« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 488 489 490 491 492 [493]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 620419 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19680 on: Today at 09:56:14 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:51:51 am
Some were offering up to 10yrs fix earlier this year.  I fixed for 5yrs back in March but couldve fixed for 10.

Youve played a blinder there.

The 5 years on offer were more expensive than the 2 year.

Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19681 on: Today at 10:32:02 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:56:14 am
Youve played a blinder there.

The 5 years on offer were more expensive than the 2 year.



There were a number of factors to consider back then, the rising utility costs, the expectation of interest rate increases, although it was the Ukraine invasion that drove the decision.  From that point utility costs were only going north which informs inflation.

But with hindsight opting for a 10 year fix wouldve been an arguably reasonable call too.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19682 on: Today at 11:19:30 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:56:14 am
Youve played a blinder there.

The 5 years on offer were more expensive than the 2 year.
Its not just about going for the cheapest. Some people value knowing exactly what theyll pay and are happy to pay a premium for that security.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19683 on: Today at 11:37:54 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:19:30 am
Its not just about going for the cheapest. Some people value knowing exactly what theyll pay and are happy to pay a premium for that security.

Absoutely.  I just meant the 5 year fixed was more expensive than the 2 year also fixed and that influenced/ what is looking like a bad decision on my behalf.

Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,653
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19684 on: Today at 11:38:00 am »
I got a 5 year fixed in October 2019 at a great rate. Were overpaying it too so hopefully itll take the sting off any rise we face in 2024.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,276
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19685 on: Today at 11:48:16 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:38:00 am
I got a 5 year fixed in October 2019 at a great rate. Were overpaying it too so hopefully itll take the sting off any rise we face in 2024.

I'm in exact same boat as you - 5 year fix from October 2019.

I was overpaying but now there are instant access savings accounts with higher interest than my mortgage so just paying into that now - when it comes to remortgaging I can make a lump sum payment if necessary to get down into a lower LTV bracket.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,209
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19686 on: Today at 12:05:54 pm »
I got a 10 year fixed with an option for me to bail out after 5 years at 2.6% in oct 2019. Was probably overpaying by 0.5% compared to a 2 year fix at the time. I did that because i had a feeling brexit would fuck us up totally, then the pandemic hit and interest rates went down, but overall looks like i will be better off in the long run, so got one of these decisions right for a change
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19687 on: Today at 12:10:05 pm »
COP27 will see an uninvited guest attend in the form of Johnson.

I wondered why as he evidently gives not a toss on climate change.  I recall him taking a private jet from Glasgow to London during COP26.  Then I thought maybe his motivation is to undermine Sunak who apparently has made the ridiculous decision not to attend (and ban Charles from same to boot).

Then I noted the location of Sharm el Sheikh which is a lovely holiday hotspot absent any violence and it made sense that a lover of free hols in the Sun would itch to get there while undermining Sunak.  2 birds with one stone for Johnson.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-cop27-rishi-sunak-b2213680.html
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,296
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19688 on: Today at 03:24:00 pm »
This is the problem with dog whistling Tories, these things are inevitable. Ironically the local Tory MP is 'shocked', never enough to call out incendiary language from her party though

Incendiary devices thrown at Dover migrant centre

Emergency services attended the Border Force migrant processing centre in Dover, Kent, after incendiary devices were thrown from a car.

A man drove up to the centre and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, Reuters reported.

The fire at the centre on The Viaduct was put out at about 11:25 GMT, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.

Kent Police have not confirmed reports that a man killed himself at a nearby petrol station following the incident.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-63446683

Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,934
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19689 on: Today at 05:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:48:16 am
I'm in exact same boat as you - 5 year fix from October 2019.

I was overpaying but now there are instant access savings accounts with higher interest than my mortgage so just paying into that now - when it comes to remortgaging I can make a lump sum payment if necessary to get down into a lower LTV bracket.

Fixed for 5 years about 16 months ago, i always fix for 5 years as I like the predictability and rates were only going to go one way from where they were.

