« Reply #17520 on: Today at 01:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:55:43 pm
Started a war with her new chancellor and accidentally called a VONC on herself, all in one morning.

Impressive stuff.
It's one of her better days in office. So far.
« Reply #17521 on: Today at 01:15:22 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 12:30:04 pm

TBF, the trans community and the "woke brigade" are on the blame list too.

They got a pass today, today was all about Unions
« Reply #17522 on: Today at 01:45:50 pm »
A couple of pages back someone mentioned about increasing the pension age.   Ive often wondered maybe it should be decreased.   Has a cost analysis ever been done of this?    Decreasing it would give more youngsters a chance to get on the career ladder.   Plus working later and later in life is not good for general health.    Would this then be a saving on the NHS?
« Reply #17523 on: Today at 01:53:51 pm »
Preston reporting on more on internal Tory drama:

Here is the measure of the chaos in Downing St. Ex chancellor @sajidjavid was incandescent about briefing that hes incompetent to Sunday Times. He blamed Trusss adviser Jason Stein and was planning to humiliate the PM by asking a question about Stein at #PMQs. After talking to cabinet secretary Simon Case, Javid said his condition for not hijacking #PMQs is Stein would be suspended and there should be investigation by Cabinet Offices Propriety and Ethics committee. Stein has duly been suspended and probe is happening. But it wont end there, because Stein is confident he cannot be sanctioned for what happened, which carries the implication others in Downing St are to blame. No wonder so many Tory MPs say Truss simply cannot continue in office.
« Reply #17524 on: Today at 02:04:08 pm »
Truss has a lower approval rating than the [alleged] paedo Prince





« Reply #17525 on: Today at 02:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 01:53:51 pm
Preston reporting on more on internal Tory drama:

Here is the measure of the chaos in Downing St. Ex chancellor @sajidjavid was incandescent about briefing that hes incompetent to Sunday Times. He blamed Trusss adviser Jason Stein and was planning to humiliate the PM by asking a question about Stein at #PMQs. After talking to cabinet secretary Simon Case, Javid said his condition for not hijacking #PMQs is Stein would be suspended and there should be investigation by Cabinet Offices Propriety and Ethics committee. Stein has duly been suspended and probe is happening. But it wont end there, because Stein is confident he cannot be sanctioned for what happened, which carries the implication others in Downing St are to blame. No wonder so many Tory MPs say Truss simply cannot continue in office.

To me the big story in there is that Simon Case is bothered about whether PMQs gets hijacked. Someone should remind him his job is to be impartial...
« Reply #17526 on: Today at 02:07:29 pm »
Yvette Cooper once again obliterates the government.

In response to Cruella's idiotic rant about Guardian readers and tofu-eaters, which was Cruella proposing the draconian and oppressive anti-protest bill, here's what she said:




Here's the full exchange:

https://twitter.com/willgeorgelloyd/status/1582413669341663238

 

Brilliant.
« Reply #17527 on: Today at 02:11:38 pm »
Why is she obsessed with what Starmer thinks of the train strikes?

A crumbling economy, no real sense of what she thinks is the right course if action and she's crying about picket lines.

I keep saying it, but she's much worse than I thought possible
