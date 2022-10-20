« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 450 451 452 453 454 [455]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 574871 times)

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18160 on: Today at 05:38:49 pm »
Not likely BoJo gets 100 nominations tbf, but you never know he still has quite a bit of support in the party
Logged

Online Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 501
  • You Love Us
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18161 on: Today at 05:39:13 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:10:43 pm
Forcing in election via an online petition to parliament would be so incredibly civilised and British :lmao

In other countries, people would be on the streets.


There's plans for street protests too. Also pushing for a general strike.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,493
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18162 on: Today at 05:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:38:49 pm
Not likely BoJo gets 100 nominations tbf, but you never know he still has quite a bit of support in the party
yep it would be incredibly humiliating for him if he put his name forward and then couldn't even get down to the last two!

It could be fun though if he did come back, was then found guilty by the Standards Committee, suspended from parliament for 10 days, subjected to a recall petition in Uxbridge and then voted out at the by-election!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18163 on: Today at 05:48:24 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:33:17 pm
It would be bad for the country to go back to Johnson but an absolute gift for Labour, his reputation is already screwed with much of the public.

It would make the party look an even bigger laughing stock, when people who said he was unfit for office a couple of months ago now had to support him.

He's not popular in the Parliamentary party anyway, they picked him in 19 because they thought he was their best chance of winning, I doubt they think that anymore. In that environment he will struggle to get to the last 2.

He may surprise me on that front, but I wouldn't be worrying for the next election if he did, I would be more worried about the country in the meantime.

Think itll be a gift for Labour no matter who is selected
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18164 on: Today at 05:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:44:36 pm
yep it would be incredibly humiliating for him if he put his name forward and then couldn't even get down to the last two!

It could be fun though if he did come back, was then found guilty by the Standards Committee, suspended from parliament for 10 days, subjected to a recall petition in Uxbridge and then voted out at the by-election!

If that happens does it mean the Tories have to vote again on a PM or would it go to GE if he loses the bye election?
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,631
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18165 on: Today at 05:54:42 pm »
100 is an interesting threshold, considering no-one got that in the first round last time. What if the same happens?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,776
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18166 on: Today at 05:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:38:49 pm
Not likely BoJo gets 100 nominations tbf, but you never know he still has quite a bit of support in the party

They all know he's been completely unsuitable for office but they did in 2019. They're in fear for their seats so you never know.

They tried to gaslight the public that 'partygate' didn't matter but even Murdoch and the Mail couldn't succeed with that one, that cut through to the public who by and large followed the rules and were stuck at home.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,493
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18167 on: Today at 05:56:30 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 05:48:49 pm
If that happens does it mean the Tories have to vote again on a PM or would it go to GE if he loses the bye election?
they'd vote again unfortunately
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18168 on: Today at 05:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:38:30 pm
they were polling much better than they were today of course, between 5 and 12% behind when he resigned but getting progressively worse, 3 polls out today and they range from 28-36% behind.

cheers for that - so he could still cut the distance between labour and themselves (through popularity) in the polls and then the tories could get to work on a future election campaign with him at the helm knowing labour's lead will be cut and under pressure

it could be a gamble but when you#re down to your last penny then what's to lose?
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,493
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18169 on: Today at 05:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:54:42 pm
100 is an interesting threshold, considering no-one got that in the first round last time. What if the same happens?
if only one person gets over 100 they will be declared the winner. Method in the madness as they then avoid the members
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,494
  • Never Forget
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18170 on: Today at 05:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:54:42 pm
100 is an interesting threshold, considering no-one got that in the first round last time. What if the same happens?

