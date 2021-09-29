« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 501 502 503 504 505 [506]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 651408 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,168
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20200 on: Yesterday at 12:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:10:01 pm
Hardy counts as news, though. What's happening with Labour!? :P
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20201 on: Yesterday at 12:54:36 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20202 on: Yesterday at 01:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:37:55 pm
Sorry OF, I've phrased it badly, I can't accuse him of not defending their right to strike, as he wasn't asked that question, but he categorically disagreed with their strike against fire and rehire. Personally, I wouldn't defend him.
His reply didn't have even have any nuance, any reference to the negotiation table it was just an angry shouty NO.  I watched it live and it shocked it me.

Peace and Love.
I can understand the anger Kenny. Lammys response was poor, he has admitted he was wrong so I don't think any harms been done.
What pisses me off most is him commenting on a Industrial dispute strike without knowing the full details. that's something that many strikers went through all the time in the past, people arguing with you over why you were on strike based on what they had read in the newspaper. I hope he has learned a lesson.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,984
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20203 on: Yesterday at 02:08:06 pm »
As Black Bull Nova says in the Labour thread - these Labour discussions should be in there. I've moved a couple of mine there.
Logged
Poor.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,114
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20204 on: Yesterday at 05:50:19 pm »
Anyway, latest polls show that the tories have dipped inthe polls again ..

Honeymoon over?  Maybe
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,022
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20205 on: Yesterday at 06:40:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:50:19 pm
Anyway, latest polls show that the tories have dipped inthe polls again ..

Honeymoon over?  Maybe

Honeymoon? It lasted about as long as a one night stand
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,227
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20206 on: Yesterday at 06:46:39 pm »
https://mobile.twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1592202085189156869

LAB: 50% (+1)
CON: 26% (-2)
LDEM: 9% (-2)
GRN: 5% (+1)
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,114
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20207 on: Yesterday at 07:03:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:40:39 pm
Honeymoon? It lasted about as long as a one night stand
3 minutes?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,022
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20208 on: Yesterday at 08:26:59 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 06:46:39 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1592202085189156869

LAB: 50% (+1)
CON: 26% (-2)
LDEM: 9% (-2)
GRN: 5% (+1)

Wait til after the budget on Thursday, reckon it it will be even worse for the Tories
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,168
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20209 on: Yesterday at 08:29:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:26:59 pm
Wait til after the budget on Thursday, reckon it it will be even worse for the Tories
Good point.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,114
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20210 on: Yesterday at 08:30:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:26:59 pm
Wait til after the budget on Thursday, reckon it it will be even worse for the Tories
The mail will hail it as a true Thatcherite budget

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,937
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20211 on: Yesterday at 08:39:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:26:59 pm
Wait til after the budget on Thursday, reckon it it will be even worse for the Tories

Aye. They're boxed in and will have to make a lot of shitty decisions that can only make them even more unpopular (if that's even possible).
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20212 on: Yesterday at 08:44:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:30:35 pm
The mail will hail it as a true Thatcherite budget
Senior Tories still quoting things Thatcher said in the 1980s in 2022 says a lot about them.  As does our idiotic press getting themselves in a tizzy because of it.  As much as Brexit and Johnson swung some previous Labour voters to the dark side I'm quite sure that even the mention of Thatcher will swing a lot of them back.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,838
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20213 on: Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:26:59 pm
Wait til after the budget on Thursday, reckon it it will be even worse for the Tories

It wont until people actually see their pay reduce.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20214 on: Yesterday at 10:24:40 pm »
Government reading the mood correctly again as Cleverly prepares for his freebie jaunt to the World Cup.

https://news.sky.com/story/foreign-secretary-james-cleverly-to-visit-qatar-for-world-cup-amid-calls-for-boycott-12747735
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,057
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20215 on: Yesterday at 10:30:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm
It wont until people actually see their pay reduce.
Agree. I doubt they can do anything significant enough to dent the interest rate rises either.

The best economic news I've seen this month is the fed outlook that they think they've got the worst rises in the rear view mirror. Or words to that effect. Hopefully we are approaching the peak. Although still bloody painful.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20216 on: Today at 07:23:13 am »
Jobless rate creeping up and vacancies falling.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63624996

Logged

Offline Cali

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20217 on: Today at 09:21:58 am »
So Kier starter admits labours immigration policy is basically the same as the tories the same tories who have been slated for there immigration stance. Shameful.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,041
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20218 on: Today at 09:24:22 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:23:13 am
Jobless rate creeping up and vacancies falling.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-63624996



Consequence of increased costs to businesses? Just not possible to pay for more staff, even if needed?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,532
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20219 on: Today at 09:54:24 am »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 09:21:58 am
So Kier starter admits labours immigration policy is basically the same as the tories the same tories who have been slated for there immigration stance. Shameful.
Must have missed this, have you got a quote mate?
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20220 on: Today at 10:00:13 am »
Quote from: Cali on Today at 09:21:58 am
So Kier starter admits labours immigration policy is basically the same as the tories the same tories who have been slated for there immigration stance. Shameful.
Use the Labour thread!
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 946
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20221 on: Today at 10:00:21 am »
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-63526167.amp

It would presumably be this - KS saying we should be training and recruiting more of our own rather than being reliant on overseas recruitment.

Not even slightly in line with the Tories views on immigration
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,441
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20222 on: Today at 10:05:14 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 10:00:21 am
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-63526167.amp

It would presumably be this - KS saying we should be training and recruiting more of our own rather than being reliant on overseas recruitment.

Not even slightly in line with the Tories views on immigration

But, but, Keithor something.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 501 502 503 504 505 [506]   Go Up
« previous next »
 