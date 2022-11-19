« previous next »
Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 662116 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20320 on: November 19, 2022, 10:30:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 19, 2022, 09:03:02 pm
Agreed mate. 

The whole thing is disgusting and yes, as a landlord myself, that is exactly the government advice we are told to give our tenants if they're struggling with condensation, damp and mould.



Some houses are just like that and you just have to keep on top of it, my mum and dads used to be really bad. Solid 1930s house, never been stingy with the heating, well maintained but it got to the stage where we couldnt have any cupboards or wardrobes even close to an external wall, and would have a dehumidifier running at night in the winter.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20321 on: November 19, 2022, 10:58:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 19, 2022, 10:30:56 pm
Some houses are just like that and you just have to keep on top of it, my mum and dads used to be really bad. Solid 1930s house, never been stingy with the heating, well maintained but it got to the stage where we couldnt have any cupboards or wardrobes even close to an external wall, and would have a dehumidifier running at night in the winter.

Oh I get that mate.  The house I grew up in, the external wall in my bedroom was so damp you could see the water running down it sometimes and I had to put drawing pins in the wallpaper to stop it falling off.

Doesn't make it right to expect families to pay the owners for the privilege of living in it though.  Especially when they've been asking for it to be remedied for years.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20322 on: November 19, 2022, 11:33:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 19, 2022, 10:58:28 pm
Oh I get that mate.  The house I grew up in, the external wall in my bedroom was so damp you could see the water running down it sometimes and I had to put drawing pins in the wallpaper to stop it falling off.

Doesn't make it right to expect families to pay the owners for the privilege of living in it though.  Especially when they've been asking for it to be remedied for years.



Completely, those pictures looked like something youd expect to see somewhere else, not in this country in 2022.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20323 on: November 20, 2022, 02:39:05 am »
So a billionaire politician is supposedly so worried about his daughter walking through Westminster, Belgravia to a school in Kensington that he wants to build capacity to increase prison numbers by 10K?

So much for trying to fix or even address the social inequalities that result in crime.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/rishi-sunak-prime-minister-olivia-downing-street-bill-b2228469.html

PS - Alway pisses me off when politicians say 'as a parent' as if its a qualifier to making a statement.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20324 on: November 20, 2022, 07:17:52 am »
What can be done to stop the damp in properties like that? What causes it? Is it primarily the materials the walls are made from? Do we have to rebuild them? Presumably nearly all properties can be updated in some way to stop it ? Though presumably at significant cost?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20325 on: November 20, 2022, 08:23:21 am »
Quote from: PaulF on November 20, 2022, 07:17:52 am
What can be done to stop the damp in properties like that? What causes it? Is it primarily the materials the walls are made from? Do we have to rebuild them? Presumably nearly all properties can be updated in some way to stop it ? Though presumably at significant cost?

Humidity-controlled extractor fans, insulation to move the dewpoint away from the  internal wall. In brick buildings, keep the external face of the wall open (ie, don't cover in pebbel dash or waterproof paint), so that humidity has somewhere to escape to apart from inside. Some buildings are just bad though.

I don't think it has to be very expensive, but solving damp issues in houses is complicated, and traditional methods are not appropriate anymore, because they are not exactly energy-efficient (such as keeping windows open, or having airbricks and trickle vents). Plus there is a lot of bad advice out there ("it's rising damp"  - it rarely is).
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20326 on: November 20, 2022, 08:27:56 am »
Quote from: PaulF on November 20, 2022, 07:17:52 am
What can be done to stop the damp in properties like that? What causes it? Is it primarily the materials the walls are made from? Do we have to rebuild them? Presumably nearly all properties can be updated in some way to stop it ? Though presumably at significant cost?

Our house was built in 1935, very small cavity wall, our bedroom is at the front, gets no sun in winter and is a nightmare for damp, we use a dehumidifier all winter, takes gallons of water out of the air
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20327 on: November 20, 2022, 08:30:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 20, 2022, 08:27:56 am
Our house was built in 1935, very small cavity wall, our bedroom is at the front, gets no sun in winter and is a nightmare for damp, we use a dehumidifier all winter, takes gallons of water out of the air
Quote
Humidity-controlled extractor fans, insulation to move the dewpoint away from the  internal wall.

Guess this is similar advice to what you're using. Maybe a grand or so per affected room?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20328 on: November 20, 2022, 09:38:50 am »
Removing excess water/moisture build up helps, so wiping down showers, baths, tiles, windows etc after showering.

Keeping bedroom doors slightly open at night allows warm air from breathing to escape instead of condensing on cold walls and windows.

Drying windows and sills when moisture has condensed.

Using extractor fans in bathrooms and kitchens.

They're pretty much all the things you can do to keep it under control though they'll never stop it completely.

I agree that a lot is misdiagnosed as it's rarely rising damp and more likely to be damaged guttering, downpipes or mastic needing replacing round windows and doors.

I'd like to add though in this case of RBH as far as I can tell from what's been reported they never even attempted to remedy any of it, nor give correct advice, just told them to paint over it.

They were fatally let down by people that should be making sure their home is habitable and safe to live in like any good landlord should.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20329 on: November 20, 2022, 10:28:29 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 20, 2022, 02:39:05 am
So a billionaire politician is supposedly so worried about his daughter walking through Westminster, Belgravia to a school in Kensington that he wants to build capacity to increase prison numbers by 10K?

