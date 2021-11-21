« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 459 460 461 462 463 [464]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 583374 times)

Offline djahern

  • aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,540
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18520 on: Today at 09:14:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:48:25 pm
I think Johnson will deny ever having had any interest in running (maybe on Sunday).

Sunak will be unelected unopposed by the end of the week
My suspicion is hell bow out Sunday or early Monday. Some back room deal making him foreign secretary and a promise to parachute him into a safe Tory seat of his choice for the next election.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,865
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18521 on: Today at 09:17:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:06:06 pm
I assume the markets will have people whispering to them and the pound will have adjusted significantly ahead of us seeing how many votes he's getting.

In my experience there is still always a jolt when what the markets think is gonna happen actually happens, it might correct itself afterwards mind.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18522 on: Today at 09:20:00 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 09:14:04 pm
My suspicion is hell bow out Sunday or early Monday. Some back room deal making him foreign secretary and a promise to parachute him into a safe Tory seat of his choice for the next election.

Not only would he not be interested in that kind of job, why would the Tories bother.  Some of the electorate love him, some hate him.
The Tories would feel the hate from him being there but not the votes from those that love him. Its a lose lose lose
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,152
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18523 on: Today at 09:24:48 pm »
How are they going to operate an online vote for the members - isn't that hugely insecure? We can't have online voting in a general election, but now we can allow the PM to be chosen online and no-one is questioning how secure it is.

Also just seen a story saying that thousands of Tory members might not be able to vote as the Party doesn't have an email address for them. Which I suppose would be good for keeping Johnson out maybe?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,865
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18524 on: Today at 09:47:39 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 09:14:04 pm
My suspicion is hell bow out Sunday or early Monday. Some back room deal making him foreign secretary and a promise to parachute him into a safe Tory seat of his choice for the next election.

Cant see that at all, his ego wont allow him to be anything other then the top job.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,194
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18525 on: Today at 09:49:03 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 09:14:04 pm
My suspicion is hell bow out Sunday or early Monday. Some back room deal making him foreign secretary and a promise to parachute him into a safe Tory seat of his choice for the next election.


Then anti-Tories need to stir the shit with the Tory membership to foster the narrative that it's a stitch-up to deny them being able to vote for 'Boris'

We should be creating as much discord and resentment amongst them as we can.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18526 on: Today at 10:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:24:48 pm
How are they going to operate an online vote for the members - isn't that hugely insecure? We can't have online voting in a general election, but now we can allow the PM to be chosen online and no-one is questioning how secure it is.

Also just seen a story saying that thousands of Tory members might not be able to vote as the Party doesn't have an email address for them. Which I suppose would be good for keeping Johnson out maybe?

Unions can't have online ballots...

Still insist Johnson won't get 100, Sunak has apparently blitzed through that barrier.  At most there is now 255 to play for, before spoiled votes and people who abstain, so probably around 220 if Sunak stopped on 100.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,348
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18527 on: Today at 10:20:11 pm »
I hope to be wrong (not that I actively want any of them as PM) but I reckon if he gets 100 MPs (and BBC says he already has 41) and gets on the membership ballot, then he probably wins it. They were thick enough to pick Liz Truss, I fully expect them to choose the posh white idiot despite the fact that he was deemed wholly unable to govern. The almost unbelievable way in which Truss' regime collapsed has distracted them from just how chaotic his own last weeks were and the enormous efforts his own MPs went to to get rid of him.

And sadly I still think that swathes of the electorate would vote for him.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:28:13 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,622
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18528 on: Today at 10:26:13 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:20:11 pm
I hope to be wrong (not that I actively want any of them as PM) but I reckon if he gets 100 MPs (and BBC says he already has 46) and gets on the membership ballot, then he probably wins it. They were thick enough to pick Liz Truss, I fully expect them to choose the posh white idiot despite the fact that he was deemed wholly unable to govern. The almost unbelievable way in which Truss' regime collapsed has distracted them from just how chaotic his own last weeks were and the enormous efforts his own MPs went to to get rid of him.

And sadly I still think that swathes of the electorate would vote for him.
Hes got stuck below 50 votes, I dont see him doing it myself.

