Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Hedley Lamarr

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17800 on: Today at 12:11:46 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:55:54 am
Appaently, Graham Brady has gone into No10.

Is this the end game?

At the request of Truss.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17801 on: Today at 12:12:30 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 12:04:30 pm
The 2 most corrupt governments in world politics
::)
Andy82lfc

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17802 on: Today at 12:16:38 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 12:04:30 pm
The 2 most corrupt governments in world politics

All governments are corrupt, some just learn to hide it better. The most though? Not even kind of close.
cornishscouser92

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17803 on: Today at 12:17:25 pm
Fun fact

Liz Truss needs to survive 76 more days to avoid being the shortest serving PM in British history - George Canning who died of Tuberculosis 119 days into the job on the 8th August 1827.
oldfordie

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17804 on: Today at 12:18:13 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 12:01:15 pm
So they will get her to resign,  :)

There is no way they can get away with another change in leadership
:) I wouldn't be surprised knowing how stupid this Tory government is.
Bring in Coffee to bring back some confidence in the UK government.
She would probably drive to see the King without wearing a seat belt telling everyone she's not arsed.
Wabaloolah

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17805 on: Today at 12:20:55 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:48:31 am
That's the only way, and even if Labour win the vote, it doesn't automatically lead to an election. I think there's a two week period of trying to reorganise government and Parliament in order to try and find someone to unite behind.

Never thought I'd say this,  but I'm wondering if there are an increasing number of Tory MPs who might just want out, or who might see a VoNC as the easiest way to at least oust Truss.
that's no longer true as the Fixed Term Parliament Act has been repealed, if the government loses a Vote of No Confidence, the old rules apply again and it would mean that the King would be requested by the PM to dissolve parliament.

All of that is semantics though as it has no chance of happening
Yorkykopite

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17806 on: Today at 12:22:55 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:17:25 pm
Fun fact

Liz Truss needs to survive 76 more days to avoid being the shortest serving PM in British history - George Canning who died of Tuberculosis 119 days into the job on the 8th August 1827.

There's a pub in Brixton called the George Canning. (Or there used to be).

I wonder if anyone will be drinking in the Liz Truss in 200 years time?
Qston

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17807 on: Today at 12:26:09 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:22:55 pm
There's a pub in Brixton called the George Canning. (Or there used to be).

I wonder if anyone will be drinking in the Liz Truss in 200 years time?

No need for that Yorky. I am eating my lunch
Wabaloolah

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17808 on: Today at 12:33:41 pm
They wouldn't choose Coffey would they? We can't be that un(lucky) :)
Red-Soldier

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17809 on: Today at 12:39:03 pm
Hunt or Sunak I think.
shook

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17810 on: Today at 12:50:07 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:16:38 pm
All governments are corrupt, some just learn to hide it better. The most though? Not even kind of close.

In relative terms, no they are not. In absolute terms, yes they are, but only because US/UK has access to much more money than the typical banana republic. Also keep in mind that the UK especially is quite adept at money laundering, albeit not in that name.

https://www.amazon.com/Treasure-Islands-Uncovering-Offshore-Banking/dp/0230341721

Corrupt - in the typical sense - leaders and businessmen from the "third world" can park their ill-gotten gains in UK "off-shore" banks, under a veneer of the "rule of law" of the West.
shook

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17811 on: Today at 12:51:33 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:08:25 am
The West (US and UK particularly) piss me off with trying to instill democracy around the world, instigated coups and wars to further their agenda whilst they don't really have anything of the sort at home. It's a sham

What are you talking about?  The UK in particular has elections like every two weeks!
clinical

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17812 on: Today at 12:51:44 pm
Black Bull Nova

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17813 on: Today at 12:52:37 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:33:41 pm
They wouldn't choose Coffey would they? We can't be that un(lucky) :)


Born in Billinge, brought up in Liverpool
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17814 on: Today at 12:56:23 pm
oldfordie

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17815 on: Today at 12:56:36 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:39:03 pm
Hunt or Sunak I think.
Yeah, Probably Sunak. will be intersting to see if the ERG try to force a vote with one of their nutters if say a agreement is reached to allow Sunak to stand unopposed, we might well end up with a GE as it will just mean more chaos. I also don't think the Tory MPs fancy another round of leadership debates with all sides ripping the back out of each other.
Circa1892

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17816 on: Today at 12:59:04 pm
Coffey ("Deputy" PM), Berry (The Tory Party Chair/their own "King" of the north) and Graham Brady (a man who never ages) all in No10.

Rumours they are doing a powerful rendition of "Sacked in the morning" not confirmed.
