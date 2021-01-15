« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 503 504 505 506 507 [508]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 656682 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20280 on: Yesterday at 03:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 01:24:42 pm
It's going well....



Germany have the excuse of going all in with Russia whilst Latvia share a border with Russia.  I'm not sure what's going on with Sweden, a quick web search suggests their economy grew more than expected so maybe reverting to the mean.

That the Tories continue to blame Putin for all our woes whilst countries like Estonia and Poland have economies forecast to outperform our own is top grade gaslighting even for them.  Please nobody glance across the Irish Sea at forecasts for the Republic of Ireland.

As the SNP minister pointed out, were it not for Brexit there'd be no need for an austerity budget.  She maybe should have said Brexit and incompetent Tories trying to cover their arses over Brexit with pie-in-the-sky policy making, however the general point is the same.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20281 on: Yesterday at 03:46:32 pm »
Having just finished delivering a series of kicks to the heads of the majority of the electorate...

Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,751
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20282 on: Yesterday at 03:56:40 pm »
Britain and the USA have had trial runs with quasi right wing idiots and, on both occasions, the public have been exposed to their incompetence. I think the next period either sees left of centre get a grip (Biden is already in place) whilst a different sort of right either waits in the wing for their opportunity or now starts to try and prove themselves, (Di Santos, This Tory Crowd).


It's the American stuff that matters most though, they really do have deep divisions there, over here it's more about economics, poverty, decline and europe
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20283 on: Yesterday at 04:18:51 pm »
At least it seems these days now most people are not happy to swollow Austerity - 12 years ago no one thought it would effect them. Now after 12 years we have poorer quality services, for no noticable economic benefit to anyone, and the same level of cuts are asked AGAIN
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,389
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20284 on: Yesterday at 04:20:50 pm »
Biden is by no metric 'left of centre'. Not when it comes to economics.

I know the UK and US have different 'Overton Windows', but even when you put Biden against Sanders or AOC, he's pretty far to the right of them (and those two, despite being labelled almost communist over there, would just be soft-left here, and that's despite the UK's Overton Window having lurched to the right since the 1970's)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,852
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20285 on: Yesterday at 04:37:19 pm »
The NI reversal will have begun to hit people's pay packets now (those that get paid in the middle of the month).

I've noticed a larger than expected impact on mine which will certainly help in the short term, when taken with the £66 a month rebate on energy bills, I'm around going to be around £210 a month better off until April.

That will be the time it starts to hit harder, that's when there'll be no rebate and energy prices go up yet again together with mortgage rates increasing again (although I do have some protection as on a fixed rate until Jan 2024).
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,751
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20286 on: Yesterday at 05:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:20:50 pm
Biden is by no metric 'left of centre'.


What about the Metrics 'Compared to Trump' or 'Compared to Republicans' or 'Compared to DeSantis'
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20287 on: Yesterday at 06:20:34 pm »
The utter smugness of everyone of those c*nts in that picture makes me want to smash the screen! Normally chilled to.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,076
  • Red since '64
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20288 on: Yesterday at 07:14:34 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 06:20:34 pm
The utter smugness of everyone of those c*nts in that picture makes me want to smash the screen! Normally chilled to.

Been out all day, so just caught up.

What struck me most forcibly on watching the reaction in the Commons to Hunts budget speech was the raucous congratulating from the Tory benches. Its literally just weeks since we witnessed an identical bout of whooping and applause for Kwartengs fiscal statement.

My immediate thought today was that I was entirely unsurprised by the bare-faced hypocrisy involved - theyre Tories - but more pertinently, how likely it was that a substantial swathe of the voting public will once again demonstrate the memories of goldfish.

Its not for nothing that so many posters in here are still fearful that the Tories will somehow turn their fortunes around.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,659
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20289 on: Yesterday at 07:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:20:50 pm
Biden is by no metric 'left of centre'. Not when it comes to economics.

I know the UK and US have different 'Overton Windows', but even when you put Biden against Sanders or AOC, he's pretty far to the right of them (and those two, despite being labelled almost communist over there, would just be soft-left here, and that's despite the UK's Overton Window having lurched to the right since the 1970's)


He's supported eliminating Student Debt for low income graduates, raising the minimum wage, and has passed the inflation reduction act and the infrastructure bill which will do more to combat climate change than anything the US has ever even come close to proposing, reduce medicine prices, expansion of the Affordable Care Act, increased corporate tax

I mean he's managed to pass things thought impossible 2 years ago, and would like to go further but is held back by the structure of the Senate and the House - I don't know what you mean by not centre left. You've compared him to the political equivalent of Jeremy Corbyn. Except even they supported Biden's bills as they knew there were compromises needed to get them passed.

He can't simply announce the American NHS and wish it into existence - so I'd genuinely be interested to know what more he could do to prove he's not left of centre. Almost none of the above was supported by the right. He had to fight tooth and nail to get the moderates and right of the Democratic party to support the bills that passed as it was.
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,133
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20290 on: Yesterday at 08:39:36 pm »
Everyone seems to have missed the 12p (yes you read that right!!!) increase in fuel duty from March.


