Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19800 on: Today at 01:07:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:33:02 pm
Yeah, theres a lot of perks, the final salary pension, free travel (although I only go to the office once a week), a working week of only 35 hours (and its very rare that I need to work late), 30 days AL, free private healthcare (which will probably only become more important in the upcoming years sadly)

Very generous and you wouldnt get that anywhere right now, even those who did have it have had their contracts altered
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19801 on: Today at 01:07:35 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:57:04 pm
Yeah, I have read that too about the French now thinking they'll leave that problem to the UK. And the Albanian gangs are a good point too. But I still think it must have been easier, for example goods checks and checks in cars will have been less rigerous when it was all EU.
We cross a couple of times a year and the only checks that have changed are to get into France.  That's as passengers in a car but my understanding is that the UK still hasn't introduced the import controls and won't be doing so anytime soon (https://www.ey.com/en_gl/tax-alerts/uk-delays-import-checks-on-eu-products).  I think they've, probably correctly, calculated that doing so would choke off our already constrained supply chains.

This article is a fairly good explainer of how our status within and without the EU has changed: https://freemovement.org.uk/are-refugees-obliged-to-claim-asylum-in-the-first-safe-country-they-reach

Quote


An inevitable consequence of the type of Brexit currently being pursued by the UK Government is that the UK will be leaving the Common European Asylum System and the Dublin Regulation will cease to apply. The UK says that it would like to negotiate a similar agreement from outside the UK but the prospects of the EU agreeing to that seem extremely slim.
Whilst the number of 'removals' was relatively low towards the end I think the mere knowledge of it acted as a massive deterrent.  The much hyped Rwanda scheme is supposed to act as a similar deterrent but the smugglers have called their bluff on that so far.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19802 on: Today at 01:10:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:06:20 am
The times reporting public sector pay rises next year will be limited to 2% (and I assume this will be unfunded).

With inflation set to be at 10% for much of next year, this is of course a disaster for public sector workers.

For context, in 2021 I got a 0% pay rise when inflation was 5%, in 2022 I got a 5% pay rise when inflation was 10% so my wages have already taken a hell of a hit

For the 2010s pay rises for me were either 0 or 1%

We cannot recruit. Pay is a huge issue (although by no means the only one) in this, and this will only get worse.

This is getting desperate now to be honest

Very similar. Weve just agreed to 5% (and an extra PH, whoop!) when inflation is above that. This is at at time when my department has cut around 25% of its staff. So not only having the same job, for effectively less money, but also expected to pick up the slack of those made redundant. And, of course, thats before the Tories decided we needed more of their ideological austerity.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19803 on: Today at 01:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 12:38:21 pm
That sounds like the mean average salary - which is heavily skewed by a small proportion of higher earners.
You really need to look at median averages for things like salary, that shows the mid point within the population. And for house prices for the same reason - the mansions in the area skew the prices.

Office of national statistics put median salary £31-32k for 2022.

Probably 'fairer' to raise the % , maybe just to 42% rather than lower the point at which it kicks in. Going to cause discomfort to quite a few people, but at huge benefit to those at or below the median salary.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19804 on: Today at 01:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:39:52 pm
I'm a Calamity, Get Me Out of Here.

Not the c word he's used to.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19805 on: Today at 01:27:20 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 01:20:03 pm
Not the c word he's used to.

Any Antipodean Reds out there willing to drop a funnel web in his sleeping bag on our behalf?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19806 on: Today at 01:42:09 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:18:39 pm
Probably 'fairer' to raise the % , maybe just to 42% rather than lower the point at which it kicks in. Going to cause discomfort to quite a few people, but at huge benefit to those at or below the median salary.

