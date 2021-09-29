« previous next »
Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 644596 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20080 on: Yesterday at 01:01:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:57:06 pm
When did Labour adopt a 'points based' immigration system?

Having a point based immigration system is fine. Plenty of liberal countries have it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20081 on: Yesterday at 01:03:32 pm »
Corbyn being called a senile old man yet he's still the blame. I hate the fucking media in this country, both the Labour right and the Tories are on the same page.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20082 on: Yesterday at 01:05:14 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 01:01:45 pm
Having a point based immigration system is fine. Plenty of liberal countries have it.

How does that help in certain industries? Does the care sector get extra points?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20083 on: Yesterday at 01:24:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:05:14 pm
How does that help in certain industries? Does the care sector get extra points?

Point based system actually increases immigration. You get points based on your education, age, experience, sector, language skills and other factors. Canada have a similar system and it works fine.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20084 on: Yesterday at 01:43:21 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 01:03:32 pm
Corbyn being called a senile old man yet he's still the blame. I hate the fucking media in this country, both the Labour right and the Tories are on the same page.

To be fair that total dickhead delivered Brexit as he was on the same page as the far-right facists on that one.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20085 on: Yesterday at 01:50:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:57:06 pm
When did Labour adopt a 'points based' immigration system?
Don't we already have a points based system?

Found it annoying to hear Brexit supporters calling for us to have a stricter points based system like Australia when we already had a system like this.
I wouldn't mind but Australia said our points based system needs to be relaxed as it's too strict.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20086 on: Yesterday at 01:58:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:57:06 pm
When did Labour adopt a 'points based' immigration system?
You have to have some kind of system.  Assuming you don't just want completely open borders (or at least if you do you accept that it's unsellable to the electorate), you have to have some system in place to decide who to let in and who not to.  If you follow that logic along, you probably end up with a points based system, because what is the alternative?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20087 on: Yesterday at 02:02:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:53:41 am
Yeah, no idea why Corbyn is being dug out by this. Not surprised by Streeting making these comments though, thats him all over.
Apologies - maybe this is a stupid question - but I am unsure of the meaning of this phrase.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20088 on: Yesterday at 02:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:43:21 pm
To be fair that total dickhead delivered Brexit as he was on the same page as the far-right facists on that one.

That is because being anti EU is not a left or right wing position, plenty of far left parties in Europe are also against the EU. Melenchon in France, the left in Norway etc... because they see the EU as a big neoliberal project that needs squashing.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20089 on: Yesterday at 02:30:39 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 02:25:47 pm
That is because being anti EU is not a left or right wing position, plenty of far left parties in Europe are also against the EU. Melenchon in France, the left in Norway etc... because they see the EU as a big neoliberal project that needs squashing.

Yeah that worked out well didn't it.

Fucking bastards all of them. If they cared for the people of the UK and the poor and the vunerable then these c*nts wouldn't have foisted this shite on them, would they?

Fucking liars all of them.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20090 on: Yesterday at 03:40:51 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 02:25:47 pm
That is because being anti EU is not a left or right wing position, plenty of far left parties in Europe are also against the EU. Melenchon in France, the left in Norway etc... because they see the EU as a big neoliberal project that needs squashing.
The European left partys hold meetings anually.
Corbyn went to the meeting after we voted to leave the EU, Corbyn gave a speech  he asked the left partys of Europe to unite etc etc, it didn't go down as he hoped. they told him they were all in favour of being in the EU for the reasons many of us also support the EU, he never went back to the meeting the following year. there maybe the odd left European party who are not fans of the EU but the majority do support being in the EU.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20091 on: Yesterday at 04:10:41 pm »
If anyone was wondering what Liz Truss had been up to since being booted out as PM...

Quote
A plaque to show appreciation for key workers' efforts during the pandemic has been called sloppy and insulting due to being littered with mistakes.

It featured random capital letters and incorrectly gave the date of the pandemic as March 2019 when it was unveiled by Swindon Borough Council at a ceremony in Swindon on Monday.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-wiltshire-63577176

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20092 on: Yesterday at 05:16:57 pm »
American spelling of honour too, or is there a subtle difference I don't know about.

ps what data was the pandemic?

