Got my music on random today and this came up from the Communards (1986)
This is Breadline Britain
This free and promised land
Breadline Britain
Where the rich don't give a damn
People gettin' hungry and people gettin' poor
People gettin' destitute and more
Ooh, this is Breadline Britain
Oh, you've got to understand
Breadline Britain
Where evil's in command
Where money buys only bad dreams
And a worker's life is damned
Democracy and freedom are a
Far-off foreign land
Ooh, this is Breadline Britain
Where the sick don't stand a chance
Breadline Britain
Where fascism leads a new dance
Where they'd privatize your mother
If given half a chance
This is Breadline Britain
You've got to make a stand
Breadline, breadline, breadline Britain
Breadline, breadline, breadline Britain
This free and promised land
Just as applicable today.