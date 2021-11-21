« previous next »
I think Johnson will deny ever having had any interest in running (maybe on Sunday).

Sunak will be unelected unopposed by the end of the week
My suspicion is hell bow out Sunday or early Monday. Some back room deal making him foreign secretary and a promise to parachute him into a safe Tory seat of his choice for the next election.
I assume the markets will have people whispering to them and the pound will have adjusted significantly ahead of us seeing how many votes he's getting.

In my experience there is still always a jolt when what the markets think is gonna happen actually happens, it might correct itself afterwards mind.
My suspicion is hell bow out Sunday or early Monday. Some back room deal making him foreign secretary and a promise to parachute him into a safe Tory seat of his choice for the next election.

Not only would he not be interested in that kind of job, why would the Tories bother.  Some of the electorate love him, some hate him.
The Tories would feel the hate from him being there but not the votes from those that love him. Its a lose lose lose
How are they going to operate an online vote for the members - isn't that hugely insecure? We can't have online voting in a general election, but now we can allow the PM to be chosen online and no-one is questioning how secure it is.

Also just seen a story saying that thousands of Tory members might not be able to vote as the Party doesn't have an email address for them. Which I suppose would be good for keeping Johnson out maybe?
My suspicion is hell bow out Sunday or early Monday. Some back room deal making him foreign secretary and a promise to parachute him into a safe Tory seat of his choice for the next election.

Cant see that at all, his ego wont allow him to be anything other then the top job.
My suspicion is hell bow out Sunday or early Monday. Some back room deal making him foreign secretary and a promise to parachute him into a safe Tory seat of his choice for the next election.


Then anti-Tories need to stir the shit with the Tory membership to foster the narrative that it's a stitch-up to deny them being able to vote for 'Boris'

We should be creating as much discord and resentment amongst them as we can.
How are they going to operate an online vote for the members - isn't that hugely insecure? We can't have online voting in a general election, but now we can allow the PM to be chosen online and no-one is questioning how secure it is.

Also just seen a story saying that thousands of Tory members might not be able to vote as the Party doesn't have an email address for them. Which I suppose would be good for keeping Johnson out maybe?

Unions can't have online ballots...

Still insist Johnson won't get 100, Sunak has apparently blitzed through that barrier.  At most there is now 255 to play for, before spoiled votes and people who abstain, so probably around 220 if Sunak stopped on 100.
I hope to be wrong (not that I actively want any of them as PM) but I reckon if he gets 100 MPs (and BBC says he already has 46) and gets on the membership ballot, then he probably wins it. They were thick enough to pick Liz Truss, I fully expect them to choose the posh white idiot despite the fact that he was deemed wholly unable to govern. The almost unbelievable way in which Truss' regime collapsed has distracted them from just how chaotic his own last weeks were and the enormous efforts his own MPs went to to get rid of him.

And sadly I still think that swathes of the electorate would vote for him.
I hope to be wrong (not that I actively want any of them as PM) but I reckon if he gets 100 MPs (and BBC says he already has 46) and gets on the membership ballot, then he probably wins it. They were thick enough to pick Liz Truss, I fully expect them to choose the posh white idiot despite the fact that he was deemed wholly unable to govern. The almost unbelievable way in which Truss' regime collapsed has distracted them from just how chaotic his own last weeks were and the enormous efforts his own MPs went to to get rid of him.

And sadly I still think that swathes of the electorate would vote for him.
Hes got stuck below 50 votes, I dont see him doing it myself.

And his polling is still dire compared to that of Sunak or Mordor.. although neither of them do well against Starmer either.