My feeling is they will discuss it among themselves and come up with only one candidate and they will not need a leadership election. One of the whips will run a behind closed doors election of all the MPs and then all the losers will drop out. They look like a shit show at the moment and another leadership election makes them look ridiculous.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,493
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18171 on: Today at 06:00:10 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:57:28 pm
cheers for that - so he could still cut the distance between labour and themselves (through popularity) in the polls and then the tories could get to work on a future election campaign with him at the helm knowing labour's lead will be cut and under pressure

it could be a gamble but when you#re down to your last penny then what's to lose?
that's assuming he would cut the lead, there's no guarantee, a week is a long time in politics as recent events have shown, three months is an eternity
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18172 on: Today at 06:00:15 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao

This is the clusterfuck of political clusterfucks. To think the UK was once regarded as one of the most reasonable and stable political voices in Europe.  :o

German 7 pm news teaser just opened with the sentence "Chaos in London". Darn I have to go out in a few minutes, Tory trouble in the news is always fun.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,256
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18173 on: Today at 06:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Machae
Truss is going, she won't last long and definitely will not be there come election time. She's a useful idiot who will be out once the cabal have had their fix. I still reckon Johnson will be back and although he will poll better than Truss, he's still toxic


Quote from: west_london_red on October 12, 2022, 11:36:01 pm
I dont think the Tory MPs will have him back, and even Johnson isnt so egotistical to think he can turn this sinking ship around. It will be a safe pair of hands like Sunak or Javid to steady the ship, limit loses at the next election and then maybe well see Johnson return.

Called it @west_london_red!
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,776
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18174 on: Today at 06:02:49 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:44:36 pm
yep it would be incredibly humiliating for him if he put his name forward and then couldn't even get down to the last two!

It could be fun though if he did come back, was then found guilty by the Standards Committee, suspended from parliament for 10 days, subjected to a recall petition in Uxbridge and then voted out at the by-election!

One of the problems for the Tories is picking a leader who'd actually keep their seat.

Labour could easily win Johnson's seat particularly if Lib Dems and Greens effectively step aside. There was only 7000 in it in 2019 which considering the Tories won a landslide isn't that much. Had Frottage not bottled it/been bullied into Brexit Party stepping aside he'd have eaten into Boris's vote as well. That's the other thing a lot of the right-wing grifters who've destroyed the Tories are going to pull some of their votes via reform/reclaim etc.

Looking at Mordaunt's seat in Portsmouth she won a healthy majority last time (Brexit town/anti-Corbyn etc) but it was a seat Tony Blair won 3 times. It's not safe Tory.

Sunak's seat is real true blue Tory and has been for 100 years.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:07:46 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,231
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18175 on: Today at 06:02:51 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 04:46:36 pm
thanks for that - but how was it looking with the public right before his exit?

You can see every poll here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opinion_polling_for_the_next_United_Kingdom_general_election

Basically Labour had a lead but probably not enough for a majority and nothing like the lead now.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18176 on: Today at 06:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:02:51 pm
You can see every poll here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opinion_polling_for_the_next_United_Kingdom_general_election

Basically Labour had a lead but probably not enough for a majority and nothing like the lead now.

thanks mate
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18177 on: Today at 06:06:10 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 05:59:25 pm
My feeling is they will discuss it among themselves and come up with only one candidate and they will not need a leadership election. One of the whips will run a behind closed doors election of all the MPs and then all the losers will drop out. They look like a shit show at the moment and another leadership election makes them look ridiculous.

That is true, but then again, if there is not an election and only one candidate, they will be accused being anti-democratic, especially by many Tory voters.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,606
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18178 on: Today at 06:06:19 pm »
Been a busy couple of days at work

Whats going on?  :lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,631
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18179 on: Today at 06:08:00 pm »
Even if Johnson was to win again (which I think is highly unlikely), he can't just reset to 4 months ago. It's still the Tory party that has caused this chaos and economic destruction - they can't just wipe that from memory. He probably would get a little bump from Truss levels, but unlikely to get back to before.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,231
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18180 on: Today at 06:08:07 pm »
Was on calls with American colleagues all afternoon and was getting mocked by them when the news broke, asking what the fuck is going on in our conuntry.

Says it all really when the USA looks sane in comparison.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18181 on: Today at 06:09:00 pm »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,776
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18182 on: Today at 06:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:08:00 pm
Even if Johnson was to win again (which I think is highly unlikely), he can't just reset to 4 months ago. It's still the Tory party that has caused this chaos and economic destruction - they can't just wipe that from memory. He probably would get a little bump from Truss levels, but unlikely to get back to before.

