Yup, work harder, get paid less, worse public services and pay more tax.



What I dont get is what isnt working for us to end up in this situation? Public services have already been cut to the bone but taxes are at a 70 year high already and going to go up more, so where is the money going?



Pensions, maybe? Higher life expectancy means longer pension payouts.Also, while public services have decreased, the quality of what is left has often increased, along with the costs.For example schools classroms used to have blackboards that needed a few boxes of chalk and maybe a new duster every other year. Now they need AV equipment and computers for staff and students.As more people have cars (and bigger, faster cars), roads get damaged more and need more repair. (Plus lots of infrastructure is now old, like the Victorian sewer system).And especially medically a lot of expensive tests and treatments are now standard. A lot of diseases have become treatable, when they used to be fatal, which reflects in higher medical bills. At the same time, the aging population and the health of it (obesity, diabetes) mean there is a high load on the health system. (Those also go together - longer lives, more people living with diseases that need long-term treatment).