Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 654933 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20240 on: November 15, 2022, 11:29:32 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 15, 2022, 01:52:56 pm


If nothing else though it may give the BoE a bit of wriggle room and let them raise the base rate a bit less than was previously the case.


Lower than feared inflation numbers in the US will hopefully mean the Fed doesn't raise their rates. That would allow the BoE (and ECB) to maintain theirs.

By April/May, the energy spike should have filtered through and we'll see inflation rates begin reducing.

Obviously a normalisation of energy prices is the holy grail from an economic perspective. If, say, Putin had a Damascene conversion, apologised to Ukraine and withdrew all troops and claims on territory, then cut gas prices to 2020 levels, then we'd see deflation in the figures. And my fucking tracker mortgage would return to the nice monthly cost it has been for several years.
Online TepidT2O

  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20241 on: Yesterday at 07:09:13 am »
Inflation up to 11.1%.

Didnt need to be this bad they could and should have acted far earlier. 

They didnt and in particular the former chancellor didnt.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20242 on: Yesterday at 08:35:48 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:09:13 am
Inflation up to 11.1%.

Didnt need to be this bad they could and should have acted far earlier. 

They didnt and in particular the former chancellor didnt.

The real figure is much higher than that!  Try servicing your car or buying some building materials, for example.
Online TepidT2O

  • Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20243 on: Yesterday at 09:03:52 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:35:48 am
The real figure is much higher than that!  Try servicing your car or buying some building materials, for example.
Or eating out crazy prices .. feel so sorry for these small businesses
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20244 on: Yesterday at 10:27:37 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63647341

Dominic Raab has asked the prime minister to launch an investigation into two formal complaints about his behaviour.

The justice secretary and deputy PM said the complaints related to two previous stints as a cabinet minister.

He added he would "co-operate fully" with any inquiry.
Online TepidT2O

  • Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20245 on: Yesterday at 02:10:37 pm »
 :wanker Its the Sue Grey opt out

We cant comment because of the investigation

What ever did happen to the Sue Grey report???
Offline thaddeus

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20246 on: Yesterday at 02:21:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:10:37 pm
:wanker Its the Sue Grey opt out

We cant comment because of the investigation

What ever did happen to the Sue Grey report???
It was published but just lost in the sea of Johnson controversies.  https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60045126

Within a few weeks of it being published there was the Chris Pincher story that ultimately did for Johnson.

Raab will certainly use the investigation to kick the can down the road.  Short of a video surfacing of him throwing a junior civil servant out of a window nothing will come of it.  Sunak won't sack him and he won't resign.
Online oldfordie

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20247 on: Yesterday at 02:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:35:48 am
The real figure is much higher than that!  Try servicing your car or buying some building materials, for example.
Imagine it is far higher if the 11% figure is the CPI inflation rate rather than the more comprehensive RPI inflation rate, it's the reason many company's brought in wage rise+ company pensions linked to the CPI figures, they are always lower than the RPI figure, if I remember right CPI doesn't even include Mortage repayments.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20248 on: Yesterday at 03:30:35 pm »
Got my music on random today and this came up from the Communards (1986)



This is Breadline Britain
This free and promised land
Breadline Britain
Where the rich don't give a damn
People gettin' hungry and people gettin' poor
People gettin' destitute and more

Ooh, this is Breadline Britain
Oh, you've got to understand
Breadline Britain
Where evil's in command
Where money buys only bad dreams
And a worker's life is damned
Democracy and freedom are a
Far-off foreign land
Ooh, this is Breadline Britain
Where the sick don't stand a chance
Breadline Britain
Where fascism leads a new dance
Where they'd privatize your mother
If given half a chance
This is Breadline Britain
You've got to make a stand

Breadline, breadline, breadline Britain
Breadline, breadline, breadline Britain
This free and promised land





Just as applicable today.
Online reddebs

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20249 on: Yesterday at 06:25:27 pm »
Oh my fucking good god, how fucking evil are these bastards!!

