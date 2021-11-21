So what happens now then?If all Boris's votes go to Mordor does it then go to the members or will they somehow suppress those votes and declare Sunak the winner?
No chance it goes to the members now. I think it's fairly clear that they won't be able to deliver a secure election and I imagine the party and senior figures have been heavily lent on this weekend.
Won't the members kick up a fuss not being given a say?
A great day for the evil Gujarati community.
She was on a C4 reality show and was a dick and she claimed everyone was an actor on it.
She stood up in parliament and said a Channel four reality show she appeared in was full of professional actors in an attempt to discredit the channel while she was trying to privatise it or something. They asked her to correct the record, she refused.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
