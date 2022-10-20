From limited info (I saw more of Everton under Rafa), Sunak you can use and discard, look to improve. He'll be competent economically, but in terms of character, he had a nice set of tools he went through: at the end, losing, he played the culture war, immigration cards even though he (alongside Braverman, Patel and others) in very high probability have first hand experiences, data of racist abuse, bias, pain. You can't trust a guy like that long term, these people aren't fit to lead long term.



Braverman, that combination of ambition, poison, incompetence is...if anything went, is too dangerous to be left alive to get near power in the future. Anything doesn't go, so within legal means you have to find a way to curtail her, get rid of her.



Mordaunt might keep things calmer, won't bring anything of technical use to the table, great at verbal jousts but probably enough there to know to get out of the way of the big decisions revolving finance and the economy.



At the end of the day, if you want more than ticking along or minimal competence, you're going to need to do a major rebuild. If I had to pick one, easy, Sunak.