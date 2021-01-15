« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 485 486 487 488 489 [490]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 611679 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,248
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19560 on: Yesterday at 04:18:32 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 04:16:47 pm
I'm not really defending him as an individual, just felt it was a bit strange to be attacking a labourer/tradesperson for making a grand a week.

Like I said, I'm criticising the socio-economic system that leads to this.

Just like I think it's sickening how much footballers get paid.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19561 on: Yesterday at 04:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 04:14:18 pm
Inevitable it will tighten somewhat - no way they can stay >30 points down (only a Truss can achieve that).

Will depend on the size of the bump - will they still be stuck in the 20s or does the gap get back to around 5-10 points? And then of course what happens when reality bites again - fuel bills, mortgages, spending cuts (not to mention the inevitable Tory infighting).
Hopefully we don't get hysteria if the polls do close to 10 points.  It's only a year ago that the Tories were 5 points ahead and we'd all have been dreaming of any Labour lead.  Before Truss's disastrous stint the gap was "only" 10 points.

As you say, reality is going to bite very hard over the next six months.  This cliff edge was always coming from the day Johnson was elected as his approach was to kick everything down the road and hope for the best.  Other factors have brought it to a head sooner and more drastically then may otherwise have been the case but hopefully our press will compare and contrast our fortunes to those of other similar nations.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,924
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19562 on: Yesterday at 04:29:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:26:42 pm

I'm not directing ire at any one individual, rather that the economic framework is bollocksed, in terms of how different jobs are rewarded.

If you were compiling a list of jobs and able to allocate a wage to each, would you put the wages for nurses, teachers, care workers, paramedics, firefighters, etc below those of a building site grunt? Or a plasterer/electrician/brickie/joiner/etc? Or indeed below a hedge fund parasite/stockbroker/banker/etc?



Free market forces. If teachers, nurses etc were for private hire, their wages would shot up massively (and many people would no longer be able to affort to send their kids to school or get cared for when seriously sick). Conversively, if we had some sort of nationalised estates services that employed all builders, they'd likely earn less too (but building work would also be cheaper overall).
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,589
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19563 on: Yesterday at 04:32:34 pm »
And Suella Braverman is an anagram for


Lebensraum larva which may be the most appropriate anagram I've seen for a while

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19564 on: Yesterday at 04:38:51 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 04:29:27 pm
Free market forces. If teachers, nurses etc were for private hire, their wages would shot up massively (and many people would no longer be able to affort to send their kids to school or get cared for when seriously sick). Conversively, if we had some sort of nationalised estates services that employed all builders, they'd likely earn less too (but building work would also be cheaper overall).
Knowing two teachers that switched from state schools to fee-paying schools, the difference in salary and perks is astonishing.  Even allowing for a degree of exaggeration the yearly package would be worth £100k/year operating at what would be a mid-band level of responsibility.

It's a stain on the Tories that wages for those well-deserving professions when working in the state sector haven't kept pace with inflation.  They're of course always egged on by commentators trying to work the angle that they're actually somehow overpaid.

I try to ignore the quirks of how different skillsets end up with different salaries because, in general, we shouldn't be turning on people earning £50k/year if they're earning it in an honest way.  Trades have been underpaid in the UK for at least a decade in my view and they're currently enjoying a period of higher salaries that will likely be scuppered once the Tories find a way to exploit cheap global labour again.

The lad in the video rolling out the equivalent of "they're all as bad as each other" is depressing.  He needs to decide what he wants and find the political party that most suits that.  It's not the opposition parties faults that they get precious little airtime to sell their visions - it takes a bit of effort from the electorate I'm afraid.

Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19565 on: Yesterday at 04:46:23 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 04:16:47 pm
I'm not really defending him as an individual, just felt it was a bit strange to be attacking a labourer/tradesperson for making a grand a week.
There are many things you can take from the video, my impression was he  was saying he earns a Grand a week and he's struggling, the assumption is he understands people on low wages must be struggling far harder.
OK he's earning a grand a week but there are many other dedicated workers who are more highly trained working long hours getting nowhere near the same wages. the assumption is these dedicated workers are far more intelligent than him yet they earn far less money.
He may well be skilled but the only reason he's earning the money is he will walk away if he doesn't get the higher wages, the dedicated workers never used to walk away but things are changing. things are coming to a head as the NHS etc collapse all around us. legitimate grievances have been ignored for too long.
The Torys are forcing workers to take industrial action.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,642
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19566 on: Yesterday at 04:48:18 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 04:04:59 pm
Correct, winter through to next summer. Wouldn't be surprised to see a snap GE called.

