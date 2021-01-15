Yeah generally I find the amount of wages in the US are so high is because the various costs of daily life are much higher as well - the obvious being insurance and healthcare we all know about, but even stuff like tax too, given that everyone has to file a tax return and usually have to get an accountant for this to avoid massive criminal fines. That's compared to over here where by most tax is covered by your employer automatically in your wage slip other than the self employed, or with certain specific large transfers of cash (inheritance, house sales, investment - where even then tax is often dealt with by the professional managing the transfer).



So in essence while wages in America sound so much higher, there are legitimate indirect forms of taxation (I know that's a libertarian phrasing which I don't believe in but I can't think of a better description of it) which equally means cost of living is significantly higher, to a point of near equity between UK and US wages in real terms.



As someone has said, UK and US are poor countries with a certain percentage of extremely wealthy individuals that make it lopsided.