And his polling is still dire compared to that of Sunak or Mordor.. although neither of them do well against Starmer either.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,646
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18529 on: Today at 10:29:16 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:20:11 pm
I hope to be wrong (not that I actively want any of them as PM) but I reckon if he gets 100 MPs (and BBC says he already has 46) and gets on the membership ballot, then he probably wins it. They were thick enough to pick Liz Truss, I fully expect them to choose the posh white idiot despite the fact that he was deemed wholly unable to govern. The almost unbelievable way in which Truss' regime collapsed has distracted them from just how chaotic his own last weeks were and the enormous efforts his own MPs went to to get rid of him.

And sadly I still think that swathes of the electorate would vote for him.

The John Curtice interview on LBC was good about this - don't forget that in 2019 he was effectively leeching votes from the Brexit party which stood down, against an incredibly unpopular opposition leader (not trying to start an argument, look at the result) and with promises to 'Get Brexit Done' which everyone was sick of. He was also untainted by anything but roguish behaviour which most people didn't care about or tacitly approved of.

This time he's overseen the disastrous Brexit deal which no-one is benefitting from despite his promises, he's  been caught in multiple scandals, been ousted by his own party and overseen the complete disregard for rules; partying at Downing St while the electorate had family members dying that they couldn't visit. Furthermore he's now opposed by a far more unifying opposition led by someone who is far more popular (or to throw a bone - boring enough to be not hugely unpopular).

The mandate Boris ran on in 2019 was Brexit. They can't run on that again as they keep telling us they got it done.
Whoever leads them has to deal with the oncoming storm of a recession caused by the same party. The shit hasn't hit the fan yet for millions of people.

People can forget scandals but they don't forget paying out hundreds more every month simply to exist.

The Tories are done whoever leads them and at this point I just want whoever it is to enact some damage control on the economy so when Labour win power they are able to take the country forward.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:31:59 pm by Byrnee »
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,348
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18530 on: Today at 10:30:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:26:13 pm
Hes got stuck below 50 votes, I dont see him doing it myself.

And his polling is still dire compared to that of Sunak or Mordor.. although neither of them do well against Starmer either.

Edited my first post as he's on 41 not 46. How many have declared though? I mean if you take the BBC's figures as to the top 3 (Sunak - 82, Johnson - 41, Mordaunt - 19) then we've got 200+ to go. I hope I'm wrong but they're terrified for their jobs and he's repeatedly portrayed as a huge electoral asset. That might be a fundamental misapprehension at this point but I still think he could convince enough of them to do it.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,348
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18531 on: Today at 10:31:24 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 10:29:16 pm
The John Curtice interview on LBC was good about this - don't forget that in 2019 he was effectively leeching votes from the Brexit party which stood down, against an incredibly unpopular opposition leader (not trying to start an argument, look at the result) and with promises to 'Get Brexit Done' which everyone was sick of. He was also untainted by anything but roguish behaviour which most people didn't care about or tacitly approved of.

This time he's overseen the disastrous Brexit deal which no-one is benefitting from despite his promises, he's  been caught in multiple scandals, been ousted by his own party and overseen the complete disregard for rules while the electorate had people dying that they couldn't see. Furthermore he's now opposed by a far more unifying opposition led by someone who is far more popular (or even to be fully reasonable - boring enough to be not hugely unpopular).

The mandate he ran on in 2019 was Brexit. They can't run on that again as they keep telling us they got it done.
Whoever leads them has to deal with the oncoming storm of a recession caused by the same party.

People can forget scandals but they don't forget paying out hundreds more every month simply to exist.

The Tories are done whoever leads them and at this point I just want whoever it is to enact some damage control on the economy so when Labour win power they are able to take the country forward.

Don't disagree with any of the above - but it's not the people of the UK who'll be choosing the Tory leader. As noted above, when you have MPs worried for their jobs and the same delusional, backward membership, then anything is possible.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18532 on: Today at 10:32:11 pm »
I think Johnson will plateau at between 60-70, his supporters are fast and loud.  I can't see it going to the members either, I don't see anyone else barring Sunak getting 100 or more.  Sensible-ish option, but still a massively divided party.

