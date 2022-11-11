Im not badly paid by any means



But if my wages had followed average wage rises from 2010 Id be on more than £10k more for the same job..



Ok, so maybe I was over paid before? Well, teacher recruitment numbers are absolutely dire, theyve collapsed and recruitment was very very tough already . So Im not sure the pay is doing enough to attract people to the career

Even the pay review body have said we cannot continue like we are .



On the flip side, unlike the NHS or the courts or the police, schools are not fundamentally broken theyve adapted and adapted and found a way to keep going well and thats why schools will probably get an absolute kicking in the spending review



Think people don't go into careers like nursing or teaching because of the pay - but salaries have to be high enough so they don't feel mugged off. Which is why there are now strikes in those professions, it's a case of being treated like idiots when pay lags so far behind inflation year after year.To attract more people into those jobs, and to make those already there stay, better working conditions would likely be a bigger draw than salary. Most of all, better staffing levels so you can feel you are actually doing something progressive, and are not just plugging gaps all the time. The high stress levels lead to burnout and a negative atmosphere at work, which in turn turns new starters off. It is very hard to get out of that spiral though, once it has started.