There won't be a snap election if the Tories are behind in the polls. Not unless they've entirely given up anyway. Even if they made up 20 points between now and next May they would still be running 10-15 points behind Labour.

May blew a 20 point lead against Corbyn's Labour because she sucked at campaigning. Sunak couldn't even win a leadership campaign against Liz Truss.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,043
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19567 on: Yesterday at 04:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:48:18 pm
There won't be an election if the Tories are behind in the polls. Even if they made up 20 points between now and next May they would still be running 10-15 points behind Labour.

May blew a 20 point lead against Corbyn's Labour because she sucked at campaigning. Sunak couldn't even win a leadership campaign against Liz Truss.

So Sunak won without winning? >:(
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19568 on: Yesterday at 05:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:48:18 pm
There won't be a snap election if the Tories are behind in the polls. Not unless they've entirely given up anyway. Even if they made up 20 points between now and next May they would still be running 10-15 points behind Labour.

May blew a 20 point lead against Corbyn's Labour because she sucked at campaigning. Sunak couldn't even win a leadership campaign against Liz Truss.

I cant see Starmer being great at campaigning.
 
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,584
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19569 on: Yesterday at 05:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:46:32 pm
New auto correct?
Hi Risk Anus!! Brilliant :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19570 on: Yesterday at 06:03:52 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:46:23 pm
There are many things you can take from the video, my impression was he  was saying he earns a Grand a week and he's struggling, the assumption is he understands people on low wages must be struggling far harder.
OK he's earning a grand a week but there are many other dedicated workers who are more highly trained working long hours getting nowhere near the same wages. the assumption is these dedicated workers are far more intelligent than him yet they earn far less money.
He may well be skilled but the only reason he's earning the money is he will walk away if he doesn't get the higher wages, the dedicated workers never used to walk away but things are changing. things are coming to a head as the NHS etc collapse all around us. legitimate grievances have been ignored for too long.
The Torys are forcing workers to take industrial action.
That was my impression too. Certainly, I think too many here (and at Twitter) were to quick too jump to conclusions. Further, as some pointed out at the Twitter thread, he's self-employed, so has to pay his own holidays and likely will have gaps in work throughout the year.

Yeah, his 'they're all the same' comment at the end was disheartening.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:52:46 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,801
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19571 on: Yesterday at 06:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:20:41 pm
I cant see Starmer being great at campaigning.

Id assume the approach would be the same as has been for a while: try not say anything controversial & if pressed say were not the Tories.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,642
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19572 on: Yesterday at 06:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:20:41 pm
I cant see Starmer being great at campaigning.

He doesn't have to be. He just has to be better than Sunak. And unlike Hi Risk Anus, Starmer has a competent team around him and not a gang of idealogical sycophants.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19573 on: Yesterday at 06:43:00 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 06:11:04 pm
Id assume the approach would be the same as has been for a while: try not say anything controversial & if pressed say were not the Tories.
Yeah, I think he should have been more prepared for Sunaks obvious defence for his Tunbridge Wells speech though. Sunak says he is diverting money into all areas as a defence for diverting money from poor areas to rich areas.which isn't a acceptable answer.
We are talking about Tunbridge Wells here, afaik, a affluent area and am sure this point wasn't lost on Starmer so surprised he didn't explain the difference.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,309
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19574 on: Yesterday at 07:56:47 pm »
Sunak is one slick performer. Labour will definitely find PMQs tougher with him. But then again, an unruly dog would have spoken more coherently than Liz Truss.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,201
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19575 on: Yesterday at 10:31:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:56:47 pm
Sunak is one slick performer. Labour will definitely find PMQs tougher with him. But then again, an unruly dog would have spoken more coherently than Liz Truss.

