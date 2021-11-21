« previous next »
Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Circa1892

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18880 on: Today at 09:26:24 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:22:42 pm
So what happens now then?

If all Boris's votes go to Mordor does it then go to the members or will they somehow suppress those votes and declare Sunak the winner?

No chance it goes to the members now. I think it's fairly clear that they won't be able to deliver a secure election and I imagine the party and senior figures have been heavily lent on this weekend.
ljycb

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18881 on: Today at 09:28:57 pm
Intrigued to find out what moves Labour make over the next couple of weeks. Johnsons comment about his ability to avert a general election seems pointed, as does the #BorisorBust hashtag. This isnt going to be pretty at all for the Tories.
reddebs

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18882 on: Today at 09:29:42 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:26:24 pm
No chance it goes to the members now. I think it's fairly clear that they won't be able to deliver a secure election and I imagine the party and senior figures have been heavily lent on this weekend.

Won't the members kick up a fuss not being given a say?
TSC

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18883 on: Today at 09:30:06 pm
Sunak will probably settle markets but hell struggle to unite the party to any degree (as would anyone to be fair), so keep the popcorn handy this week.
TSC

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18884 on: Today at 09:31:02 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:29:42 pm
Won't the members kick up a fuss not being given a say?

They were never getting another chance after Truss
The G in Gerrard

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18885 on: Today at 09:31:19 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:08:31 pm
A great day for the evil Gujarati community.
;D
Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18886 on: Today at 09:32:26 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:29:42 pm
Won't the members kick up a fuss not being given a say?

They'll shake their walking sticks in the air in disgust.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18887 on: Today at 09:32:35 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:21:54 pm
She was on a C4 reality show and was a dick and she claimed everyone was an actor on it.

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:25:27 pm
She stood up in parliament and said a Channel four reality show she appeared in was full of professional actors in an attempt to discredit the channel while she was trying to privatise it or something.  They asked her to correct the record, she refused.

Thanks
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18888 on: Today at 09:32:51 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:29:42 pm
Won't the members kick up a fuss not being given a say?

They need 100 votes to be allowed on the ballot, if Mourdant doesnt get the required number Sunak wins by default.
west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #18889 on: Today at 09:33:51 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:08:31 pm
A great day for the evil Gujarati community.

Evil is a bit strong, know plenty of decent Labour voting Gujratis
