Read in the papers from sources that Truss, despite her deranged smiling face in press conferences, and her family are suffering a lot personally and mentally due to the humiliation they have suffered.



If that doesn't give you a warm feeling and sense of joy then you have a heart of stone.



It's an ongoing battle for me not to be vindictive when it comes to our government. They're the party of "I'm alright, Jack" but still (allegedly) human beings with human emotions.The problem for me is that the "suffering" of her family will pale into insignificance alongside the pain of millions of households because of Tory policies and her flagship policies are very much part of that. I've yet to hear any contrition from her or her allies for what they triggered.