Hes an arrogant c*nt. It wont wash well
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19576 on: Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 10:31:02 pm
Hes an arrogant c*nt. It wont wash well
I agree.  Being smug when things are going well for the country is one thing but being the gloating millionaire whilst large parts of the country are really struggling isn't a good look.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,288
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19577 on: Yesterday at 10:40:01 pm »
Yeah Sunaks a slimy snake and comes across as insincere and a c*nt. With people struggling financially, it's not going to be a good look. He may perform better at PMQ, Starmers not that great for quick thinking one liners and his delivery leaves a lot to be desired, but the general public don't really tune into that pantomime anyway
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19578 on: Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm »
It wont be long before people catch on, same replies as Johnson, we knew the Tory MPs would cheer, we knew they would tell us Rishi destroyed Starmer but they would have been hoping to see something different from Sunak. all we got were the same old points most people know are bullshit already,  Levelling up. more police. Nurses Bursary, ignoring questions to go on a rant looking around for support from his MPs. I actually expected more from Sunak. something different.
Logged
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,824
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19579 on: Yesterday at 10:49:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:56:47 pm
Sunak is one slick performer. Labour will definitely find PMQs tougher with him. But then again, an unruly dog would have spoken more coherently than Liz Truss.

How is Boris?
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,642
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19580 on: Yesterday at 10:53:31 pm »
The main difference between Sunak and Bozo is the former doesn't seem to be so brazenly and openly corrupt. But he still carries the same whiff of arrogance and being above everyone else.

Having a millionaire tell them they need to make sacrifices should piss off any ordinary person. Let's see if it does.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,744
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19581 on: Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:53:31 pm
The main difference between Sunak and Bozo is the former doesn't seem to be so brazenly and openly corrupt. But he still carries the same whiff of arrogance and being above everyone else.

Having a millionaire tell them they need to make sacrifices should piss off any ordinary person. Let's see if it does.
I reality, I suspect the former is in practice far more corrupt than Blojo.  Who was more an incoherent, incompetent, cacophony of chaos.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,642
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19582 on: Yesterday at 11:17:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm
I reality, I suspect the former is in practice far more corrupt than Blojo.  Who was more an incoherent, incompetent, cacophony of chaos.

Well I did say Bozo was openly corrupt. Sunak may indeed just hide it better. The record of Chancellors becoming PM is rather spotty though, so let's see what happens.  :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19583 on: Yesterday at 11:50:56 pm »
So, this Braverman thing might not be going away yet.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,744
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19584 on: Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 11:50:56 pm
So, this Braverman thing might not be going away yet.
You make her sound like syphilis




Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,128
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19585 on: Today at 01:18:28 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 11:50:56 pm
So, this Braverman thing might not be going away yet.

Wouldn't surprise me if Sunak agreed to give her job back knowing that the shit would hit the fan and he would have cover for getting rid of her. It may not happen immediately, though it might, but I don't think she will be in situ in six months, if only because she is too arrogant not to fuck up again.
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19586 on: Today at 06:12:33 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 11:50:56 pm
So, this Braverman thing might not be going away yet.

Multiple breaches by accounts

https://twitter.com/PiersUncensored/status/1585361104062058508
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,777
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19587 on: Today at 07:54:13 am »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 01:18:28 am
Wouldn't surprise me if Sunak agreed to give her job back knowing that the shit would hit the fan and he would have cover for getting rid of her. It may not happen immediately, though it might, but I don't think she will be in situ in six months, if only because she is too arrogant not to fuck up again.

they can't afford to make another change as this would undoubtedly lead to a general election so i think she's here to stay - but what the fuck do i know with this lot  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,043
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19588 on: Today at 08:15:34 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:12:33 am
Multiple breaches by accounts

https://twitter.com/PiersUncensored/status/1585361104062058508

Didnt take long for Jake Berry to start the mud slinging.

Delicious.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19589 on: Today at 08:29:38 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:15:34 am
Didnt take long for Jake Berry to start the mud slinging.

Delicious.
:thumbup

Sunak making the same mistakes as Johnson did with Owen Patterson.  Whether he sticks with Braverman or not he's going to have angry MPs in his own party - surely the sensible thing is to cut his losses, sack her and spout some rubbish about how he's learning.  Hopefully he goes with the tried-and-failed Johnson approach of doubling down.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,893
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19590 on: Today at 09:12:05 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:18:32 pm
Like I said, I'm criticising the socio-economic system that leads to this.