All Truss has done has saved Johnson from going down as the worst PM in history which is why he backed her.

Like Ferguson picking Moyes to make himself look better (although obviously Ferguson a major success anyway).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18183 on: Today at 06:19:54 pm »
the signs are all there - remember when a crisp had jesus's face on it?

Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,494
  • Never Forget
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18184 on: Today at 06:20:23 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 06:06:10 pm
That is true, but then again, if there is not an election and only one candidate, they will be accused being anti-democratic, especially by many Tory voters.

Or, they have a legitimate public first round election and then everyone else drops out

who knows

I saw it here on the news as it broke in the local YMCA, embarrassing to say the least. Elmo is right, US looks sane in comparison
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,034
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18185 on: Today at 06:32:08 pm »
Johnson is literally on holiday - yet still there's like dozens, if not 100+ Tory MPs who think he should be PM again. They're a disgrace.

You'd assume Johnson would give Truss a senior cabinet role aswell. Something fishy...
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18186 on: Today at 06:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:32:08 pm
Johnson is literally on holiday - yet still there's like dozens, if not 100+ Tory MPs who think he should be PM again. They're a disgrace.

You'd assume Johnson would give Truss a senior cabinet role aswell. Something fishy...

Who paid for his hol this time?
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,169
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18187 on: Today at 06:35:24 pm »
The asylum escapees are out in force at the Torygraph:


Anti-Brexiteers have possibly destroyed the Tory Party
A hostile cabal within have wreaked grievous damage on the Party, potentially causing it to split or disintegrate

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/10/20/anti-brexiteers-have-possibly-destroyed-tory-party/



Fucking hell  :lmao
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,851
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18188 on: Today at 06:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:35:24 pm
The asylum escapees are out in force at the Torygraph:


Anti-Brexiteers have possibly destroyed the Tory Party
A hostile cabal within have wreaked grievous damage on the Party, potentially causing it to split or disintegrate

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/10/20/anti-brexiteers-have-possibly-destroyed-tory-party/



Fucking hell  :lmao

So the focus of the next GE will be Get Brexit Done again?

And the asylum in question must be Arkham for this degree of gibbering lunacy.

Logged

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18189 on: Today at 06:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:32:08 pm
Johnson is literally on holiday - yet still there's like dozens, if not 100+ Tory MPs who think he should be PM again. They're a disgrace.

You'd assume Johnson would give Truss a senior cabinet role aswell. Something fishy...
Such an ego, no way will he return without a 100% guarantee of winning

He just couldn't take anything else
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,776
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18190 on: Today at 06:59:48 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:38:44 pm
So the focus of the next GE will be Get Brexit Done again?

And the asylum in question must be Arkham for this degree of gibbering lunacy.

You can never placate these people. They've had their own way in everything. They wanted Brexit, they demanded a hard Brexit with us out of everything, they wanted Boris, they demanded Truss replace him. Yet despite that it's everyone else's fault the country is fucked.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,959
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18191 on: Today at 07:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 06:40:35 pm
Such an ego, no way will he return without a 100% guarantee of winning

He just couldn't take anything else
Labour should just cover every billboard with that picture of the Queen dressed in black sitting on her own.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,493
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18192 on: Today at 07:03:15 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 06:19:54 pm
the signs are all there - remember when a crisp had jesus's face on it?


:lmao
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,494
  • Never Forget
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18193 on: Today at 07:04:02 pm »
In a poll of DT readers, Johnson is at 41%.

Unbelievable. He has supporters with Trump supporter levels of blindness. They couldn't care less what he did wrong, he just identifies as far right enough.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #18194 on: Today at 07:05:25 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 03:27:45 pm
Yes - by far.

44 days (51 days when she actually goes)

Previous was George Canning 119 days back in 1827
And Canning's reign as PM only came to an end when it did because he died.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 450 451 452 453 454 [455]   Go Up
« previous next »
 