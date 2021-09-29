As PaulF has noticed,which fucking idiot did this, a Tory donors 5 yr old kid? Honor, capital letters in all the wrong places, a gap between Their and Selflessness and the date a year out.



We plant this tree to commemorate the

dedication of Borough of Swindon key workers

and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



We honour their selflessness in

assisting and caring for our residents,

and especially the most vulnerable.

This tree has been planted in appreciation of

Our Key Workers and Volunteers

by the borough.

to honor Their Selflessness and Dedication

given to the residents and the vulnerable

During the Covid Pandemic

March 2019

Also, failure to use capital letter at start of sentence, 'to honor...'I can't resist a redraft:Swindon Borough Council: you are welcome.Original: