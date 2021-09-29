If anything that makes me warm to her because it suggests she has a sense of shame.



Cameron, Boris, probably Sunak too, will all go to their graves thinking they were great. The very thing that makes them unfit for the job in the first place prevents them from ever really understanding that fact.



She still thinks she is right. Her leaving speech and stories around the exit maintain that it was the right approach to lower taxes and feels that maybe she did too much too soon. The thing what makes the humiliation great is that it’s not just for the terrible decisions she made but even other more personal stuff such as her stupid mannerisms and the way she talks, or can’t talk.