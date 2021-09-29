All governments are corrupt, some just learn to hide it better. The most though? Not even kind of close.



In relative terms, no they are not. In absolute terms, yes they are, but only because US/UK has access to much more money than the typical banana republic. Also keep in mind that the UK especially is quite adept at money laundering, albeit not in that name.Corrupt - in the typical sense - leaders and businessmen from the "third world" can park their ill-gotten gains in UK "off-shore" banks, under a veneer of the "rule of law" of the West.