I am so fucked off seeing failure after failure of services that have been handed over to private ownership where they've made fortunes off the back of tax payers money but caused the deaths of so many they should be caring for.
Care homes, children's services, mental health institutions, assisted living for vulnerable children and adults.
FAILED. FAILED. FAILED.
It's absolutely disgraceful that there's a new 'report' and subsequent 'investigation' every fucking day and these fuckers deflect and blame anyone and everyone except from the policies they've put in place.