Guardian reporting Sunak has gone through 100.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,622
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18533 on: Today at 10:32:13 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:30:05 pm
Edited my first post as he's on 41 not 46. How many have declared though? I mean if you take the BBC's figures as to the top 3 (Sunak - 82, Johnson - 41, Mordaunt - 19) then we've got 200+ to go. I hope I'm wrong but they're terrified for their jobs and he's repeatedly portrayed as a huge electoral asset. That might be a fundamental misapprehension at this point but I still think he could convince enough of them to do it.
I think that the very real threat of over a dozen MPs leaving the party will spook many of them .

Looking at the latest numbers Sunak is already well over 100 Fuck faces numbers have frozen

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18534 on: Today at 10:47:30 pm »
Mordaunt would surely get the nod from members just as she would have done this summer had Truss not edged her out.  It again seems unlikely that theory will be tested (which is good as she's vile and would likely do well electorally because of it).

The members getting the man they rejected only very recently would be funny.  Why even bother with them?!

Sunak may end up with the backing of 150+ MPs but probably as many will hate him.  He seemingly played a big part in bringing Bozo down and his faction undermined Truss from the start.  If he becomes PM he'll be the one being targeted.

Hopefully the whole party implodes.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,622
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18535 on: Today at 10:49:30 pm »
The telegraph editorial is against Johnson returning.


Thats pretty much a death knell I reckon
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18536 on: Today at 10:53:15 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:47:30 pm
Mordaunt would surely get the nod from members just as she would have done this summer had Truss not edged her out.  It again seems unlikely that theory will be tested (which is good as she's vile and would likely do well electorally because of it).

The members getting the man they rejected only very recently would be funny.  Why even bother with them?!

Sunak may end up with the backing of 150+ MPs but probably as many will hate him.  He seemingly played a big part in bringing Bozo down and his faction undermined Truss from the start.  If he becomes PM he'll be the one being targeted.

Hopefully the whole party implodes.

I cant saee how Sunak wins.  unless hes the only one to get 100 nominations.  He had to get his MPs to vote Truss into 2nd place as she was more beatable than Mourdant, yet he still lost. 

No way could he beat Mourdant or Johnson in the final
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18537 on: Today at 10:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:53:15 pm
I cant saee how Sunak wins.  unless hes the only one to get 100 nominations.  He had to get his MPs to vote Truss into 2nd place as she was more beatable than Mourdant, yet he still lost. 

No way could he beat Mourdant or Johnson in the final
I agree but don't think it will get to that.  Sunak will be elected unopposed by Tory MPs.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18538 on: Today at 11:00:58 pm »
Sunak will win because nobody else will go through 100.  The amount of people abstaining is going to be huge.  Prime Minister will be announced by Monday tea-time I reckon. Johnson back on holiday by Tuesday.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18539 on: Today at 11:03:01 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:58:23 pm
I agree but don't think it will get to that.  Sunak will be elected unopposed by Tory MPs.

Possible I suppose

Edit:  Newsnight have just said Johnson is flying back from holiday, hes not doing that if he hasnt got 100 votes.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:08:21 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18540 on: Today at 11:10:37 pm »
Johnson is flying to London now, they just said on Sky News
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18541 on: Today at 11:11:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:47:39 pm
Cant see that at all, his ego wont allow him to be anything other then the top job.

Exactly. Same traits as Trump.  Power hungry driven by a narcissistic ego
Logged

Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,222
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18542 on: Today at 11:12:10 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 12:49:16 pm
He was definitely on a downward trajectory but people are thick and will forget that now and see him as a saviour. Hopefully hes got long enough to fuck his reputation up again, but the hardline Boris supporters are nearly as nuts as Trump ones
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:58:47 am
...
There's sadly many people who decide their vote for reasons that really are than infantile and puerile.
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:43:16 pm
Christ, the radio (Five Live) was depressing earlier. Some 2019-intake Tory Redwaller MP (Scott Benton) was giving it the whole 'Boris got the big calls right' nonsense, they then went to three separate members of the public who all agreed! One woman: "Well, he never should have gone in the first place".

