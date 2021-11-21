We all laughed at Trump so many months ago, now Britain is the laughing stock of the world, its not even funny.



If Boris gets even close to prime minister again, Europe is in serious trouble



I was thinking we were mocking May for "Strong and Stable". I remember those days when the PM lasted longer than a lettuce.Do the markets fear Johnson? I honestly can't remember what the economy was like under his reign. Mostly driven by Covid and the fuel prices driven by Russia? I know he spaffed billions on PPE and on his mates (but in market terms, that's probably not a lot of money ). But where was he with fiscal and monetary policy? Did he mostly leave it down to Sunak, and can we assume he'd do the same with Hunt? Was Hunt, one of the ones that forced him out so would "have" to go? Could it even strengthen Boris' economy credentials if Hunt had turned against him but Boris is keeps him in post for the "good of the country"?(please note I use Boris not as a term of affection, but I have real problems spelling his surname)--Edit-- would he rule out a windfall tax on the energy producers\refiners?