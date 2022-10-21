« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 457 458 459 460 461 [462]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 580894 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18440 on: Today at 01:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:25:52 pm

Starmer rightly ruled out the UK rejoining the EU under a Labour government during the next Parliament. I think it was unnecessary (and a mistake) to also extend that to the Single Market & Customs Union, but it does close any such accusation off.

Did you see Poitics live yesterday.  Ellwood took quite a romaine stance, while Labour's Nick Thomas-Symonds poo poohed joining the customs union.  It was clever, genius in hindsight
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,857
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18441 on: Today at 01:58:16 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:53:48 pm
Don't think random MPs saying things is a particular issue. I'm sure lots of Labour MPs posted backing for Clinton/Biden, we know lots of Tories shill for Trump. Just what it is.

When it's leaders/the actual government that's problematic. Their tweet this morning was very amateurish - and you'd hope Zelensky keeps his mouth shut on this.

The countrys official Twitter account was posting similarly about the potential return of Johnson yesterday.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,121
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18442 on: Today at 01:58:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:47:26 pm
The view of a Ukrainian MP

MP Leonid Yemets wrote: "Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is coming back! Just like Churchill in his day! Fingers crossed," while a journalist said: "I was convinced that everyone would regret Johnsonyuk's departure. And... this is exactly what happened."

Is this when we get to call them all c*nts!  ;)
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,052
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18443 on: Today at 01:59:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:58:16 pm
The countrys official Twitter account was posting similarly about the potential return of Johnson yesterday.

Yeah that was a disgrace.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,118
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18444 on: Today at 02:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:53:48 pm
Don't think random MPs saying things is a particular issue. I'm sure lots of Labour MPs posted backing for Clinton/Biden, we know lots of Tories shill for Trump. Just what it is.

When it's leaders/the actual government that's problematic. Their tweet this morning was very amateurish - and you'd hope Zelensky keeps his mouth shut on this.

Zelensky was a comedian was he not? So amateurish is part of his m.o.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18445 on: Today at 02:00:48 pm »
 ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aIh7XJVxCAY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aIh7XJVxCAY</a>
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,118
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18446 on: Today at 02:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:58:29 pm
Is this when we get to call them all c*nts!  ;)

Yep. They can fuck off sticking their nose in our business.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18447 on: Today at 02:07:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:00:49 pm
Yep. They can fuck off sticking their nose in our business.



Fucking right and our country should burn if they try putting that c*nt back in charge,make the poll tax riots look like a picnic.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,304
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18448 on: Today at 02:19:49 pm »
I think its possible that we could be looking at the death throes of the Tory Party if Johnson gets in, although there's no guarantee people will like what replaces it.

If that were to happen we could see calls for PR growing stronger from across the political spectrum
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18449 on: Today at 02:20:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:07:25 pm


Fucking right and our country should burn if they try putting that c*nt back in charge,make the poll tax riots look like a picnic.
And yet sadly, nothing will happen, you know it and I know it
The public apathy is how we got here in the first place, and how a minority of bigots and thieves can gain power
« Last Edit: Today at 02:27:32 pm by Bangin Them In »
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,575
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18450 on: Today at 02:32:44 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:19:49 pm
I think its possible that we could be looking at the death throes of the Tory Party if Johnson gets in, although there's no guarantee people will like what replaces it.

If that were to happen we could see calls for PR growing stronger from across the political spectrum

My chief worry is that they still lose, but Johnson saves them from decimation. I don't want them to ever come back after what they have done to this country, past, present and future. They've set us back decades.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,304
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18451 on: Today at 02:38:39 pm »
Johnson is genuinely unpopular with the public now, and they know him and have largely made up their mind about him.

https://twitter.com/OpiniumResearch/status/1583450172608376832

Who knows what you get with the other 2, as minds are less made up there I suspect, particularly with Mordaunt
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,304
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18452 on: Today at 02:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:32:44 pm
My chief worry is that they still lose, but Johnson saves them from decimation. I don't want them to ever come back after what they have done to this country, past, present and future. They've set us back decades.

Whoever wins they will recover from where they are, Truss was unbelievably bad.