This. is. a. disgrace.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:20:11 pm
...And sadly I still think that swathes of the electorate would vote for him.
German news had a short vox pop re. Johnson's return: First a middle aged guy who looked not happy while uttering words like "lying" and "buffoon". Next an elderly couple said they would absolutely welcome him back. Then a woman in her 50s said "I love Boris... he got Brexit done, didnt he?!".  :butt

The stupidity is breathtaking with some people really. Maybe with too many? I wish I could agree with those thinking he won't be PM again and is generally hated, but fear quotes like the above are closer too the truth.  :(
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18543 on: Today at 11:12:29 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 11:10:37 pm
Johnson is flying to London now, they just said on Sky News

Media is a joke at times.  Next up theyll have a flight tracker app
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,622
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18544 on: Today at 11:16:03 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:12:29 pm
Media is a joke at times.  Next up theyll have a flight tracker app
Who need that when youve got mobile phones


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,512
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18545 on: Today at 11:19:25 pm »
BBC have a live tracker with names of who have publicly declared

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63343308

Sunak - 93
Johnson - 44
Mordor - 21

158 have declared
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18546 on: Today at 11:20:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:16:03 pm
Who need that when youve got mobile phones




Mustve had to pay for his own flight if its economy.  Not like accommodation. Heard on the news this morning hes been staying in some place costing £000s per night.  Thatll be the latest favour banked by someone.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,348
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18547 on: Today at 11:20:44 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 11:12:10 pm
German news had a short vox pop re. Johnson's return: First a middle aged guy who looked not happy while uttering words like "lying" and "buffoon". Next an elderly couple said they would absolutely welcome him back. Then a woman in her 50s said "I love Boris... he got Brexit done, didnt he?!".  :butt

The stupidity is breathtaking with some people really. Maybe with too many? I wish I could agree with those thinking he won't be PM again and is generally hated, but fear quotes like the above are closer too the truth.  :(

This is exactly why I reckon he might well get it.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18548 on: Today at 11:28:55 pm »
Johnson flying back will be to signal to wavering MPs that he's up for the fight.  He'll also be running his old playbook of promising every MP that backs him the moon on a string.  More fool the gullible idiots that believe a word he says.

Johnson as PM would have a bounce but he'd need to call a GE within that bounce.  Reality is coming home to roost and Johnson's empty optimism won't cut it beyond a few months.

Also, as hopeless as Truss was, I don't think middle Englanders have forgotten Johnson's faults.  He may shore up the red wall and that's what the vox pops are playing to but it was losing the backing of the core Tory vote to the Lib Dems that cost him.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,865
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18549 on: Today at 11:31:00 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:20:44 pm
This is exactly why I reckon he might well get it.

Its been discussed on here a few times, vox pops mean nothing, they will deliberately show 2 people supporting A and 2 supporting B even though they spoke to 20 people and 18 supported A and only 2 supported B, theres a poster on here whose worked on vox pops and confirmed this is how they work. They are not representative.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,348
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18550 on: Today at 11:39:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:31:00 pm
Its been discussed on here a few times, vox pops mean nothing, they will deliberately show 2 people supporting A and 2 supporting B even though they spoke to 20 people and 18 supported A and only 2 supported B, theres a poster on here whose worked on vox pops and confirmed this is how they work. They are not representative.

Oh I don't necessarily think they're representative, but I think that view remains depressingly widespread. Some of my mothers' friends are conservative voters and for the past few weeks all they've been saying is "they should bring back Boris". We're not talking here about the electorate, we're talking about MPs and the Tory party membership. The former may consider him the best chance of salvaging an election result (even if that might be bollocks) or amenable to the prospect of a job in his government. The latter may also view him as more likely to win an election (again - quite probably bollocks) and they're hardly the sanest bunch.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,190
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18551 on: Today at 11:48:17 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 11:10:37 pm
Johnson is flying to London now, they just said on Sky News

Secret squirrel
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,893
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18552 on: Today at 11:55:02 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 11:48:17 pm
Secret squirrel

Laden or unladen?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 459 460 461 462 463 [464]   Go Up
« previous next »
 