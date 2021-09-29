« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 493 494 495 496 497 [498]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 630354 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,717
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19880 on: Yesterday at 03:54:36 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:31:12 pm
She would have been still trying to defend her tax cuts and trickle down theory now if she could have found a way to defend herself, impossible as the insults and outrage came from everywhere.
 first reaction was the markets .  falling pound forcing the BOE to waste billions to save the country from economic collapse, Sky rocketing interest mortgage rates. pension schemes on the brink of collapse.
 Tory MPs telling the press this is what happens when you have talentless people running the country,
International shock at how the UK would appoint someone so useless as PM.
All this splashed all over the news daily. she now knows she's in the history books as the most incompetent stupid PM in history with the shortest term in office.
No wonder she feels humiliated, she has no way to defend herself.  the arrogance of the woman, what made her think she was PM material in the first place. probably blocked out any criticism and relished the praise from family and idiot supporters.
Am not vindictive but I have zero sympathy for her, I hope she's the first of many Tory MPs to suffer humiliation over the next few yrs. I would argue it's necessary if we want to get back a credible Parliament to actually help the country, things will change if we turf out the charlatans.

She's literally Nicola Murray from The Thick of It.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19881 on: Yesterday at 03:55:54 pm »
Thanks for the replies on tax/investment.  It came from Caver, from the IEE.

neither the labour MP present challenged her.

Truss deserves no sympathy.  Shes evil.  I do have some for her father who must be thinking what the fuck happened?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19882 on: Yesterday at 03:56:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:18:30 pm
I'm sure the £115,000 pa she'll get as an ex PM will help
I thought I should look this up:

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-63350359
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,757
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19883 on: Yesterday at 04:21:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:05:06 am
Dare I say it but as long as we do need coal wouldnt it be better to use domestic coal rather than imported?
We really don't need more industrial coal when there are other avenues to explore including enhanced recycling of steel and low(er) carbon manufacting methods (including hydrogen) which the industry is already investing in.

The 'saving' from transport emissions from coking coal has been estimated at around 1.8% of the emissions associated with burning the coal and excludes the emissions associated with constructing the mine and decommissioning. See for example https://www.creds.ac.uk/cumbria-mine-is-there-a-technical-need-for-new-coal-mines-in-the-uk/

I have also read that the quality of the coal is unlikely to be sufficiently high for UK/EU markets so it will simply add to the global coal emissions total. Even Sharma says that the investment would be better spent on supporting green jobs and industries rather than comitting to another 25 years or more of coal production.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,097
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19884 on: Yesterday at 05:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:56:39 pm
I thought I should look this up:

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-63350359

You just know she will milk it for all its worth.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Crumble

  • It's rhyming slang
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19885 on: Yesterday at 05:03:03 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:31:12 pm
  falling pound forcing the BOE to waste billions to save the country from economic collapse

The gilts that the BoE bought have since gone up in value, so in effect the BoE has made a profit at the expense of the pension funds.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19886 on: Yesterday at 05:05:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:01:00 pm
You just know she will milk it for all its worth.
Hmmm. That was not really the reason for me posting the link. And not what I took from the BBC news report. In particular, up to £115,000 is available for expenses.
Quote
Public allowance

All former prime ministers are able to claim the Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA), currently set at a maximum of £115,000 per year.

The payment was introduced to meet the cost of continuing public duties after someone leaves Downing Street.

This can include office costs, salaries for staff, or travel to events where they are appearing in their capacity as an ex-prime minister.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,097
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19887 on: Yesterday at 05:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:05:31 pm
Hmmm. That was not really the reason for me posting the link. And not what I took from the BBC news report. In particular, up to £115,000 is available for expenses.

MP's and expenses ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19888 on: Yesterday at 05:40:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:26:00 pm
Does this mean Johnson's not going now?

Of course hes going.  Bit of sunshine at a beach resort to play the Ukraine saviour coupled with the op to upstage Sunak.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,717
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19889 on: Yesterday at 05:57:14 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:05:31 pm
Hmmm. That was not really the reason for me posting the link. And not what I took from the BBC news report. In particular, up to £115,000 is available for expenses.

Quote
Quote

    Public allowance

    All former prime ministers are able to claim the Public Duty Costs Allowance (PDCA), currently set at a maximum of £115,000 per year.

    The payment was introduced to meet the cost of continuing public duties after someone leaves Downing Street.

    This can include office costs, salaries for staff, or travel to events where they are appearing in their capacity as an ex-prime minister.

If she tries to claim on that, then she's absolutely fucking shameless. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19890 on: Yesterday at 06:08:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:27:28 pm
MP's and expenses ;)
Yeah. It might be a difficult to argue that the swan moat* is a legitimate post-PM office expense. But fuck it, give it a go Truss. No one will be watching.

