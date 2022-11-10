What annoys me is the same people who say that nurses or teachers or firefighters or train drivers are paid enough/overpaid, will also argue that multi-millionaire banksters or 'entrepreneurs' deserve their fortunes and shouldn't be highly taxed
Im not badly paid by any means
But if my wages had followed average wage rises from 2010 Id be on more than £10k more for the same job..
Ok, so maybe I was over paid before? Well, teacher recruitment numbers are absolutely dire, theyve collapsed
and recruitment was very very tough already
. So Im not sure the pay is doing enough to attract people to the career
Even the pay review body have said we cannot continue like we are
.
On the flip side, unlike the NHS or the courts or the police, schools are not fundamentally broken
theyve adapted and adapted and found a way to keep going well
and thats why schools will probably get an absolute kicking in the spending review