Looking at this budget, its hard not to think they might be aiming for a quick election now



I don't think so, most of their promises have been focused on the next two years...taking us up to the time we would be approaching the next GE.This is a budget that has been very clever, it's adult and logical (market confidence). It also includes many investments in public services (vote winner) and controls to help drive down inflation.They are trying to ride out the worst of inflation and recession before calling a general election. Headlines will be about investment in public services, paid for by the richer.