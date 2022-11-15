« previous next »
Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 654335 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20240 on: November 15, 2022, 11:29:32 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 15, 2022, 01:52:56 pm


If nothing else though it may give the BoE a bit of wriggle room and let them raise the base rate a bit less than was previously the case.


Lower than feared inflation numbers in the US will hopefully mean the Fed doesn't raise their rates. That would allow the BoE (and ECB) to maintain theirs.

By April/May, the energy spike should have filtered through and we'll see inflation rates begin reducing.

Obviously a normalisation of energy prices is the holy grail from an economic perspective. If, say, Putin had a Damascene conversion, apologised to Ukraine and withdrew all troops and claims on territory, then cut gas prices to 2020 levels, then we'd see deflation in the figures. And my fucking tracker mortgage would return to the nice monthly cost it has been for several years.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20241 on: Yesterday at 07:09:13 am »
Inflation up to 11.1%.

Didnt need to be this bad they could and should have acted far earlier. 

They didnt and in particular the former chancellor didnt.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20242 on: Yesterday at 08:35:48 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:09:13 am
Inflation up to 11.1%.

Didnt need to be this bad they could and should have acted far earlier. 

They didnt and in particular the former chancellor didnt.

The real figure is much higher than that!  Try servicing your car or buying some building materials, for example.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20243 on: Yesterday at 09:03:52 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:35:48 am
The real figure is much higher than that!  Try servicing your car or buying some building materials, for example.
Or eating out crazy prices .. feel so sorry for these small businesses
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20244 on: Yesterday at 10:27:37 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63647341

Dominic Raab has asked the prime minister to launch an investigation into two formal complaints about his behaviour.

The justice secretary and deputy PM said the complaints related to two previous stints as a cabinet minister.

He added he would "co-operate fully" with any inquiry.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20245 on: Yesterday at 02:10:37 pm »
 :wanker Its the Sue Grey opt out

We cant comment because of the investigation

What ever did happen to the Sue Grey report???
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20246 on: Yesterday at 02:21:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:10:37 pm
:wanker Its the Sue Grey opt out

We cant comment because of the investigation

What ever did happen to the Sue Grey report???
It was published but just lost in the sea of Johnson controversies.  https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60045126

Within a few weeks of it being published there was the Chris Pincher story that ultimately did for Johnson.

Raab will certainly use the investigation to kick the can down the road.  Short of a video surfacing of him throwing a junior civil servant out of a window nothing will come of it.  Sunak won't sack him and he won't resign.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20247 on: Yesterday at 02:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:35:48 am
The real figure is much higher than that!  Try servicing your car or buying some building materials, for example.
Imagine it is far higher if the 11% figure is the CPI inflation rate rather than the more comprehensive RPI inflation rate, it's the reason many company's brought in wage rise+ company pensions linked to the CPI figures, they are always lower than the RPI figure, if I remember right CPI doesn't even include Mortage repayments.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20248 on: Yesterday at 03:30:35 pm »
Got my music on random today and this came up from the Communards (1986)



This is Breadline Britain
This free and promised land
Breadline Britain
Where the rich don't give a damn
People gettin' hungry and people gettin' poor
People gettin' destitute and more

Ooh, this is Breadline Britain
Oh, you've got to understand
Breadline Britain
Where evil's in command
Where money buys only bad dreams
And a worker's life is damned
Democracy and freedom are a
Far-off foreign land
Ooh, this is Breadline Britain
Where the sick don't stand a chance
Breadline Britain
Where fascism leads a new dance
Where they'd privatize your mother
If given half a chance
This is Breadline Britain
You've got to make a stand

Breadline, breadline, breadline Britain
Breadline, breadline, breadline Britain
This free and promised land





Just as applicable today.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20249 on: Yesterday at 06:25:27 pm »
Oh my fucking good god, how fucking evil are these bastards!!

They put their safety at risk by naming the hotels saying they want to shame them, the hotels, for taking tax payers money to house them 😯

How about providing them with suitable accommodation and speeding up the process of their application so that they can become legal asap.

It's not fucking hard you absolute twats 😡

BBC News - Tory MPs say they will continue naming asylum hotels


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63651934
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20250 on: Yesterday at 06:28:27 pm »
wtf?

It's government money. The hotels are entitled to it. To "name and shame", ie, actively attempt to discourage hotels from doing something they're clearly legally entitled to do, is surely an overt act of racism?  Or am I just being biased here?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20251 on: Yesterday at 06:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:28:27 pm
wtf?

It's government money. The hotels are entitled to it. To "name and shame", ie, actively attempt to discourage hotels from doing something they're clearly legally entitled to do, is surely an overt act of racism?  Or am I just being biased here?

It's all about portraying how wasteful and expensive all these illegals are mate.

Typical Tory deflection putting the blame on refugees rather than their failed policies.

It's fucking disgraceful that they can put their safety at risk like this. 

Where are the human rights organisations and why aren't they jumping all over this instead of giving them a free run!!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20252 on: Yesterday at 06:41:33 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:25:27 pm
Oh my fucking good god, how fucking evil are these bastards!!

They put their safety at risk by naming the hotels saying they want to shame them, the hotels, for taking tax payers money to house them 😯

How about providing them with suitable accommodation and speeding up the process of their application so that they can become legal asap.

It's not fucking hard you absolute twats 😡

BBC News - Tory MPs say they will continue naming asylum hotels


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63651934

Disgusting, there was a video on twitter where some wanker went round knocking them up and asking why they should be allowed free accommodation.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20253 on: Yesterday at 07:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:35:48 am
The real figure is much higher than that!  Try servicing your car or buying some building materials, for example.

Some things will be over 11.1%. Some will be lower. Many food stuffs (sugar was one I think) have barely changed in the last year.
11.1% is the average across the board.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20254 on: Yesterday at 07:30:00 pm »
Tory councillors far right history.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-63653794

I thought it was an essential requirement?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20255 on: Today at 10:45:29 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:25:27 pm
Oh my fucking good god, how fucking evil are these bastards!!

They put their safety at risk by naming the hotels saying they want to shame them, the hotels, for taking tax payers money to house them 😯

How about providing them with suitable accommodation and speeding up the process of their application so that they can become legal asap.

It's not fucking hard you absolute twats 😡

BBC News - Tory MPs say they will continue naming asylum hotels


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63651934


From that article:

"Tory MP Lee Anderson, who represents Ashfield, wrote"

Eugh.

Lee Anderson is a fucking slug. A former Labour councillor that nailed his colours to Brexit and is like a born-again loon in his far-right zealotry.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
