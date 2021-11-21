« previous next »
Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 627924 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19840 on: Today at 10:27:53 am »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19841 on: Today at 10:30:44 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:07:52 am
Sunak now going to COP27.
What a creep. So now he's going, has he now fully prepared the 17 November budget so won't be too BUSY?

"Green MP Caroline Lucas welcomed what she called a "screeching U-turn" and "an embarrassing mis-step on the world stage".

"Let this be a lesson to him - climate leadership matters," she added.
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 03:00:43 am
Hope he chokes on a kangaroo cock.

So long as he doesn't try to fuck a pigs head
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:49:43 am
All the best to you. I know teaching unions will strike too.

I went into teaching knowing I wouldnt strike as my first option. I accepted that I would t always get what I wanted in a job that is a vocation.

Now? The cuts are making profound issues in the profession, we cant recruit, we cant retain, its bell now becoming hugely damaging to childrens futures.



I dont think you have a choice, and I genuinely think most parents will absolutely support teachers in striking.
More on COP27.

The decision on whether to give planning permission to the deep coal mine in Cumbria which was due by November 8th (two days into COP27) has been delayed until December 8th according to a letter sent to campaign group Friends of the Earth.
https://www.politico.eu/article/alok-sharma-rishi-sunak-un-cop27-uk-climate-czar-warns-sunak-against-opening-new-coal-mine/

Trying not to embarass Sunak no doubt, but they are clearly planning to give it the green light. Shameless bunch of bastards.
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 10:49:02 am
More on COP27.

The decision on whether to give planning permission to the deep coal mine in Cumbria which was due by November 8th (two days into COP27) has been delayed until December 8th according to a letter sent to campaign group Friends of the Earth.
https://www.politico.eu/article/alok-sharma-rishi-sunak-un-cop27-uk-climate-czar-warns-sunak-against-opening-new-coal-mine/

Trying not to embarass Sunak no doubt, but they are clearly planning to give it the green light. Shameless bunch of bastards.

Dare I say it but as long as we do need coal wouldnt it be better to use domestic coal rather than imported?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:05:06 am
Dare I say it but as long as we do need coal wouldnt it be better to use domestic coal rather than imported?
agreed, kind of ironic though, the Tories who destroyed the mining industry and ripped the heart out of Communities in the 1980s by closing profitable pits are now looking at sinking new mines!
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:07:52 am
Sunak now going to COP27.

Johnson played him, bigly.

Just to show how shit political debate is, Politics Live has Andrew Bridgen, Richard Burgeon and Claire Fox on its panel.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:28:04 am
Johnson played him, bigly.

Just to show how shit political debate is, Politics Live has Andrew Bridgen, Richard Burgeon and Claire Fox on its panel.

Could be a bit of a laugh if you like that sort of thing.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:28:04 am
Johnson played him, bigly.

Just to show how shit political debate is, Politics Live has Andrew Bridgen, Richard Burgeon and Claire Fox on its panel.
How long before Sunak starts combing his hair with a balloon.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:07:52 am
Sunak now going to COP27.

Hilarious!

Made to look like an absolute twat!
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:05:06 am
Dare I say it but as long as we do need coal wouldnt it be better to use domestic coal rather than imported?

Thatcher will be spinning in her grave. ;D
Starmer giving Sunak an absolute drubbing at PMQ's.
Sunak bingo. Brexit, Corbyn.

Starmer on his game.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:11:48 pm
Sunak bingo. Brexit, Corbyn.

Starmer on his game.

Incredible how after everything this year our PM is a poundshop Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:10:16 pm
Starmer giving Sunak an absolute drubbing at PMQ's.
Yep. Surprised some people thought Sunak did well last week. he just repeated Johnsons old lies.
The system we introduced is broke Sunak says then trys to attack Starmer for opposing the policys that broke the system.
Sunaks enjoying a Honeymoon period. the public will soon catch on, always deflecting criticism with replies that actually make himself and his defence look even weaker.
I am so fucked off seeing failure after failure of services that have been handed over to private ownership where they've made fortunes off the back of tax payers money but caused the deaths of so many they should be caring for.

Care homes, children's services, mental health institutions, assisted living for vulnerable children and adults. 

FAILED. FAILED. FAILED.

It's absolutely disgraceful that there's a new 'report' and subsequent 'investigation' every fucking day and these fuckers deflect and blame anyone and everyone except from the policies they've put in place.



Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:22:16 pm
I am so fucked off seeing failure after failure of services that have been handed over to private ownership where they've made fortunes off the back of tax payers money but caused the deaths of so many they should be caring for.

Care homes, children's services, mental health institutions, assisted living for vulnerable children and adults. 

FAILED. FAILED. FAILED.

It's absolutely disgraceful that there's a new 'report' and subsequent 'investigation' every fucking day and these fuckers deflect and blame anyone and everyone except from the policies they've put in place.

Thats grossly unfair. Just think of all the lessons theyve learned.
Read in the papers from sources that Truss, despite her deranged smiling face in press conferences, and her family are suffering a lot personally and mentally due to the humiliation they have suffered.

If that doesn't give you a warm feeling and sense of joy then you have a heart of stone.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:24:12 pm
Thats grossly unfair. Just think of all the lessons theyve learned.

Learnt how to make things deteriate further whilst working out who else they can deflect the failings to.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:10:16 pm
Starmer giving Sunak an absolute drubbing at PMQ's.

If it were a boxing match the referee would of stopped the fight, an absolute mauling.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:29:33 pm
Read in the papers from sources that Truss, despite her deranged smiling face in press conferences, and her family are suffering a lot personally and mentally due to the humiliation they have suffered.

If that doesn't give you a warm feeling and sense of joy then you have a heart of stone.

So, if you had one bullet and were in a room with Truss and her family and the CBI.  What would you do?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:21:06 pm
So, if you had one bullet and were in a room with Truss and her family and the CBI.  What would you do?

CBI. Truss brings me great joy.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:29:33 pm
Read in the papers from sources that Truss, despite her deranged smiling face in press conferences, and her family are suffering a lot personally and mentally due to the humiliation they have suffered.

If that doesn't give you a warm feeling and sense of joy then you have a heart of stone.
:(
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:44:41 am
Thatcher will be spinning in her grave. ;D

An added bonus!
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:29:33 pm
Read in the papers from sources that Truss, despite her deranged smiling face in press conferences, and her family are suffering a lot personally and mentally due to the humiliation they have suffered.

If that doesn't give you a warm feeling and sense of joy then you have a heart of stone.
It's an ongoing battle for me not to be vindictive when it comes to our government.  They're the party of "I'm alright, Jack" but still (allegedly) human beings with human emotions.

The problem for me is that the "suffering" of her family will pale into insignificance alongside the pain of millions of households because of Tory policies and her flagship policies are very much part of that.  I've yet to hear any contrition from her or her allies for what they triggered.
