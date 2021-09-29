Tory MP Andrew Bridgen facing suspension from Commons
Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen is facing a Commons suspension after breaching lobbying rules "on multiple occasions and in multiple ways".
The cross-party Standards Committee found he had displayed a "very cavalier" attitude to the rules.
It called for him to be suspended for a total of five sitting days for offences including an "unacceptable attack upon the integrity" of Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone.
It's not been a good few months for Bridgen after he was ostracised by his family, kicked off the board of the family business (for which he earned £93k/year by attending a monthly meeting), turfed out of a home owned by the family business and landed with £800k legal costs: https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/news/local-news/mp-andrew-bridgen-evicted-15m-7547786
There is still another scandal involving him yet to run its course which relates to how he allegedly
used his influence as an MP to allegedly
benefit disproportionately from HS2 compensation. Using HS2's 'Hardship Scheme' to sell a home independently valued at £895k for a £million more is a nice little deal.
For context Bridgen is an ERG crank and a regular rent-a-gob for the Tories. His only redeeming quality is that he was the first of the ERG to publically turn on Johnson.