They put their safety at risk by naming the hotels saying they want to shame them, the hotels, for taking tax payers money to house them 😯

How about providing them with suitable accommodation and speeding up the process of their application so that they can become legal asap.

It's not fucking hard you absolute twats 😡

BBC News - Tory MPs say they will continue naming asylum hotels


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63651934
Offline Red Berry

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20250 on: Yesterday at 06:28:27 pm »
wtf?

It's government money. The hotels are entitled to it. To "name and shame", ie, actively attempt to discourage hotels from doing something they're clearly legally entitled to do, is surely an overt act of racism?  Or am I just being biased here?
Online reddebs

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20251 on: Yesterday at 06:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:28:27 pm
wtf?

It's government money. The hotels are entitled to it. To "name and shame", ie, actively attempt to discourage hotels from doing something they're clearly legally entitled to do, is surely an overt act of racism?  Or am I just being biased here?

It's all about portraying how wasteful and expensive all these illegals are mate.

Typical Tory deflection putting the blame on refugees rather than their failed policies.

It's fucking disgraceful that they can put their safety at risk like this. 

Where are the human rights organisations and why aren't they jumping all over this instead of giving them a free run!!
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20252 on: Yesterday at 06:41:33 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:25:27 pm
Oh my fucking good god, how fucking evil are these bastards!!

They put their safety at risk by naming the hotels saying they want to shame them, the hotels, for taking tax payers money to house them 😯

How about providing them with suitable accommodation and speeding up the process of their application so that they can become legal asap.

It's not fucking hard you absolute twats 😡

BBC News - Tory MPs say they will continue naming asylum hotels


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63651934

Disgusting, there was a video on twitter where some wanker went round knocking them up and asking why they should be allowed free accommodation.
Offline EastTyroneRed

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20253 on: Yesterday at 07:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:35:48 am
The real figure is much higher than that!  Try servicing your car or buying some building materials, for example.

Some things will be over 11.1%. Some will be lower. Many food stuffs (sugar was one I think) have barely changed in the last year.
11.1% is the average across the board.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20254 on: Yesterday at 07:30:00 pm »
Tory councillors far right history.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-63653794

I thought it was an essential requirement?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20255 on: Today at 10:45:29 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:25:27 pm
Oh my fucking good god, how fucking evil are these bastards!!

They put their safety at risk by naming the hotels saying they want to shame them, the hotels, for taking tax payers money to house them 😯

How about providing them with suitable accommodation and speeding up the process of their application so that they can become legal asap.

It's not fucking hard you absolute twats 😡

BBC News - Tory MPs say they will continue naming asylum hotels


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63651934


From that article:

"Tory MP Lee Anderson, who represents Ashfield, wrote"

Eugh.

Lee Anderson is a fucking slug. A former Labour councillor that nailed his colours to Brexit and is like a born-again loon in his far-right zealotry.

Offline killer-heels

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20256 on: Today at 11:02:53 am »
Lee Anderson is a vile low life. Someone should do the decent thing and put him out of his misery.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20257 on: Today at 11:08:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:02:53 am
Lee Anderson is a vile low life. Someone should do the decent thing and put him out of his misery.
5000 odd majority.

Hopefully the People can do that soon.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20258 on: Today at 11:14:21 am »
Anderson is a special kind of c*nt.  Naming these hotels is stirring up hatred.  Its vigilantism by proxy
Should be in jail if anything happens

He also thinks Braverman is getting bullied.

Vile man.

Offline rob1966

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20259 on: Today at 11:21:15 am »
Quote from: PaulF on November 15, 2022, 10:09:15 pm
A pint was like $1.50.  Fucking shite mind.

