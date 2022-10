There might a small bounce in the polls - Truss gone, a suggestion that Sunak has some level of competence and doing something to sort out the fiscal turmoil but the country is in deep shit with tons of external pressure.



The party isn't United and what exactly is he going to do about higher interest rates, fixed mortgage time bombs, energy, recession and having to make cuts? And they want to find some extra dosh for leveling up (whatever that is).



Governments generally tend to lose when people are stung financially and that's where we are today.



He'll come out with his posh mantra as he did during COVID and make it all about this country.