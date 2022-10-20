yep it would be incredibly humiliating for him if he put his name forward and then couldn't even get down to the last two!



It could be fun though if he did come back, was then found guilty by the Standards Committee, suspended from parliament for 10 days, subjected to a recall petition in Uxbridge and then voted out at the by-election!



One of the problems for the Tories is picking a leader who'd actually keep their seat.Labour could easily win Johnson's seat particularly if Lib Dems and Greens effectively step aside. There was only 7000 in it in 2019 which considering the Tories won a landslide isn't that much. Had Frottage not bottled it/been bullied into Brexit Party stepping aside he'd have eaten into Boris's vote as well. That's the other thing a lot of the right-wing grifters who've destroyed the Tories are going to pull some of their votes via reform/reclaim etc.Looking at Mordaunt's seat in Portsmouth she won a healthy majority last time (Brexit town/anti-Corbyn etc) but it was a seat Tony Blair won 3 times. It's not safe Tory.Sunak's seat is real true blue Tory and has been for 100 years.