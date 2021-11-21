COP27 will see an uninvited guest attend in the form of Johnson.I wondered why as he evidently gives not a toss on climate change. I recall him taking a private jet from Glasgow to London during COP26. Then I thought maybe his motivation is to undermine Sunak who apparently has made the ridiculous decision not to attend (and ban Charles from same to boot).Then I noted the location of Sharm el Sheikh which is a lovely holiday hotspot absent any violence and it made sense that a lover of free hols in the Sun would itch to get there while undermining Sunak. 2 birds with one stone for Johnson.