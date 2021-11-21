I hope to be wrong (not that I actively want any of them as PM) but I reckon if he gets 100 MPs (and BBC says he already has 46) and gets on the membership ballot, then he probably wins it. They were thick enough to pick Liz Truss, I fully expect them to choose the posh white idiot despite the fact that he was deemed wholly unable to govern. The almost unbelievable way in which Truss' regime collapsed has distracted them from just how chaotic his own last weeks were and the enormous efforts his own MPs went to to get rid of him.



And sadly I still think that swathes of the electorate would vote for him.



The John Curtice interview on LBC was good about this - don't forget that in 2019 he was effectively leeching votes from the Brexit party which stood down, against an incredibly unpopular opposition leader (not trying to start an argument, look at the result) and with promises to 'Get Brexit Done' which everyone was sick of. He was also untainted by anything but roguish behaviour which most people didn't care about or tacitly approved of.This time he's overseen the disastrous Brexit deal which no-one is benefitting from despite his promises, he's been caught in multiple scandals, been ousted by his own party and overseen the complete disregard for rules; partying at Downing St while the electorate had family members dying that they couldn't visit. Furthermore he's now opposed by a far more unifying opposition led by someone who is far more popular (or to throw a bone - boring enough to be not hugely unpopular).The mandate Boris ran on in 2019 was Brexit. They can't run on that again as they keep telling us they got it done.Whoever leads them has to deal with the oncoming storm of a recession caused by the same party. The shit hasn't hit the fan yet for millions of people.People can forget scandals but they don't forget paying out hundreds more every month simply to exist.The Tories are done whoever leads them and at this point I just want whoever it is to enact some damage control on the economy so when Labour win power they are able to take the country forward.