Their base before was around 30%, I wouldn't be surprised if it was a little lower now, but its not at the levels we are seeing right now
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18453 on: Today at 02:43:10 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:38:39 pm
Johnson is genuinely unpopular with the public now, and they know him and have largely made up their mind about him.

https://twitter.com/OpiniumResearch/status/1583450172608376832

Who knows what you get with the other 2, as minds are less made up there I suspect, particularly with Mordaunt

There's this poll as well saying Starmer more popular than the lot

https://twitter.com/itvpeston/status/1583136338169036807?t=L_SZbBPlfIsTKcngz8VNGA&s=19
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,262
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18454 on: Today at 02:53:48 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 01:03:51 pm
https://twitter.com/Dominic2306/status/1549782798608785408?s=20&t=ml8nwIlU2Dxei5wAlKIcGg

Read this tweet and you may believe it was Johnson's plan all along. That's if anything from Cummings can be believed.


Find it completely believable that Johnson wanted to come back as PM.
However, dont think the plan was ever for it to be so soon.
6 months to a year of Truss, then come back as inflation and rate rises are easing off, gets to claim credit for things getting better (or at least not continuing to get worse).

Coming back so soon means the manner of his departure is still fresh in people's memories, and he cant believably blame all problems on Truss and not his previous rule (though doubtless he will try).
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18455 on: Today at 03:01:00 pm »
And here I was thinking Australian politics were batshit insane for about a decade but the last 6 years for the U.K. makes our politics look normal by comparison.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18456 on: Today at 03:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 02:20:29 pm
And yet sadly, nothing will happen, you know it and I know it
The public apathy is how we got here in the first place, and how a minority of bigots and thieves can gain power

General Strike the bastards.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18457 on: Today at 03:28:13 pm »
If Johnson returns, there will be few, if any, competent MPs in the Government. Given how many resigned under his leadership (and forced him out), there is the risk that enough of them will cross the floor to threaten the Government's majority. But even if this does not happen, the Tories are irreparably damaged, and Johnson will be unable help himself from piling on more and more crises the longer he stays.

The Tories are a laughing stock - a clown at the top is hardly going to improve that perception/reality. Really, stop worrying about a Johnson return. The greater potential (but still manageable) problem is the Tory Party electing someone who is vaguely competent with relatively little baggage.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,501
  • Never Forget
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18458 on: Today at 03:33:44 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:00:48 pm
;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aIh7XJVxCAY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aIh7XJVxCAY</a>

This guy really is average

No actual wit or anything clever to what he says at all, just a big stream of abuse verbal assaults. just about anyone could write what he says, he does make the delivery entertaining though.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,575
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18459 on: Today at 03:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 03:01:00 pm
And here I was thinking Australian politics were batshit insane for about a decade but the last 6 years days for the U.K. makes our politics look normal by comparison.

Fixed. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,523
  • Klopptimist
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18460 on: Today at 03:43:16 pm »
Christ, the radio (Five Live) was depressing earlier. Some 2019-intake Tory Redwaller MP (Scott Benton) was giving it the whole 'Boris got the big calls right' nonsense, they then went to three separate members of the public who all agreed! One woman: "Well, he never should have gone in the first place".

This. is. a. disgrace.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,857
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18461 on: Today at 03:44:13 pm »

Damning partygate evidence means Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson could be gone by Christmas

https://www.itv.com/news/2022-10-21/damning-partygate-evidence-means-boris-johnson-could-be-gone-by-christmas
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,478
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18462 on: Today at 03:56:39 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:44:13 pm
Damning partygate evidence means Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson could be gone by Christmas

https://www.itv.com/news/2022-10-21/damning-partygate-evidence-means-boris-johnson-could-be-gone-by-christmas
He would presumably have to whip MPs in a vote to cancel the investigation.  Which is exactly what led to him losing his job the first time.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,575
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18463 on: Today at 04:17:05 pm »
I can only assume he thinks they wouldn't dare force him out if he was PM. It would be especially damaging to the party if he had just got the job back. But then, it would be their own fault if they're stupid enough to bring him back.

How the fuck is he even being allowed to stand anyway?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 457 458 459 460 461 [462]   Go Up
« previous next »
 