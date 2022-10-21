If Johnson returns, there will be few, if any, competent MPs in the Government. Given how many resigned under his leadership (and forced him out), there is the risk that enough of them will cross the floor to threaten the Government's majority. But even if this does not happen, the Tories are irreparably damaged, and Johnson will be unable help himself from piling on more and more crises the longer he stays.



The Tories are a laughing stock - a clown at the top is hardly going to improve that perception/reality. Really, stop worrying about a Johnson return. The greater potential (but still manageable) problem is the Tory Party electing someone who is vaguely competent with relatively little baggage.