there is, should we be discouraging people from having too many children.

I think you could discourage western migration and open up safe routes for people seeking asylum.

Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,734
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20535 on: Today at 11:49:17 am »
Worst result for them there since 1832.

A Moyes-esque record for Sunak.
Logged

Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,544
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20536 on: Today at 12:09:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:15:25 am
Seriously though, how do we change that perception?


Ban the Daily Heil/Express/Torygraph/rag for a fucking start, spreading their hate and racist bullshit.


Seriously, these people saying this in Barnsley or wherever feel failed by 'the system'. They see the consumerist nirvana portrayed by brainwashing adverts and 'celebridees' with their ostentatious lifestyles, and contrast it to their own existences. The modern consumerists society dismisses you as a failure if you can't afford that nice house with shiny new kitchen, that cool car, those idyllic holidays, that expensive perfume for your immaculate missus and the jewellery.

They're told by the papers they buy/read and the social media they follow that it's the fault of immigrants and the EU and benefit scroungers and lefty-wokeists and unions. And they can see there are people who dont look and sound like them, living all around them And they'll build up in their heads that these furriners seem like they're doing ok, better than themselves (mostly the opposite is true). They conclude that, as they themselves are struggling, there's just not enough to go round with all these extra people.

Yet there is more than enough wealth to go round. The problem is that too much of it is hoarded by a tiny financial elite.

Quote
Richest 1% have almost a quarter of UK wealth, study claims

Official figures have missed £800bn of private assets, says thinktank, amid calls for wealth tax to fund Covid recovery

https://www.theguardian.com/inequality/2021/jan/03/richest-1-have-almost-a-quarter-of-uk-wealth-study-claims

Of course, the [tax-dodging, billionaire] owners of those newspapers I listed (Rothermere, Barclay, Murdoch) want to divert the attention of the disaffected away from billionaires and tax-dodging shitbags. So they manufacture demons for the oiks to hate.


Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20537 on: Today at 12:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:07:41 am
Those people were always there, but they couldn't say those things before Frottage and Cameron gave legitimacy to their darker inner feelings (I nearly said 'thoughts'). Somehow a way to reset that Great British Spirit of Fair Play is required. Bombard the TV with holocaust stuff, and get Starmer to come out with loads of cleverly worded barbs to shame people who feel that way perhaps.

If I was a Barnsley Asian I would be thinking let's have a big food giveaway to the homeless, everyone loves Asian food, Christ it's irresistible compared to our shite. Asians seem to do a lot of this sort of stuff anyway, so give it a bit more publicity and show everyone that there still is a British sense of fair play. The big question is, I suppose; Do the people of Barnsley deserve it?

Sorry, this is probably all a load of old bollocks but I'm an old man who has only just got up.

There isn't a big Asian community in Barnsley it's mainly Eastern Europeans so Polish, Lithuanian, Romanian, Albanian and now Ukrainian.

Your point still stands of course but they'd only moan that something should be done to help the white British community so you'll never win with them.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20538 on: Today at 12:12:18 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 11:36:25 am
Javid not standing at next general election.     Another rat leaving a sinking ship

They're not committed enough to remain as MPs in opposition and that's assuming they event retain their seats at the next GE.  Eye-watering water to be made for any MP that feathered their nest during their time "serving" the public, particularly so for some of the higher profile cabinet ministers.

Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:49:17 am
Worst result for them there since 1832.

A Moyes-esque record for Sunak.
More of the same.  Hopefully Labour make a big fuss about this to undermine the already shaky foundations that Sunak is standing atop.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,073
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20539 on: Today at 12:14:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:36:39 am
Never heard pf them before Howie, like an olden day ERG. 
Popular in Kirkdale, blue nose bastards

Its been mentioned in these topics here and there over the years, there was also an Irish Nationalist MP in Liverpool for quite a while up until the 1930s by the name of TP OConnor.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,073
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20540 on: Today at 12:16:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:12:18 pm
Hopefully Labour make a big fuss about this to undermine the already shaky foundations that Sunak is standing atop.

I think were in OGS territory now where we might want him to win a game or two just to keep him in position.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20541 on: Today at 12:42:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:14:30 pm
Its been mentioned in these topics here and there over the years, there was also an Irish Nationalist MP in Liverpool for quite a while up until the 1930s by the name of TP OConnor.

I bet TP spent a lot of time at The Wigwam.   :duh


Logged

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,215
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20542 on: Today at 12:44:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:16:52 pm
I think were in OGS territory now where we might want him to win a game or two just to keep him in position.

Who cares? What are they going to do - give the magic tory leader tree another shake to see who else falls out?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,193
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20543 on: Today at 12:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 12:09:26 pm

Ban the Daily Heil/Express/Torygraph/rag for a fucking start, spreading their hate and racist bullshit.


Seriously, these people saying this in Barnsley or wherever feel failed by 'the system'. They see the consumerist nirvana portrayed by brainwashing adverts and 'celebridees' with their ostentatious lifestyles, and contrast it to their own existences. The modern consumerists society dismisses you as a failure if you can't afford that nice house with shiny new kitchen, that cool car, those idyllic holidays, that expensive perfume for your immaculate missus and the jewellery.

They're told by the papers they buy/read and the social media they follow that it's the fault of immigrants and the EU and benefit scroungers and lefty-wokeists and unions. And they can see there are people who dont look and sound like them, living all around them And they'll build up in their heads that these furriners seem like they're doing ok, better than themselves (mostly the opposite is true). They conclude that, as they themselves are struggling, there's just not enough to go round with all these extra people.

Yet there is more than enough wealth to go round. The problem is that too much of it is hoarded by a tiny financial elite.

https://www.theguardian.com/inequality/2021/jan/03/richest-1-have-almost-a-quarter-of-uk-wealth-study-claims

Of course, the [tax-dodging, billionaire] owners of those newspapers I listed (Rothermere, Barclay, Murdoch) want to divert the attention of the disaffected away from billionaires and tax-dodging shitbags. So they manufacture demons for the oiks to hate.




You do sound like a broken record. But that doesn't make you wrong.
 I too feel like it's a combo of unrealistic aspirations. Too much wealth in the hands of too few.  And, to a lesser extent, the few making us look the other way.,
Is there , I wonder, also an element of tory voters that think they are doing alright, but would be taxed out of alright under a labour govnt.

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tories. Smelly bellends.
« Reply #20544 on: Today at 12:50:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:16:52 pm
I think were in OGS territory now where we might want him to win a game or two just to keep him in position.

Nah, hes as good as they have, another change will damage them beyond comprehension.  Their only card left, would be someone like Gove, cos hes white and didnt fuck over Johnson

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 509 510 511 512 513 [514]   Go Up
« previous next »
 