Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19920 on: Yesterday at 02:55:14 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:29:04 pm
5 days supsension.  Good to know the standards committee are still coming up with ever harsher punishments.
if they suspend him for 10 days or more I think he becomes the subject of a recall petition, the Tories on the Committee aren't going to do that as it risks a by-election
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19921 on: Yesterday at 03:10:34 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 02:55:14 pm
if they suspend him for 10 days or more I think he becomes the subject of a recall petition, the Tories on the Committee aren't going to do that as it risks a by-election

Let's face it, he should be recalled. The fact that a party with a 71 seat majority is too scared to lose one MP says it all.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19922 on: Yesterday at 03:16:06 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:10:34 pm
Let's face it, he should be recalled. The fact that a party with a 71 seat majority is too scared to lose one MP says it all.

wouldnt it be because he's ERG? upset one and you upset them all it seems.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19923 on: Yesterday at 03:46:31 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 12:45:39 pm
mad that beastiality was considered to be legal in the state until that point too!
We have a Gibbet in our town and back in the day if you stole a sheep for monetry gain or to feed your starving family, you'd get your head chopped off .
If caught with the sheep the defendendant would be asked.Why did you take the sheep ? The only defence would be...
I only took Baahbera on a date mi lord and I was going to take her back in the morning .

What's the difference between a Welsh sheep shagger and a Yorkshire sheep shagger ? ... The Yorky has mushy peas down their shirt.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19924 on: Yesterday at 03:46:45 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 03:16:06 pm
wouldnt it be because he's ERG? upset one and you upset them all it seems.

Either/or. Fact is with that kind of consistently bad behaviour a five day suspension is nothing.

a "very cavalier attitude to the rules" is Brit-speak for ignoring and otherwise shitting all over said rules. He needs to be kicked out, not have his knuckles rapped. That it would enrage a certain group within Parliament says everything we need to know about those individuals' priorities - and it's not in the interests of the country.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19925 on: Yesterday at 04:45:42 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 03:16:06 pm
wouldnt it be because he's ERG? upset one and you upset them all it seems.

Hes a liar. The judge ruling over his family inheritance dispute said he lied in court and couldnt be trusted.
Tory through and through
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19926 on: Yesterday at 05:01:59 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:45:42 pm
Hes a liar. The judge ruling over his family inheritance dispute said he lied in court and couldnt be trusted.
Tory through and through
He should be necking porridge if that's true.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19927 on: Yesterday at 05:05:21 pm
Nothing I can see on the BBC site on this - at the same time as they have this article about impartiality - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-63500745.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19928 on: Yesterday at 05:06:59 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 05:05:21 pm
Nothing I can see on the BBC site on this - at the same time as they have this article about impartiality - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-63500745.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63498136
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19929 on: Yesterday at 06:23:14 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19930 on: Yesterday at 06:25:18 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:23:14 pm
the stench of corruption appears to follow him around

And for him to say the investigation was based on his opposition to Johnson rather than his inherent corruption is breathtaking.

He certainly learnt from Johnson.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19931 on: Today at 03:21:46 pm
So the Pocket PM seems to be resident in the pocket of the oil companies. He is considering scrapping Sizewell C.
Whether you are pro nuclear or not, the energy policies of the past 12 years are all about profits for the oil firms.
Only a couple of weeks ago and Tories were on their back legs excitedly yapping and accusing Gordon Brown of scrapping the proposed new reactors, when it was actually Dodgy Dave and his Bullingdon chum Osborne along with the grifter Clegg,  who reversed a decision by Brown who had signed off on the new build.
So the other week they were pro nuclear but now not so pro because the profits of oil must be protected.
Add in the scrapping of the long promised, watered down and never delivered levelling up, Northern Powerhouse Rail plans, we can see that they dont give a shit about anywhere but the wealthy areas. Sunak boasted about redirecting funds away from non Tory areas and here we see it in action.
Absolute bastards. Every single one of them.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19932 on: Today at 04:45:59 pm
All the more money for Kier's state owned renewable energy company :)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19933 on: Today at 06:42:51 pm
The problem with nuclear power is that if youre going to build one its very expensive

Build 4 at once and its very much more cost efficient.

Size well C for 7%? Lets have 4 of them and make it 28%
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19934 on: Today at 06:49:32 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19935 on: Today at 09:17:25 pm
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19936 on: Today at 09:21:02 pm
Jesus titty fucking Christ
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19937 on: Today at 09:23:11 pm
nanny forgot to dress him...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19938 on: Today at 09:23:40 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:21:02 pm
Jesus titty fucking Christ

Not much there to work with, though...
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #19939 on: Today at 10:49:24 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:17:25 pm

Well. I was not expecting that.