* A quick search shows that I conflated two fraudulent claims. Tory MPs have always been scum.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2009/may/23/mps-expenses-conservatives

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/tory-mp-who-claimed-moat-cleaning-on-his-expenses-will-return-to-parliament-through-lords-10474701.html
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19891 on: Yesterday at 06:10:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:57:14 pm
If she tries to claim on that, then she's absolutely fucking shameless. ;D
Yeah, might be a bit difficult for her to argue. ;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,717
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19892 on: Yesterday at 06:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:10:54 pm
Yeah, might be a bit difficult for her to argue. ;D

"I need a £5,000 sunlamp as I'm going to spend the next 18 months hiding under a rock."
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,165
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19893 on: Yesterday at 07:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:26:31 pm
"I need a £5,000 sunlamp as I'm going to spend the next 18 months hiding under a rock."

Thats all fine as long as its on the John Lewis list.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,655
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19894 on: Yesterday at 07:09:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:52:50 pm
It's an ongoing battle for me not to be vindictive when it comes to our government.  They're the party of "I'm alright, Jack" but still (allegedly) human beings with human emotions.

The problem for me is that the "suffering" of her family will pale into insignificance alongside the pain of millions of households because of Tory policies and her flagship policies are very much part of that.  I've yet to hear any contrition from her or her allies for what they triggered.
personally I couldn't give a fuck about her or her family, she gives not a shit about mine or yours.


I wouldn't lose a single moment of sleep over her and I wouldn't waste my piss trying to put her out if she ended up on fire.


I hope she is devastated about what's happened and is incredibly embarrassed but it won't be for the mess that she's caused but will be for losing the job that's she's craved and now her political career is over
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,655
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19895 on: Yesterday at 07:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:57:14 pm


If she tries to claim on that, then she's absolutely fucking shameless. ;D
she is totally shameless, she's a Tory they all are, it goes with the territory
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,717
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19896 on: Yesterday at 07:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:09:17 pm

I hope she is devastated about what's happened and is incredibly embarrassed but it won't be for the mess that she's caused but will be for losing the job that's she's craved and now her political career is over

Is the correct answer.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,059
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19897 on: Yesterday at 08:02:48 pm »
Imagine becoming PM and knowing that no one in your family - including all your descendants - will ever mention it.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19898 on: Yesterday at 08:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:02:48 pm
Imagine becoming PM and knowing that no one in your family - including all your descendants - will ever mention it.
:)
200yrs from now she will have her own little spot on BBC Horrible Histories . Rotten Torys episode.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:19:35 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,957
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19899 on: Yesterday at 08:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:09:17 pm
personally I couldn't give a fuck about her or her family, she gives not a shit about mine or yours.


I wouldn't lose a single moment of sleep over her and I wouldn't waste my piss trying to put her out if she ended up on fire.


I hope she is devastated about what's happened and is incredibly embarrassed but it won't be for the mess that she's caused but will be for losing the job that's she's craved and now her political career is over

This, and every word of it.

Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,508
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19900 on: Yesterday at 08:41:36 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 03:02:03 pm
If anything that makes me warm to her because it suggests she has a sense of shame.

Cameron, Boris, probably Sunak too, will all go to their graves thinking they were great.  The very thing that makes them unfit for the job in the first place prevents them from ever really understanding that fact.

She still thinks she is right. Her leaving speech and stories around the exit maintain that it was the right approach to lower taxes and feels that maybe she did too much too soon. The thing what makes the humiliation great is that it’s not just for the terrible decisions she made but even other more personal stuff such as her stupid mannerisms and the way she talks, or can’t talk.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,717
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19901 on: Yesterday at 09:18:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:41:36 pm

She still thinks she is right. Her leaving speech and stories around the exit maintain that it was the right approach to lower taxes and feels that maybe she did too much too soon. The thing what makes the humiliation great is that its not just for the terrible decisions she made but even other more personal stuff such as her stupid mannerisms and the way she talks, or cant talk.

Yep. Her speech might have just been bravado, but she clearly thinks she was stabbed in the back by MPs who didn't have the balls to share in her bold vision for the country.

Man, I'd love Sasha Cohen to do a Borat on her.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,503
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19902 on: Yesterday at 10:20:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:41:36 pm

She still thinks she is right. Her leaving speech and stories around the exit maintain that it was the right approach to lower taxes and feels that maybe she did too much too soon. The thing what makes the humiliation great is that its not just for the terrible decisions she made but even other more personal stuff such as her stupid mannerisms and the way she talks, or cant talk.
Ah well, fuck her then!  The whole thing was like some mad anxiety dream, like having imposter syndrome but it turns out you really are an imposter. And it's being broadcast around the world and the stakes are as high as they can be.

