Here is the measure of the chaos in Downing St. Ex chancellor @sajidjavid was incandescent about briefing that hes incompetent to Sunday Times. He blamed Trusss adviser Jason Stein and was planning to humiliate the PM by asking a question about Stein at #PMQs. After talking to cabinet secretary Simon Case, Javid said his condition for not hijacking #PMQs is Stein would be suspended and there should be investigation by Cabinet Offices Propriety and Ethics committee. Stein has duly been suspended and probe is happening. But it wont end there, because Stein is confident he cannot be sanctioned for what happened, which carries the implication others in Downing St are to blame. No wonder so many Tory MPs say Truss simply cannot continue in office.