Mmm. Fairer to me would be to lower the threshold, because you hit the higher earners in that bracket more.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19807 on: Today at 01:49:41 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:10:28 pm
Very similar. Weve just agreed to 5% (and an extra PH, whoop!) when inflation is above that. This is at at time when my department has cut around 25% of its staff. So not only having the same job, for effectively less money, but also expected to pick up the slack of those made redundant. And, of course, thats before the Tories decided we needed more of their ideological austerity.
How depressing
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19808 on: Today at 01:50:56 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:42:09 pm
Mmm. Fairer to me would be to lower the threshold, because you hit the higher earners in that bracket more.
We could just reverse the cut in NI of course.. because they benefits the rich disproportionately
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19809 on: Today at 02:12:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:49:41 pm
How depressing

Yup, work harder, get paid less, worse public services and pay more tax.

What I dont get is what isnt working for us to end up in this situation? Public services have already been cut to the bone but taxes are at a 70 year high already and going to go up more, so where is the money going?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19810 on: Today at 02:21:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:12:39 pm
Yup, work harder, get paid less, worse public services and pay more tax.

What I dont get is what isnt working for us to end up in this situation? Public services have already been cut to the bone but taxes are at a 70 year high already and going to go up more, so where is the money going?

PPE Loans schemes & the like for friends & family? Theyll tell you the debt has to be paid down, yet some morons still want to implement such ludicrous tax cuts for the rich that even Tory backbenchers rebel.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19811 on: Today at 02:23:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:12:39 pm
Yup, work harder, get paid less, worse public services and pay more tax.

What I dont get is what isnt working for us to end up in this situation? Public services have already been cut to the bone but taxes are at a 70 year high already and going to go up more, so where is the money going?
I had very similar experiences to you chaps until I recently retired (no final salary pension) but in my particular case there was an enormously top-heavy organisation in the end and it drastically caused a decline in our performance, mainly through unnecessary interference by people who were brought in from outside and didn't understand our role.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19812 on: Today at 02:31:10 pm »
We actually had the austerity years of constantly chipping away at the workers on the shop floor , but this latest cull actually got round to taking out 3/4 of the senior staff (much to their surprise despite seeing what had gone before). I came in today to find a (local government) level 3 being trained up in the duties of a departed level 10. 🙄
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19813 on: Today at 02:38:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:12:39 pm
Yup, work harder, get paid less, worse public services and pay more tax.

What I dont get is what isnt working for us to end up in this situation? Public services have already been cut to the bone but taxes are at a 70 year high already and going to go up more, so where is the money going?

Starting to get suspicious that there might be a direct correlation between the recent rise in UK billionaires and the state of our public finances. ::)

Losing 8% of our GDP because of lies told by men like Frottage, Tice and Johnson hasn't helped either, not to mention the large hole left by the absence of EU funding in many areas.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19814 on: Today at 02:42:10 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:33:21 pm
Before brexit is was likely easier to avoid border checks when entering the UK from the EU, so there was no need to try andget here in a little boat.
Am sure theres some truth in that but Brexit was a opportunity for the gangs to make money, they became more organised over time and they were ready to really cash in when the crisis in Europe hit, the only reason they can organise so many dinghy crossings today is down to having 2 yrs of experience due to Brexit.
I doubt if all the people crossing know what they face when they arrive, Yvette Cooper was saying the gangs spin them all sorts of lies.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19815 on: Today at 02:49:49 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:12:39 pm
Yup, work harder, get paid less, worse public services and pay more tax.

What I dont get is what isnt working for us to end up in this situation? Public services have already been cut to the bone but taxes are at a 70 year high already and going to go up more, so where is the money going?

They're not at a 70-year high.

Tax receipts as a percentage of [nominal] GDP are currently round 34%. The figure has been higher at some point or other in each of the last several decades.

The 2021 OBR forecast did estimate the ratio increasing to the highest point since 1970, but there've been a few revisions since, as tax/spend policy has changed with each new wind direction/PM.

The main problem is that our economy is in the toilet - thanks to issues like Brexit, Covid, Ukraine invasion. And taxation policy has been becoming steadily more regressive since the 80's (including through the last Labour government), so the less well off are paying more in taxes (through increased indirect taxation); as they're the ones who spend the biggest proportion of disposible income, this disproportionately impacts the bottom-end of the economy.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19816 on: Today at 02:53:11 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:33:21 pm
Before brexit is was likely easier to avoid border checks when entering the UK from the EU, so there was no need to try andget here in a little boat.

When we left the EU, Bozo and his Tory scum neglected to put in place any agreement to replace the Dublin III Regulation. Dublin III was an agreement between EU member states that meant that any refugee/migrant who had set foot in another EU country first could be returned to that country if they then moved onto another country.

Thom Brooks in the Indy explained this brilliantly in a 2021 article:

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/migrant-crisis-channel-crossings-brexit-b1965228.html

Quote
The Dublin Regulation meant that anyone who had set foot in another EU country first could be returned to that country, but this law no longer stands. Those who make the crossing know it will be difficult for Britain to return them to France
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19817 on: Today at 02:54:23 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:12:39 pm
Yup, work harder, get paid less, worse public services and pay more tax.

What I dont get is what isnt working for us to end up in this situation? Public services have already been cut to the bone but taxes are at a 70 year high already and going to go up more, so where is the money going?
Were on our knees really. We got a good deal on 2020 and this was the first in a decade. We actually had a little bit of money to spend rather than looking at cuts.

So sad. On a personal level, if my pay has kept pace with average earnings increases since 2010, Id be getting paid £12k a year more.

Thats one hell of a hit to take personally .. and staff who are paid less than me? God knows how they manage
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19818 on: Today at 03:01:44 pm »
Excuse my ignorance again, but why does more tax  = no investment?

Surely you invest to make money and regardless of tax everyone wants to make money
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19819 on: Today at 03:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:01:44 pm
Excuse my ignorance again, but why does more tax  = no investment?

Surely you invest to make money and regardless of tax everyone wants to make money

I imagine it's because they're just going to use the money to plug the gaping wound in the economy that they have created.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19820 on: Today at 03:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:01:44 pm
Excuse my ignorance again, but why does more tax  = no investment?

Surely you invest to make money and regardless of tax everyone wants to make money

Im sure you know, Kenny, its a lie. An excuse to push ahead with cuts. Theyre still pushing the same old lies decade after decade because people fall for them.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19821 on: Today at 03:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:49:49 pm
They're not at a 70-year high.

Tax receipts as a percentage of [nominal] GDP are currently round 34%. The figure has been higher at some point or other in each of the last several decades.

The 2021 OBR forecast did estimate the ratio increasing to the highest point since 1970, but there've been a few revisions since, as tax/spend policy has changed with each new wind direction/PM.

The main problem is that our economy is in the toilet - thanks to issues like Brexit, Covid, Ukraine invasion. And taxation policy has been becoming steadily more regressive since the 80's (including through the last Labour government), so the less well off are paying more in taxes (through increased indirect taxation); as they're the ones who spend the biggest proportion of disposible income, this disproportionately impacts the bottom-end of the economy.



The OBR has the figure at 39.4% of GDP based on tax receipts (43.2% based on spending) but your right it has been higher in the last 70 years.

This is quite an interesting read:

https://obr.uk/forecasts-in-depth/brief-guides-and-explainers/public-finances/
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19822 on: Today at 03:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:01:44 pm
Excuse my ignorance again, but why does more tax  = no investment?

Surely you invest to make money and regardless of tax everyone wants to make money

Its just an extension of the trickle down lie
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19823 on: Today at 04:03:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:50:02 pm
Its just an extension of the trickle down lie
It's also counter-intuitive when it comes to corporation tax.  As corporation tax is only paid on profit then higher corporation tax would presumably incentivise investment over just giving the profits to the government.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19824 on: Today at 04:17:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:12:39 pm
Yup, work harder, get paid less, worse public services and pay more tax.

What I dont get is what isnt working for us to end up in this situation? Public services have already been cut to the bone but taxes are at a 70 year high already and going to go up more, so where is the money going?