So much for trying to fix or even address the social inequalities that result in crime.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/rishi-sunak-prime-minister-olivia-downing-street-bill-b2228469.html

PS - Alway pisses me off when politicians say 'as a parent' as if its a qualifier to making a statement.

To be fair I think violence against women, both domestic and random street violence, has nothing to do with social inequality.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20330 on: November 20, 2022, 08:37:37 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 20, 2022, 07:17:52 am
What can be done to stop the damp in properties like that? What causes it? Is it primarily the materials the walls are made from? Do we have to rebuild them? Presumably nearly all properties can be updated in some way to stop it ? Though presumably at significant cost?
Unibond Aero 360 at B&M stores for £9 not a bad price £20 on Amazon.
Calcium Carbonate or clay pellets found in kitty litter work quite well too.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20331 on: November 20, 2022, 08:51:22 pm »
Seems more like the DIY SOS thread than The Tory thread.  Says it all really.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20332 on: November 20, 2022, 08:58:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 20, 2022, 08:27:56 am
Our house was built in 1935, very small cavity wall, our bedroom is at the front, gets no sun in winter and is a nightmare for damp, we use a dehumidifier all winter, takes gallons of water out of the air
Ours is 1920 and just solid wall.  Despite that the only areas we (fortunately) struggle with occasional mould are the two bay windows which are single brick monstrosities.  This year we've reigned the central heating right in - it's off now except for late afternoon and early evening - and instead stuck a dehumidifier in the room where the clothes dry.  The other rooms are already starting to have a few small damp patches in the corners so it's clear to see what state the house would be if we permanently cut down on heating.  Without that dehumidifier the "man cave" would probably resemble an actual cave already.

I've some sympathy for housing associations with a stock of the sorts of crappy homes that are common across the UK.  There is so much they could do to improve things though if they had the will to do so.  Just providing useless advice and stonewalling tenants is the shitty behaviour you'd expect from slum landlords.

Something I found helpful in a previous home I rented that was hopeless to heat or retain heat (no central heating and single glazed) was removing any wallpaper or lining paper.  They both acted to reduce the efficiency of moisture leaving the walls and became like sponges holding water.  I got fed up with the peeling and eventually just stripped them off, it made it a lot better.  Still bad but better.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20333 on: November 20, 2022, 09:11:18 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on November 20, 2022, 08:51:22 pm
Seems more like the DIY SOS thread than The Tory thread.  Says it all really.

 ;D I just checked I was in the right place
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20334 on: November 20, 2022, 09:11:51 pm »
Stick some batons up, a layer of insulation stuff and some plasterboard will yiz.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20335 on: November 20, 2022, 10:21:03 pm »
It's a point. If we have to turn down the heating. Will there be mad outbreaks of damp related issues?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20336 on: November 20, 2022, 10:37:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 20, 2022, 10:21:03 pm
It's a point. If we have to turn down the heating. Will there be mad outbreaks of damp related issues?

Its definitely a risk Id say, but not just the heating, people drying clothes inside instead of using a dryer to save electricity, not using a humidifier when its needed will definitely lead to more damp in homes and that will cause vulnerable people to get respiratory problems, and in a more wider sense there are strong links between income and health.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20337 on: Today at 05:52:36 pm »
Too much to go on with this one.  The Tories deprived him of the opportunity to grift and scam to the max (only because he was caught)  The fact he uses the E.U. court of human rights is on its own a story.  Tory will be Tory I guess.

https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/owen-paterson-government-eu-court-1987834
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20338 on: Today at 06:30:38 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:52:36 pm
Too much to go on with this one.  The Tories deprived him of the opportunity to grift and scam to the max (only because he was caught)  The fact he uses the E.U. court of human rights is on its own a story.  Tory will be Tory I guess.

https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/owen-paterson-government-eu-court-1987834
The cheeky bas... :lmao
He must know he hasn't got a prayer. he's looking for any words he can use to help him in the future.

ECHR. "While we think Patterson hasn't got a leg to stand on we feel procedure wasn't followed 100%
Patterson, Am innocent even the European courts were outraged over the shabby way I was hounded out of Parliament.

« Last Edit: Today at 06:38:26 pm by oldfordie »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20339 on: Today at 06:37:19 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:52:36 pm
Too much to go on with this one.  The Tories deprived him of the opportunity to grift and scam to the max (only because he was caught)  The fact he uses the E.U. court of human rights is on its own a story.  Tory will be Tory I guess.

https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/owen-paterson-government-eu-court-1987834

Not only us he appealing to the European Court of Human Rights (EHCR) he had advocated that the UK quit the European Convention on Human Rights, upon which the Court adjudicates. (Point of information - The  EHCR is not an EU body).

Cheeky bastard but typical Tory behaviour.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20340 on: Today at 07:09:55 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:37:19 pm

Cheeky bastard but typical Tory behaviour.

Wants to deprive all of us the protections of the ECHR, but  keep those protections for himself.


He's an absolute scumbag.



Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20341 on: Today at 08:02:26 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:30:38 pm
The cheeky bas... :lmao
He must know he hasn't got a prayer. he's looking for any words he can use to help him in the future.

ECHR. "While we think Patterson hasn't got a leg to stand on we feel procedure wasn't followed 100%
Patterson, Am innocent even the European courts were outraged over the shabby way I was hounded out of Parliament.
Or: See how useless is the ECHR. They even failed to provide me with redress when I was wrongly hounded out of Parliament.

It will work for him either way. ;)
