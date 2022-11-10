

What annoys me is the same people who say that nurses or teachers or firefighters or train drivers are paid enough/overpaid, will also argue that multi-millionaire banksters or 'entrepreneurs' deserve their fortunes and shouldn't be highly taxed



Im not badly paid by any meansBut if my wages had followed average wage rises from 2010 Id be on more than £10k more for the same job..Ok, so maybe I was over paid before? Well, teacher recruitment numbers are absolutely dire, theyve collapsed and recruitment was very very tough already . So Im not sure the pay is doing enough to attract people to the careerEven the pay review body have said we cannot continue like we are .On the flip side, unlike the NHS or the courts or the police, schools are not fundamentally broken theyve adapted and adapted and found a way to keep going well and thats why schools will probably get an absolute kicking in the spending review