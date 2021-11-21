I hope to be wrong (not that I actively want any of them as PM) but I reckon if he gets 100 MPs (and BBC says he already has 46) and gets on the membership ballot, then he probably wins it. They were thick enough to pick Liz Truss, I fully expect them to choose the posh white idiot despite the fact that he was deemed wholly unable to govern. The almost unbelievable way in which Truss' regime collapsed has distracted them from just how chaotic his own last weeks were and the enormous efforts his own MPs went to to get rid of him.



And sadly I still think that swathes of the electorate would vote for him.