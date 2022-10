He can offer to dissolve the privileges committee ….



He can't dissolve it. There's only 2 ways it doesn't happen; a parliamentary vote (which will bring down the government) or a general election (which will bring down the government).If it happens, and if he gets a 10 day suspension, he faces a recall petition which only needs 10% of elligable voters to support. If he loses that, he is no longer an MP. He can run again in the subsequent by-election, but since he's not an MP at that point I don't think he can be prime minister. It would be a mess, which is why it will definetely happen.