Pensions, maybe? Higher life expectancy means longer pension payouts.

Also, while public services have decreased, the quality of what is left has often increased, along with the costs.

For example schools classroms used to have blackboards that needed a few boxes of chalk and maybe a new duster every other year. Now they need AV equipment and computers for staff and students.

As more people have cars (and bigger, faster cars), roads get damaged more and need more repair. (Plus lots of infrastructure is now old, like the Victorian sewer system).

And especially medically a lot of expensive tests and treatments are now standard. A lot of diseases have become treatable, when they used to be fatal, which reflects in higher medical bills. At the same time, the aging population and the health of it (obesity,  diabetes) mean there is a high load on the health system. (Those also go together - longer lives, more people living with diseases that need long-term treatment).
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19825 on: Today at 05:13:25 pm »
Johnson all over Sky news. Going to COP27 at the invitation of Egypt, he says - probably when he was PM, and laying down the law over Ukraine. He's still after the job isn't he. I wish he'd fuck off and form his own party.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19826 on: Today at 05:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:13:25 pm
Johnson all over Sky news. Going to COP27 at the invitation of Egypt, he says - probably when he was PM, and laying down the law over Ukraine. He's still after the job isn't he. I wish he'd fuck off and form his own party.
As irritating as seeing him is, politically he's doing his party no favours.  The more visible he is the more his supporters - and there appear to be many - will yearn for him to return.  It's similar to how any mention of Corbyn creates ripples through the Labour party but far more so as Corbyn doesn't have designs of reclaiming the leadership.

If he does to COP27 and Sunak doesn't it's going to look a bit daft.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19827 on: Today at 05:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:13:25 pm
Johnson all over Sky news. Going to COP27 at the invitation of Egypt, he says - probably when he was PM, and laying down the law over Ukraine. He's still after the job isn't he. I wish he'd fuck off and form his own party.

Typical behaviour of the shameless I am.  But the decision by Sunak to swerve it hands it to Johnson on a plate.  Bet if it was scheduled to be in Glasgow or some other northern location in winter Johnson wouldnt be anywhere near it.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19828 on: Today at 06:23:53 pm »
Im actually disgusted that little weasel c*nt Hancock is going on Im a Celeb as if the last two years have just been a laugh and hes good fun. Fucking disgusted, he has blood on his hands from the pandemic and turning up on the news coked up laughing his tits off about PPE contracts going to his mates. Hes a fucking rat and I wouldnt mind seeing him getting seriously ill or close to death in the fucking jungle to be honest.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19829 on: Today at 06:30:32 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:23:53 pm
Im actually disgusted that little weasel c*nt Hancock is going on Im a Celeb as if the last two years have just been a laugh and hes good fun. Fucking disgusted, he has blood on his hands from the pandemic and turning up on the news coked up laughing his tits off about PPE contracts going to his mates. Hes a fucking rat and I wouldnt mind seeing him getting seriously ill or close to death in the fucking jungle to be honest.

Recall his protective ring claim re care homes as thousands died

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/coronavirus-uk-care-home-crisis-ring-matt-hancock-commons-a9522561.html
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19830 on: Today at 07:04:20 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:13:25 pm
Johnson all over Sky news. Going to COP27 at the invitation of Egypt, he says - probably when he was PM, and laying down the law over Ukraine. He's still after the job isn't he. I wish he'd fuck off and form his own party.

Prime Minister in exile. Probably has his own shadow cabinet. ::)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19831 on: Today at 08:33:35 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:52:53 pm
Typical behaviour of the shameless I am.  But the decision by Sunak to swerve it hands it to Johnson on a plate.  Bet if it was scheduled to be in Glasgow or some other northern location in winter Johnson wouldnt be anywhere near it.
Esther Webber reckons that preparations are being made for Sunak to go to COP27 (although No10 deny a decision has been made). Pretty fucking hilarious if the both go, and then Charles3 somehow rocks up too.



Utter fucking shambles.  :butt
