So the Pocket PM seems to be resident in the pocket of the oil companies. He is considering scrapping Sizewell C.

Whether you are pro nuclear or not, the energy policies of the past 12 years are all about profits for the oil firms.

Only a couple of weeks ago and Tories were on their back legs excitedly yapping and accusing Gordon Brown of scrapping the proposed new reactors, when it was actually Dodgy Dave and his Bullingdon chum Osborne along with the grifter Clegg, who reversed a decision by Brown who had signed off on the new build.

So the other week they were pro nuclear but now not so pro because the profits of oil must be protected.

Add in the scrapping of the long promised, watered down and never delivered levelling up, Northern Powerhouse Rail plans, we can see that they dont give a shit about anywhere but the wealthy areas. Sunak boasted about redirecting funds away from non Tory areas and here we see it in action.

Absolute bastards. Every single one of them.