Yeah, I wouldnt overpay right now if youre on an old deal, stick it in a savings account for when the fixed period finishes.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,000
  • JFT97
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19690 on: Today at 06:02:01 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:38:00 am
I got a 5 year fixed in October 2019 at a great rate. Were overpaying it too so hopefully itll take the sting off any rise we face in 2024.

Dont overpay if you got a good fox in 2019, youll be better off sticking that overpayment in a savings account with the interest rates that they are now.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,436
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19691 on: Today at 06:03:34 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 06:02:01 pm
Dont overpay if you got a good fox in 2019, youll be better off sticking that overpayment in a savings account with the interest rates that they are now.

Whats the calculation in terms of overpayment vs savings?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,934
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19692 on: Today at 06:21:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:03:34 pm
Whats the calculation in terms of overpayment vs savings?

As long as whatever savings rate you can get is better then interest rate on your mortgage your better off saving
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,753
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19693 on: Today at 06:25:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:03:34 pm
Whats the calculation in terms of overpayment vs savings?
If you want a quick and dirty answer there are various calculators online, this one is OK:
https://www.themoneycalculator.com/mortgages/calculators/mortgage-overpayment-calculator/#!/dealfinder/mortgages/

These are usually based on interest accumulating monthly rather than daily but will give a good idea of what you might save in interest payments. You can then make your own decision as to whether you can do better in a savings account. The other thing to consider is the loss of liquidity i.e. whether the money might be needed for something else.
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,375
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19694 on: Today at 07:09:18 pm »
If you like the TV show Succession you will enjoy this https://twitter.com/InsidersABC/status/1586493084644167681
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19695 on: Today at 07:12:52 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 07:09:18 pm
If you like the TV show Succession you will enjoy this https://twitter.com/InsidersABC/status/1586493084644167681

Ill never enjoy Shiv's face being swapped for Truss'  :lickin
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,083
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19696 on: Today at 07:20:58 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 07:09:18 pm
If you like the TV show Succession you will enjoy this https://twitter.com/InsidersABC/status/1586493084644167681

Brilliant.

Looking forward to the cheese and lettuce episode.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,029
  • Red since '64
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19697 on: Today at 09:16:47 pm »
If, like me youre a fan of the Guardians John Harris, I urge you to watch this podcast; its a terrific snapshot of a Hampshire town that couldnt be more unlike a Red wall northern one or could it?

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/video/2022/oct/26/how-deep-in-crisis-is-britain-this-tory-heartland-knows-the-answer-video?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
« Last Edit: Today at 10:18:02 pm by Robinred »
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,841
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19698 on: Today at 09:57:00 pm »
This is crap news for local radio stations.

BBC local radio stations face big cuts to content made for their area

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/oct/30/bbc-local-radio-stations-face-big-cuts-to-content-made-for-their-area?CMP=share_btn_tw
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,913
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19699 on: Today at 09:57:53 pm »
Soooo. Most rawkited arent remortgaging before the likely next election. Assuming this spreads to the electorate in general and the Tories can blame the last labour government/Corbyn then that's one pain that's saved up for many for the next government.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,934
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19700 on: Today at 10:07:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:57:53 pm
Soooo. Most rawkited arent remortgaging before the likely next election. Assuming this spreads to the electorate in general and the Tories can blame the last labour government/Corbyn then that's one pain that's saved up for many for the next government.

Were probably not a very representative bunch, and anyone who expected rates would stay at the same levels they have been since 2008 was at best naive. Personally I think rates will have started coming down by this time next year, and certainly before the next election.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,436
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19701 on: Today at 10:09:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:07:05 pm
Were probably not a very representative bunch, and anyone who expected rates would stay at the same levels they have been since 2008 was at best naive. Personally I think rates will have started coming down by this time next year, and certainly before the next election.
I think its more the sudden increase than the rise itself.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,934
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19702 on: Today at 10:49:47 pm »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 488 489 490 491 492 [493]   Go Up
« previous next »
 