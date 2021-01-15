« previous next »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 05:08:20 pm
As her statement proves, Braverman is obviously a nasty piece of work, I think we suspected that, we know now
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 05:08:53 pm
Cruella was a darling of the far-right in the Tory Party.

Their princess Liz is being subjugated by the party's grey suits and forced to abandon the Tufton Street agenda.


Might we see a civil war? The ERG loons have been very quiet...

I've tweeted this to several random ERG members:

Come on, you far-right ERG loons! You're not going to take all this lying down are you??
You need to fight for control back. Isn't that what you're obsessed with? Taking back control.
Don't let these Remainer 5th columnists steal your party. You need to hit back.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 05:09:02 pm
Take a bow Yvette.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 05:09:44 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:33:41 pm
Hunt is running the government now, Truss is just PM, in name only.

Is it like when Terry Venables was brought in to assist Bryan Robson at Middlesbrough? #topical
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 05:11:16 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:02:17 pm
wouldn't be entirely surprised if they just called it quits and left Labour to clean up the mess they have created


Can't see it.

Not when there's still nests to be feathered, workers' rights to be burnt, environmental protections to be scrapped, fields to salt (for the next Govt).
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 05:11:28 pm
Quote from: .adam on Today at 04:59:29 pm
"An unintended breach of the ministerial code" is what precipitated Braverman's departure, apparently.

As in she accidentally adhered to it once?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 05:12:14 pm
Patel and Braverman biting the dust, what a shame eh
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 05:12:29 pm
At least one Tory MP losing the whip over this vote tonight
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 05:12:35 pm
Braverman's resignation letter having a dig at Truss

I have concerns about the direction of this government'
Suella Braverman's resignation letter continues:

Quote Message: It is obvious to everyone that we are going through a tumultuous time. I have concerns about the direction of this government.
It is obvious to everyone that we are going through a tumultuous time. I have concerns about the direction of this government.

"Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this government's commitment to honoring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boats crossings.

"It has been a great honour to serve at the Home Office, in even the brief time that I have been here, it has been very clear that there is much to do, in terms of delivering on the priorities of the British people.

"They deserve policing they can respect, an immigration policy they want and voted for in such unambiguous numbers at the last election, and laws which serve the public good, and not the interests of selfish protestors.

"I am very grateful to all of my officials, special advisers and ministerial team for all of their help during my time as Home Secretary.

"I especially would like to pay tribute to the heroic policemen and women and all those who work at Border Force and in our security services. To oversee Operation Bridges - the largest policing operation in a generation - was a great honour and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Today at 05:14:58 pm