Four Hilfiger Polo shirts cost me $104 dollars, worked out at about £12.50 each.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20260 on: Today at 11:37:15 am »
Austerity part 2 about to begin
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20261 on: Today at 11:50:33 am »
Blaming benefits 'scroungers' 

Fucking hate these tory c*nts
Online TepidT2O

  • Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20262 on: Today at 11:54:33 am »
So Hunt is basically kicking everything down the road to 2025 ..

Not good for anyone
Offline ljycb

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20263 on: Today at 11:56:20 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:25:27 pm
Oh my fucking good god, how fucking evil are these bastards!!

They put their safety at risk by naming the hotels saying they want to shame them, the hotels, for taking tax payers money to house them 😯

How about providing them with suitable accommodation and speeding up the process of their application so that they can become legal asap.

It's not fucking hard you absolute twats 😡

BBC News - Tory MPs say they will continue naming asylum hotels


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63651934

Absolutely disgusting.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20264 on: Today at 11:57:57 am »
'As a former Foreign secretary'
'As a former Health secretary'
Typical failing upwards

Could be leader soon enough
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20265 on: Today at 11:59:41 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:57:57 am
'As a former Foreign secretary'
'As a former Health secretary'
Typical failing upwards

Could be leader soon enough

He is, in all but name.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20266 on: Today at 12:03:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:54:33 am
So Hunt is basically kicking everything down the road to 2025 ..

Not good for anyone

That means Labour doesn't have to implement it?
Online TepidT2O

  • Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20267 on: Today at 12:04:42 pm »
Looking at this budget, its hard not to think they might be aiming for a quick election now
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20268 on: Today at 12:07:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:04:42 pm
Looking at this budget, its hard not to think they might be aiming for a quick election now
can't see it, they are setting traps for Labour by pushing all of the difficult decisions to 2025 and beyond knowing they have little chance of winning and leaving and absolute mess for the next government to clean up
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20269 on: Today at 12:08:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:04:42 pm
Looking at this budget, its hard not to think they might be aiming for a quick election now

There are going to be a few Tory MP's squirming about having to take that back to their constituents
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20270 on: Today at 12:09:59 pm »
He's quite good at appointing people to advice about stuff eventually
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20271 on: Today at 12:10:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:04:42 pm
Looking at this budget, its hard not to think they might be aiming for a quick election now

I don't think so, most of their promises have been focused on the next two years...taking us up to the time we would be approaching the next GE.

This is a budget that has been very clever, it's adult and logical (market confidence). It also includes many investments in public services (vote winner) and controls to help drive down inflation.

They are trying to ride out the worst of inflation and recession before calling a general election. Headlines will be about investment in public services, paid for by the richer.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20272 on: Today at 12:10:45 pm »
Infrastructure investment wont be increased in real terms.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20273 on: Today at 12:11:46 pm »
No mention of Andy Bunrham or Steve Rotheram

But more mayors in safe tory areas .....
Online Studgotelli

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20274 on: Today at 12:31:19 pm »
I like Reeves style
Offline thaddeus

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20275 on: Today at 12:33:31 pm »
That felt very much like a return to the Osborne budgets.  A few rabbits pulled out the hat to get the headlines but austerity, always austerity.
Online Libertine

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20276 on: Today at 01:24:42 pm »
It's going well....


Online Wabaloolah

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20277 on: Today at 01:47:01 pm »
Read this earlier, how the Fiscal black hole isn't really a black hole but is actually a statistical fiction.


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/nov/17/tories-fiscal-black-hole-statistical-fiction-spending-tax

Austerity is always an ideological decision by the Tories
Online Andy

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20278 on: Today at 01:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:47:01 pm
Read this earlier, how the Fiscal black hole isn't really a black hole but is actually a statistical fiction.


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/nov/17/tories-fiscal-black-hole-statistical-fiction-spending-tax

Austerity is always an ideological decision by the Tories


I get the overall point that the 'black hole' is a self-defined thing, but it is weak to largely blame economic forecasts for being unreliable.

If forecasts were easy, we'd all be much richer...
