Biden is by no metric 'left of centre'. Not when it comes to economics.



I know the UK and US have different 'Overton Windows', but even when you put Biden against Sanders or AOC, he's pretty far to the right of them (and those two, despite being labelled almost communist over there, would just be soft-left here, and that's despite the UK's Overton Window having lurched to the right since the 1970's)





He's supported eliminating Student Debt for low income graduates, raising the minimum wage, and has passed the inflation reduction act and the infrastructure bill which will do more to combat climate change than anything the US has ever even come close to proposing, reduce medicine prices, expansion of the Affordable Care Act, increased corporate taxI mean he's managed to pass things thought impossible 2 years ago, and would like to go further but is held back by the structure of the Senate and the House - I don't know what you mean by not centre left. You've compared him to the political equivalent of Jeremy Corbyn. Except even they supported Biden's bills as they knew there were compromises needed to get them passed.He can't simply announce the American NHS and wish it into existence - so I'd genuinely be interested to know what more he could do to prove he's not left of centre. Almost none of the above was supported by the right. He had to fight tooth and nail to get the moderates and right of the Democratic party to support the bills that passed as it was.