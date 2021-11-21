This is the problem with dog whistling Tories, these things are inevitable. Ironically the local Tory MP is 'shocked', never enough to call out incendiary language from her party though Incendiary devices thrown at Dover migrant centre
Emergency services attended the Border Force migrant processing centre in Dover, Kent, after incendiary devices were thrown from a car.
A man drove up to the centre and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, Reuters reported.
The fire at the centre on The Viaduct was put out at about 11:25 GMT, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.
Kent Police have not confirmed reports that a man killed himself at a nearby petrol station following the incident.https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-63446683