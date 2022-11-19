Our house was built in 1935, very small cavity wall, our bedroom is at the front, gets no sun in winter and is a nightmare for damp, we use a dehumidifier all winter, takes gallons of water out of the air



Ours is 1920 and just solid wall. Despite that the only areas we (fortunately) struggle with occasional mould are the two bay windows which are single brick monstrosities. This year we've reigned the central heating right in - it's off now except for late afternoon and early evening - and instead stuck a dehumidifier in the room where the clothes dry. The other rooms are already starting to have a few small damp patches in the corners so it's clear to see what state the house would be if we permanently cut down on heating. Without that dehumidifier the "man cave" would probably resemble an actual cave already.I've some sympathy for housing associations with a stock of the sorts of crappy homes that are common across the UK. There is so much they could do to improve things though if they had the will to do so. Just providing useless advice and stonewalling tenants is the shitty behaviour you'd expect from slum landlords.Something I found helpful in a previous home I rented that was hopeless to heat or retain heat (no central heating and single glazed) was removing any wallpaper or lining paper. They both acted to reduce the efficiency of moisture leaving the walls and became like sponges holding water. I got fed up with the peeling and eventually just stripped them off, it made it a lot better. Still bad but better.