I'm not sure racist is always the motivation here. More, charity begins at home, and look after our own. Xenophobic might be a better word. And I'm not nit picking for the sake of it. Setting an appropriate level of immigration is hard. It's spectrum from let nobody in, to let everybody in. I think I'm on safe ground suggesting both ends are ridiculous. I don't think it would be hard to get consensus that we can accommodate those displaced by the Ukrainian war. Maybe more of a split when we look at those fleeing persecution ( and I can see the gammons not wanting to help people fleeing because of their sexualities). Hong Kong residents probably controversial. Afghan former aides to the British and Gurkhas, probably find. Regardless, all of those are probably still tiny numbers. Where I think people start being more discerning is when we look at economic migrants. Even though we need them in big numbers.

Probably the most cost effective thing the home office can do is run campaigns demonstrating the value migrants bring, reducing the antipathy towards them thus getting them settled faster .