Appaently, Graham Brady has gone into No10.Is this the end game?
The 2 most corrupt governments in world politics
So they will get her to resign, There is no way they can get away with another change in leadership
That's the only way, and even if Labour win the vote, it doesn't automatically lead to an election. I think there's a two week period of trying to reorganise government and Parliament in order to try and find someone to unite behind.Never thought I'd say this, but I'm wondering if there are an increasing number of Tory MPs who might just want out, or who might see a VoNC as the easiest way to at least oust Truss.
Fun fact Liz Truss needs to survive 76 more days to avoid being the shortest serving PM in British history - George Canning who died of Tuberculosis 119 days into the job on the 8th August 1827.
There's a pub in Brixton called the George Canning. (Or there used to be). I wonder if anyone will be drinking in the Liz Truss in 200 years time?
All governments are corrupt, some just learn to hide it better. The most though? Not even kind of close.
The West (US and UK particularly) piss me off with trying to instill democracy around the world, instigated coups and wars to further their agenda whilst they don't really have anything of the sort at home. It's a sham
Hunt or Sunak I think.
They wouldn't choose Coffey would they? We can't be that un(lucky)