--edit, it seems fitting I leave data in there , when I meant date --
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20093 on: Yesterday at 05:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:10:41 pm
If anyone was wondering what Liz Truss had been up to since being booted out as PM...



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-wiltshire-63577176



As PaulF has noticed,which fucking idiot did this, a Tory donors 5 yr old kid? Honor, capital letters in all the wrong places, a gap between Their and Selflessness and the date a year out.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20094 on: Yesterday at 05:31:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:25:38 pm
As PaulF has noticed,which fucking idiot did this, a Tory donors 5 yr old kid? Honor, capital letters in all the wrong places, a gap between Their and Selflessness and the date a year out.

Is March 2019 the date they planted the tree (and wrong), or do they mean the pandemic only lasted through March 2019?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20095 on: Yesterday at 06:52:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:25:38 pm
As PaulF has noticed,which fucking idiot did this, a Tory donors 5 yr old kid? Honor, capital letters in all the wrong places, a gap between Their and Selflessness and the date a year out.
Also, failure to use capital letter at start of sentence, 'to honor...'

I can't resist a redraft:

We plant this tree to commemorate the
dedication of Borough of Swindon key workers
and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We honour their selflessness in
assisting and caring for our residents,
and especially the most vulnerable.

Swindon Borough Council: you are welcome.

Original:

This tree has been planted in appreciation of
Our Key Workers and Volunteers
by the borough.
to honor Their Selflessness and Dedication
given to the residents and the vulnerable
During the Covid Pandemic
March 2019
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20096 on: Yesterday at 07:06:03 pm »
To be fair. They didn't say plated. But I had to return and check.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20097 on: Yesterday at 07:23:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:06:03 pm
To be fair. They didn't say plated. But I had to return and check.
Yeah - of course you had to check! ;D

What can I say - I am a poor transcriber. I've now corrected the typo.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20098 on: Yesterday at 07:24:43 pm »
This looks good though.
https://www.swindonadvertiser.co.uk/news/23112610.enchanted-garden-christmas-light-trail-old-town-returns-next-month/

I'm delivering training in Swindon on Monday. I might make a trip to the plaque.

--edit. I am now fearing that plaque is what you get on teeth. The inscription being on something else. JC will know :) --
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:27:24 pm by PaulF »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20099 on: Yesterday at 07:54:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:24:43 pm
This looks good though.
https://www.swindonadvertiser.co.uk/news/23112610.enchanted-garden-christmas-light-trail-old-town-returns-next-month/

I'm delivering training in Swindon on Monday. I might make a trip to the plaque.

--edit. I am now fearing that plaque is what you get on teeth. The inscription being on something else. JC will know :) --
I've only been to Swindon once (up on 35 years ago) - and the only thing I recall about the place is the Magic Roundabout. I could not quite believe what I was seeing - I am just glad it was not me who was driving.

Take a picture of the plaque if you get the chance. It is probably the second most interesting thing in Swindon. :)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20100 on: Yesterday at 08:01:05 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:31:23 pm
Is March 2019 the date they planted the tree (and wrong), or do they mean the pandemic only lasted through March 2019?

I'm assuming they are referring to when the pandemic first started. Doesn't really matter seeing as it really started in earnest in March 2020. Unless the virus was made in a lab in Swindon in March 2019? Disgruntled Honda worker maybe?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20101 on: Yesterday at 08:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:54:32 pm
I've only been to Swindon once (up on 35 years ago) - and the only thing I recall about the place is the Magic Roundabout. I could not quite believe what I was seeing - I am just glad it was not me who was driving.