I suppose the only proper response would have been to lock herself in the office with a bottle of whiskey and a revolver...
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,318
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19903 on: Yesterday at 10:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 05:03:03 pm
The gilts that the BoE bought have since gone up in value, so in effect the BoE has made a profit at the expense of the pension funds.

I would have thought they would have gone down in value based on increased expected interest rates.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,938
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19904 on: Yesterday at 10:54:23 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:24:08 pm
I would have thought they would have gone down in value based on increased expected interest rates.
Yes. That makes more sense. I doubt crumble just made it up though.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Crumble

  • It's rhyming slang
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19905 on: Yesterday at 11:06:47 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:24:08 pm
I would have thought they would have gone down in value based on increased expected interest rates.

Since the "mini budget" when the BoE stepped in to buy, long gilt yields have been gently falling, i.e. prices have risen. Although interest rates are expected to go up short term, markets are more optimistic than they were looking further ahead (years). So the Bank invested cheaply and is sitting on an unrealised profit.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,717
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19906 on: Yesterday at 11:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:20:08 pm
Ah well, fuck her then!  The whole thing was like some mad anxiety dream, like having imposter syndrome but it turns out you really are an imposter. And it's being broadcast around the world and the stakes are as high as they can be.

I suppose the only proper response would have been to lock herself in the office with a bottle of whiskey and a revolver...

An imposter you say?  She was definitely suss.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,938
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19907 on: Yesterday at 11:12:13 pm »
Any idea how much they've made? Millions, billions, sunak's socks allowance?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,949
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19908 on: Yesterday at 11:28:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:12:13 pm
Any idea how much they've made? Millions, billions, sunak's socks allowance?

Sunak's socks are hi risk anus...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,318
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19909 on: Yesterday at 11:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 11:06:47 pm
Since the "mini budget" when the BoE stepped in to buy, long gilt yields have been gently falling, i.e. prices have risen. Although interest rates are expected to go up short term, markets are more optimistic than they were looking further ahead (years). So the Bank invested cheaply and is sitting on an unrealised profit.

Sorry yes you are right on the more recent intervention we would have made money, I was thinking of the old QE which was bought at very low rates and has just started being reversed.

Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,541
  • Klopptimist
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19910 on: Yesterday at 11:55:18 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:28:00 pm
Sunak's socks are hi risk anus...

An anagram of Rishi Sunak's Socks is:

Cosh, Kiss. Anus Risk.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,949
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19911 on: Today at 12:08:42 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:55:18 pm
An anagram of Rishi Sunak's Socks is:

Cosh, Kiss. Anus Risk.


 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,180
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19912 on: Today at 01:06:03 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:42:42 am
I'd prefer him to go out like Kenneth Pinyan.
I had to goggle that  :puke2 ... Read the headline, didn't want to click on the link...All I can say is neigh .
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19913 on: Today at 11:30:26 am »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 11:06:47 pm
Since the "mini budget" when the BoE stepped in to buy, long gilt yields have been gently falling, i.e. prices have risen. Although interest rates are expected to go up short term, markets are more optimistic than they were looking further ahead (years). So the Bank invested cheaply and is sitting on an unrealised profit.
There were quite a few fixed interest fund managers bargain hunting too.

On Truss, in general I try to be understanding and empathetic, but I dont feel one shred of compassion. Politics is a serious business and affects peoples lives. Someone like her, with her warped ideology has no business being in such a position. Shame on her for standing, and even more shame on the idiots that backed her, and on those that voted for her.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19914 on: Today at 12:05:36 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63498136
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen facing suspension from Commons

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen is facing a Commons suspension after breaching lobbying rules "on multiple occasions and in multiple ways".

The cross-party Standards Committee found he had displayed a "very cavalier" attitude to the rules.

It called for him to be suspended for a total of five sitting days for offences including an "unacceptable attack upon the integrity" of Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone.
It's not been a good few months for Bridgen after he was ostracised by his family, kicked off the board of the family business (for which he earned £93k/year by attending a monthly meeting), turfed out of a home owned by the family business and landed with £800k legal costs: https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/news/local-news/mp-andrew-bridgen-evicted-15m-7547786

There is still another scandal involving him yet to run its course which relates to how he allegedly used his influence as an MP to allegedly benefit disproportionately from HS2 compensation.  Using HS2's 'Hardship Scheme' to sell a home independently valued at £895k for a £million more is a nice little deal.

For context Bridgen is an ERG crank and a regular rent-a-gob for the Tories.  His only redeeming quality is that he was the first of the ERG to publically turn on Johnson.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 493 494 495 496 497 [498]   Go Up
« previous next »
 