I'm not sure racist is always the motivation here. More, charity begins at home, and look after our own. Xenophobic might be a better word. And I'm not nit picking for the sake of it. Setting an appropriate level of immigration is hard. It's spectrum from let nobody in, to let everybody in.  I think I'm on safe ground suggesting both ends are ridiculous. I don't think it would be hard to get consensus that we can accommodate those displaced by the Ukrainian war. Maybe more of a split when we look at those fleeing persecution ( and I can see the gammons not wanting to help people fleeing because of their sexualities). Hong Kong residents probably controversial. Afghan former aides to the British and Gurkhas, probably find.  Regardless, all of those are probably still tiny numbers.  Where I think people start being more discerning is when we look at economic migrants. Even though we need them in big numbers.
Probably the most cost effective thing the home office can do is run campaigns demonstrating the value migrants bring, reducing the antipathy towards them thus getting them settled faster . 
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:28:24 pm
Never seen that one. Thanks. 

Thats the weird thing, the current optics mean they ae losing support from the racist section of the electorate who think they're not tough enough and see Rwanda as not working with every crossing, they also lose support from moderates for having the Rwanda policy in the first place.
Cooper tore her apart all the time. few other videos as well worth watching. one were she tells Patel catching the people in dinghy's wont stop the criminal gangs from sending more people over in dinghy's, "The criminal gangs don't give money back guarentees"  it's a simple point that shows just how stupid Patels plans are, she thinks catching the people in boats and sending them to Rwanda will solve the problem. how exactly, only stop the problem when they give the people the opportunity to apply for asylum or a visa and work with France to stop the gangs sending them.
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 03:08:58 pm
Borderline scam operation Britishvolt was / is, only good thing about it is the site. Shows the lack of judgement when they were getting recommended by the UK government for tie-ups some years back (our UK operations got that call too), guess who led that? Mr Kwasi Kwarteng when he was the business secretary. A few days of due diligence on the company was all it took to pass on that, as there simply wasn't much of them on the ground. There's a good deal in there for someone at a discount for the site and some other things.



Just been announced theyve secured billions of funding. No details yet.
The BBC article covering Braverman's bizarre appearance is pretty good (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63463606).  As is to be expected they don't call her out directly but they've laid out all the dots and neatly numbered them from 1 to 10 to help people join them up.

Quote
The British people deserve to know which party is serious about stopping the invasion on our southern coast
Followed by the diagram showing the incredible spike in crossings since Johnson's oven ready Brexit deal.



Then highlighting the hypocrisy of Braverman warning against inflammatory language whilst using very inflammatory language.
Quote
Ms Braverman's description of small boats crossing the Channel as an "invasion" has drawn condemnation, with one refugee charity calling her comments "indefensible".

Tommy Sheppard, an MP for the Scottish National Party, accused Ms Braverman of "far-right and inflammatory rhetoric".

In her statement, Ms Braverman warned against using "inflammatory language" and spoke of a "witch hunt" against her, as she attempted to rally support among Tory MPs.

And ending with a not-so-subtle observation about how Braverman's presence as Home Secretary is undermining Sunak.
Quote
But while home office ministers - including her political ally Steve Baker - joined her on the frontbench, many cabinet colleagues were conspicuous by their absence.

The row has increased the pressure on Ms Braverman, who is also facing questions over the use of her personal email for government business.

Her return as home secretary came as Mr Sunak sought to build a cabinet that unified a Conservative Party deeply divided after 12 years in power.

Mr Sunak has faced questions over his decision to reappoint Ms Braverman, only six days after she quit for breaching ministerial rules.
As an aside the use of "patriots" is very Trumpian.  It's scary how much power the ERG seem to wield within the Tory party.  Sunak clearly very scared to jib them back off the fringes.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm
As an aside the use of "patriots" is very Trumpian.
In regards to an insincere use of patriotism it's "the last refuge of the scoundrel"
Then again "What about the e-mails " sounds a bit Trumpian aswell  :D
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm
In regards to an insincere use of patriotism it's "the last refuge of the scoundrel"
Then again "What about the e-mails " sounds a bit Trumpian aswell  :D
Haha, good point.

When I was reading about it earlier it did cross my mind that a similar indiscretion pretty much cost Hilary Clinton The White House.
The times reporting public sector pay rises next year will be limited to 2% (and I assume this will be unfunded).

With inflation set to be at 10% for much of next year, this is of course a disaster for public sector workers.

For context, in 2021 I got a 0% pay rise when inflation was 5%, in 2022 I got a 5% pay rise when inflation was 10% so my wages have already taken a hell of a hit

For the 2010s pay rises for me were either 0 or 1%

We cannot recruit. Pay is a huge issue (although by no means the only one) in this, and this will only get worse.

This is getting desperate now to be honest
Mad Sue getting thrown under the bus by fellow ministers.