And prices are already insanely high
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,264
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20291 on: Yesterday at 08:48:04 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 12:10:17 pm
I don't think so, most of their promises have been focused on the next two years...taking us up to the time we would be approaching the next GE.

This is a budget that has been very clever, it's adult and logical (market confidence). It also includes many investments in public services (vote winner) and controls to help drive down inflation.

They are trying to ride out the worst of inflation and recession before calling a general election. Headlines will be about investment in public services, paid for by the richer.

The issue is the mess they've caused in the last 12 years to make these worst-of-all worlds measures necessary. Out of all of them at least Hunt wasn't stupid enough to vote for the national self-harm of Brexit which is more than most of the cabinet.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,264
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20292 on: Yesterday at 08:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:20:50 pm
Biden is by no metric 'left of centre'. Not when it comes to economics.

I know the UK and US have different 'Overton Windows', but even when you put Biden against Sanders or AOC, he's pretty far to the right of them (and those two, despite being labelled almost communist over there, would just be soft-left here, and that's despite the UK's Overton Window having lurched to the right since the 1970's)

Of course he isn't. The Democrat establishment would never allow anyone who was. They still cling to the bloody Clintons and old man Biden. Even Obama was easily bought off by Wall Street.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,133
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20293 on: Yesterday at 08:59:42 pm »
12p a litre on fuel

A fucking outrage
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online John C

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,176
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20294 on: Yesterday at 09:11:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:46:32 pm
Having just finished delivering a series of kicks to the heads of the majority of the electorate...

I bet if Rachel Reeves had the opportunity again she wouldn't just stand up and get right in to delivering her own speech, but she'd pause, reflect and say "Mr Speaker, just look at them, observe them all, a government congratulating themselves with sickening enthusiasm for deepening the poverty of so many people in this country. A government completely bereft of shame and understanding about what they've caused. They're all treating this horrendously cruel budget statement as if its something to celebrate while their absent dishonourable colleague is making nearly half a million pounds making another idiot of himself on a TV show.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,456
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20295 on: Yesterday at 09:20:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:11:17 pm
I bet if Rachel Reeves had the opportunity again she wouldn't just stand up and get right in to delivering her own speech, but she'd pause, reflect and say "Mr Speaker, just look at them, observe them all, a government congratulating themselves with sickening enthusiasm for deepening the poverty of so many people in this country. A government completely bereft of shame and understanding about what they've caused. They're all treating this horrendously cruel budget statement as if its something to celebrate while their absent dishonourable colleague is making nearly half a million pounds making another idiot of himself on a TV show.

That would have been brilliant.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20296 on: Yesterday at 09:44:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:59:42 pm
12p a litre on fuel

A fucking outrage

That's my prices going up then FFS 😡
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,456
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20297 on: Yesterday at 10:03:15 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:44:23 pm
That's my prices going up then FFS 😡

Not happening until Next Year, so ok for a few months.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,688
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20298 on: Yesterday at 10:08:09 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:28:16 pm
Germany have the excuse of going all in with Russia whilst Latvia share a border with Russia.  I'm not sure what's going on with Sweden, a quick web search suggests their economy grew more than expected so maybe reverting to the mean.

That the Tories continue to blame Putin for all our woes whilst countries like Estonia and Poland have economies forecast to outperform our own is top grade gaslighting even for them.  Please nobody glance across the Irish Sea at forecasts for the Republic of Ireland.

As the SNP minister pointed out, were it not for Brexit there'd be no need for an austerity budget.  She maybe should have said Brexit and incompetent Tories trying to cover their arses over Brexit with pie-in-the-sky policy making, however the general point is the same.

Another case for NI voting to leave the Uk.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20299 on: Yesterday at 10:10:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:03:15 pm
Not happening until Next Year, so ok for a few months.

I've not put them up for 4yrs and my outgoings have nearly doubled in that time. 

I do charge more for my newer clients though.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,401
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20300 on: Yesterday at 10:20:13 pm »
The chancellors statement, viewed through the lens of companies and investors, looks a very reasonable outcome

https://www.theguardian.com/business/nils-pratley-on-finance/2022/nov/17/jeremy-hunt-windfall-tax-on-energy-leaves-several-billion-of-the-table
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,068
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20301 on: Yesterday at 10:32:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:59:42 pm
12p a litre on fuel

A fucking outrage
And vat on top of that?  I guess they are predicting an underlying fall in price to hide it.

I was wondering. How long can the war in Ukraine go on for? Are there conditions under which it can end but fuel is still  trapped in Russia?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,030
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20302 on: Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm »
Oh god, Kate Andrews is on Question Time again  :butt
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,068
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20303 on: Today at 07:55:26 am »
It does feel like a budget to push the pain onto the next government.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 503 504 505 506 507 [508]   Go Up
« previous next »
 