Take a picture of the plaque if you get the chance. It is probably the second most interesting thing in Swindon. :)

Our kid has driven around that and reckons its ace, I'll have to take his word for it

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20102 on: Yesterday at 08:07:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:03:27 pm
Our kid has driven around that and reckons its ace, I'll have to take his word for it



I see it's right by Swindon Town FC ground, apparently it's great entertainment when the football is shit, looking out of the ground to the roundabout & watching some drivers come to grips with the roundabout. ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20103 on: Yesterday at 08:16:30 pm »
I've known about this for years , but never looked at it. I'd alwaays assumed it was 3 or 4 times the size of that.
Though I'm not sure where the traffic is supposed to flow!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20104 on: Yesterday at 09:06:58 pm »
Why don't they just have a big normal roundabout?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20105 on: Yesterday at 09:10:20 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:16:30 pm
I've known about this for years , but never looked at it. I'd alwaays assumed it was 3 or 4 times the size of that.
Though I'm not sure where the traffic is supposed to flow!

It looks way more complicated than it actually is. Looking at that overhead shot, pick an entrance and exit and work out your route. You'll usually only need to use two of the mini roundabouts, 3 at most, and the lanes you'll need are obvious and well-marked. Just keep eyes on traffic approaching from the right as normal - the turns are tight so nobody's moving that fast. Easy.

I haven't driven Swindon's but I've done the 6-junction Hemel Hempstead one loads of times and it's really intuitive when you're on it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20106 on: Yesterday at 09:17:56 pm »
I think there is one near Benfleet, or something like it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20107 on: Yesterday at 09:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:06:58 pm
Why don't they just have a big normal roundabout?
I think maybe it was built as a tourist attraction. :)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20108 on: Yesterday at 09:43:02 pm »
Apparently there's another magic roundabout in Milton Keynes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20109 on: Yesterday at 09:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 01:58:14 pm
You have to have some kind of system.  Assuming you don't just want completely open borders (or at least if you do you accept that it's unsellable to the electorate), you have to have some system in place to decide who to let in and who not to.  If you follow that logic along, you probably end up with a points based system, because what is the alternative?

True, it's inevitable to have such a system (at least for some countries).

But having a government bureaucracy trying to determine market needs, keeping current with rapidly changing work practices/industries and doing so with some convoluted bureaucratic system is probably the most inefficient way possible to go about it. The irony of course being a supposed free market party like the Tories favouring such a market-distorting approach.

The single market of course is far simpler and more efficient approach.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20110 on: Yesterday at 10:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 09:50:43 pm
True, it's inevitable to have such a system (at least for some countries).

But having a government bureaucracy trying to determine market needs, keeping current with rapidly changing work practices/industries and doing so with some convoluted bureaucratic system is probably the most inefficient way possible to go about it. The irony of course being a supposed free market party like the Tories favouring such a market-distorting approach.

The single market of course is far simpler and more efficient approach.
Well, you're preaching to the converted there...

Although you still need a system for dealing with non-EU migrants.  And it will still inevitably be a points based system, because what is the altrernative?

The problem is that 'points based immigration system' has become a dog whistle over the years.  The points are supposed to be based on things like sponsorship, education, English language skills etc, but normally when someone brings it up what they really want is this:

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20111 on: Yesterday at 11:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:43:21 pm
To be fair that total dickhead delivered Brexit as he was on the same page as the far-right facists on that one.

Good to see you back on here, Andy! First time Ive seen you post in a while. Hope alls well with you mate.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20112 on: Yesterday at 11:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:43:02 pm
Apparently there's another magic roundabout in Milton Keynes.

Don't think so, MK just has an insane amount of roundabouts due to its grid-like layout. Aside from the very centre where the roads pass across the shopping centre, it's pretty much a major multi-lane roundabout at every junction as the roads meet each other, and even decent sized ones inside a lot of the housing estates.

You'll see it instantly on satellite images.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20113 on: Today at 12:07:30 am »
I see Kwarteng is trying to look good at Truss's expense, they really are a bunch of mealy mouthed back stabbers this lot, worse than I can ever remember.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20114 on: Today at 12:47:00 am »
He's got a mountain to climb.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #20115 on: Today at 07:06:38 am »
Beeb reporting UK economy shrank 0.2% in the last 3 months to Sept. 