Just like I think it's sickening how much footballers get paid.
I know what you mean. But to look at it from another viewpoint. If the Tories privatise the NHS , would that mean nurses get paid what they are undoubtedly worth?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19591 on: Today at 09:25:46 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:12:05 am
I know what you mean. But to look at it from another viewpoint. If the Tories privatise the NHS , would that mean nurses get paid what they are undoubtedly worth?
Average nurse salaries in the US are around $75k/year (£60-65k/year) compared to around £35k/year in the UK.  Teacher salaries are far more comparable between the two countries.

So, on the face of it, yes they'd be paid more with a privatised health model.

It makes it all the more admirable that the staff within the NHS are such fierce defenders of it.  In most cases they'd be better off with a privatised model but presumably they are also very aware of the negatives for their patients.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,311
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19592 on: Today at 09:43:57 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:25:46 am
Average nurse salaries in the US are around $75k/year (£60-65k/year) compared to around £35k/year in the UK.  Teacher salaries are far more comparable between the two countries.

So, on the face of it, yes they'd be paid more with a privatised health model.

It makes it all the more admirable that the staff within the NHS are such fierce defenders of it.  In most cases they'd be better off with a privatised model but presumably they are also very aware of the negatives for their patients.

I would imagine healthcare professionals generally earn a lot more in the US, the downside of course being that their healthcare is ruinously expensive (although no shortage of non healthcare professionals leeching money out of that system!)

Even here though there are economic drivers for staff behaviour, so you see a lot of doctors retire when they max their pension out
« Last Edit: Today at 09:45:49 am by filopastry »
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19593 on: Today at 09:47:09 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:12:05 am
I know what you mean. But to look at it from another viewpoint. If the Tories privatise the NHS , would that mean nurses get paid what they are undoubtedly worth?

No. Privatized Health Care in the U.S generates huge profits for shareholders.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19594 on: Today at 10:27:16 am »
Yeah generally I find the amount of wages in the US are so high is because the various costs of daily life are much higher as well - the obvious being insurance and healthcare we all know about, but even stuff like tax too, given that everyone has to file a tax return and usually have to get an accountant for this to avoid massive criminal fines. That's compared to over here where by most tax is covered by your employer automatically in your wage slip other than the self employed, or with certain specific large transfers of cash (inheritance, house sales, investment - where even then tax is often dealt with by the professional managing the transfer).

So in essence while wages in America sound so much higher, there are legitimate indirect forms of taxation (I know that's a libertarian phrasing which I don't believe in but I can't think of a better description of it) which equally means cost of living is significantly higher, to a point of near equity between UK and US wages in real terms.

As someone has said, UK and US are poor countries with a certain percentage of extremely wealthy individuals that make it lopsided.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19595 on: Today at 10:28:57 am »
Zahawi is at it again.  No sooner has he finished humiliating himself in defence of Truss - his Newsnight appearance was amazing! - than he's doing the same for Sunak.  His loyalty is admirable even if his detachment from reality isn't.

Quote from: https://news.sky.com/story/rishi-sunak-under-pressure-to-protect-pension-triple-lock-with-a-growing-backlash-over-bravermans-return-12731131
New Tory Party chair Nadhim Zahawi defended Ms Braverman's appointment, telling Sky News: "People... are allowed a second chance."
(the embedded video is worth watching.  Zahawi saying that transparency "would be unhealthy for the way we run our country" is a new one)
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,924
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19596 on: Today at 10:34:57 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:28:57 am
Zahawi saying that transparency "would be unhealthy for the way we run our country" is a new one

He's likely right, unhealthy to how the tories run the country, all their dodgy, illegal deals would come to light and they'd all be gone!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
  • JFT 97
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #19597 on: Today at 10:39:33 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on October  3, 2022, 09:48:41 am
Fingers x.
My wife has just signed the unison pledge for the NHS and with it saying yes if strike ballot papers are sent out late October. First time ever she could be on strike. Not an easy decision but she said enough is enough.
Slowly moving towards an NHS strike as ballot papers are now officially being sent out early November.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 485 486 487 488 489 [490]   Go Up
« previous next »
 