As PaulF has noticed,which fucking idiot did this, a Tory donors 5 yr old kid? Honor, capital letters in all the wrong places, a gap between Their and Selflessness and the date a year out.
Also, failure to use capital letter at start of sentence, 'to honor...'
I can't resist a redraft:
We plant this tree to commemorate the
dedication of Borough of Swindon key workers
and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We honour their selflessness in
assisting and caring for our residents,
and especially the most vulnerable.
Swindon Borough Council: you are welcome.
Original:
This tree has been planted in appreciation of
Our Key Workers and Volunteers
by the borough.
to honor Their Selflessness and Dedication
given to the residents and the vulnerable
During the Covid Pandemic
March 2019