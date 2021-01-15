Braverman's resignation letter having a dig at Truss



I have concerns about the direction of this government'

Suella Braverman's resignation letter continues:



Quote Message: It is obvious to everyone that we are going through a tumultuous time. I have concerns about the direction of this government.

"Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this government's commitment to honoring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boats crossings.



"It has been a great honour to serve at the Home Office, in even the brief time that I have been here, it has been very clear that there is much to do, in terms of delivering on the priorities of the British people.



"They deserve policing they can respect, an immigration policy they want and voted for in such unambiguous numbers at the last election, and laws which serve the public good, and not the interests of selfish protestors.



"I am very grateful to all of my officials, special advisers and ministerial team for all of their help during my time as Home Secretary.



"I especially would like to pay tribute to the heroic policemen and women and all those who work at Border Force and in our security services. To oversee Operation Bridges - the largest policing operation in a generation - was a great honour and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve.