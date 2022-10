feels like ITV and BBC are desperate to get Johnson back in power. Every numpty they ask in the street is "bring back boris" or "unfinished business".



I feel similar to Phil Collins when he said if Labour ever get into power he would leave England. That's how I feel if Johnson gets back into power, but I don't have the money to move abroad so I am fucked. I don't want to be melodramatic but I am starting to hate this country and the stupidity of the people who live in it.