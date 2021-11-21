« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 433 434 435 436 437 [438]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 562811 times)

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17480 on: Today at 11:56:07 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:45:47 am

Spot on.

I think it's criminal for either the government or employers to make changes to pension arrangements that are essentially retrospective. By all means change for people just entering the State Pension system or pension scheme, so they can plan. But moving the goalposts when you have already begun to make financial arrangements for retirement based on the arrangements at the time is immoral.

Absolutely right. We need to ensure that State Pension is never allowed to be reframed as some kind of discretionary benefit. If you strip it to its bare bones, it is very similar to an unfunded Public Sector pension scheme with NICs replacing employee contributions.

It is a vital component of many peoples' retirement plans because it provides some protection from inflation. By contrast buying a private pension with inflation protection means initial income is typically around 40% lower than a level pension, so the state scheme is a great underpin to the millions that don't get defined benefit pensions offering some kind of increases in payment.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,830
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17481 on: Today at 11:59:18 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:45:47 am

Spot on.

I think it's criminal for either the government or employers to make changes to pension arrangements that are essentially retrospective. By all means change for people just entering the State Pension system or pension scheme, so they can plan. But moving the goalposts when you have already begun to make financial arrangements for retirement based on the arrangements at the time is immoral.


My mum fell in to that group, retired at 55 expecting to live off her savings for 5 years and to get her pension at 60, and has only just got her pension last month at 67.

Currently im supposed to get my pension at 68, but realistically I can see that hitting 70 by the time actual comes.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,511
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17482 on: Today at 11:59:32 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 09:54:04 am
I'm watching the BBC news and some people in an audience being asked about how they feel right now. This is in Sunderland by the way. The last two people have been in tears because they can't afford to live basically. One just lives on 250 quid a month and the other receives pip for her son. The first then announces she voted brexit and Tory, the other also Tory because she doesn't trust Keir starmer.

I was actually feeling a bit sorry for them but then you hear that sort of shit and the sympathy goes of the window. I hope most of these people are Tories and freeze to fucking death this winter.


I take it this is your ideal Tory voter



Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,830
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17483 on: Today at 12:01:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:46:41 am

That's an insane hill to choose to fight on. There's so many Tory MPs opposed to fracking that, even if they are strongarmed to vote to allow it, they'll have a huge level of anger about being forced to vote this way.

And if a significant number locate their testicles enough to vote against it, then, after making it a de facto confidence vote, it will be the clearest demonstration that Truss has zero control and needs to go. And that doesn't include any MPs who just want her out full stop and might vote against tactically.

Has Truss walked into a trap here?

 

Then a genius move there, will end up with a lot of Tory MPs voting for something both them and their constituents do not want.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17484 on: Today at 12:04:19 pm »
Starmer :lmao
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,010
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17485 on: Today at 12:07:43 pm »
Honestly the brass fucking neck of this woman and her front bench.

Disgusting.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,154
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17486 on: Today at 12:10:55 pm »
12 years and its still labours fault
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,434
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17487 on: Today at 12:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:07:43 pm
Honestly the brass fucking neck of this woman and her front bench.

Disgusting.
what was Cleverly doing rubbing his fingers together at Kier Starmer when she said something about Union legislation
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,830
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17488 on: Today at 12:11:50 pm »
Militant Unions, Militant Unions, Militant Unions thats literally all she has left
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17489 on: Today at 12:12:07 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:10:55 pm
12 years and its still labours fault

that and has the war in ukraine been mentioned yet?
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17490 on: Today at 12:12:30 pm »
Country is fucked, lets talk about Rugby League  :butt
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,434
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17491 on: Today at 12:12:58 pm »
She's just committed to the Triple Lock (for now)
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,434
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17492 on: Today at 12:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:12:30 pm
Country is fucked, lets talk about Rugby League  :butt
that was unbelievable
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,434
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17493 on: Today at 12:14:05 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 12:12:07 pm
that and has the war in ukraine been mentioned yet?
she hasn't yet mentioned Putin's terrible war yet, probably been told to steer away from it
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17494 on: Today at 12:15:24 pm »
Truss isnt so bad in these environments tbf
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,434
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17495 on: Today at 12:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:15:24 pm
Truss isnt so bad in these environments tbf
she's awful, just repeating the same answer to any question. The baying crowd behind her make her sound better than she actually is
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,830
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17496 on: Today at 12:17:48 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:15:24 pm
Truss isnt so bad in these environments tbf

Shes shit, the problem is Starmer was too predictable in his questioning, and her respond to everything was Militant Unions
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17497 on: Today at 12:18:09 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:15:24 pm
Truss isnt so bad in these environments tbf

Its like watching a car-crash in slow motion.  Shes absolutely appalling. Shes broken.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,845
  • Kloppite
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17498 on: Today at 12:18:10 pm »
Robert Peston
@Peston

Wow. @trussliz has now over-ruled @Jeremy_Hunt and pre-committed that the state pension will rise in line with 10.1% inflation. This really is a car crash. Ive been clear we are protecting the triple lock she says. Opposite of what Hunt told me on Monday

https://twitter.com/Peston/status/1582691704015966208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1582691704015966208%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
Logged
#Sausages

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17499 on: Today at 12:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:16:45 pm
she's awful, just repeating the same answer to any question. The baying crowd behind her make her sound better than she actually is


She hasnt been nearly as bad today as shes been in other settings recently imo (so far anyway)
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,635
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17500 on: Today at 12:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:19:34 pm

She hasnt been nearly as bad today as shes been in other settings recently imo (so far anyway)

Is Liz doing alright? ;)
Logged

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17501 on: Today at 12:20:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:17:48 pm
Shes shit, the problem is Starmer was too predictable in his questioning, and her respond to everything was Militant Unions

Just once I wish Starmer would respond with - that's your job to resolve the issues with unions, not ours.
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17502 on: Today at 12:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 12:19:34 pm

She hasnt been nearly as bad today as shes been in other settings recently imo (so far anyway)

i can see what you're saying as she does seem to have a bit more confidence - is she going to fight on?

stave off a general election
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17503 on: Today at 12:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:13:16 pm
that was unbelievable

Unfortunately it shows how the tories manage to get their shit together.




Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,154
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17504 on: Today at 12:25:01 pm »
So yesterday the tories were fishing what cuts would have hurt the polls the most so they can show that when they do cut that it wont be as much as the rumours
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,434
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17505 on: Today at 12:27:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:17:48 pm
Shes shit, the problem is Starmer was too predictable in his questioning, and her respond to everything was Militant Unions
yes I agree, I don't think Starmer did a particularly good job today but she's just parachuting the same line to all of the questions from the opposition. She's totally pathetic
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17506 on: Today at 12:28:35 pm »
She has to read all of her responses to the pre-loaded questions from her own party.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,715
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17507 on: Today at 12:29:52 pm »
the desk has made an appearance
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Elliemental

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 490
  • You Love Us
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17508 on: Today at 12:30:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:11:50 pm
Militant Unions, Militant Unions, Militant Unions thats literally all she has left


TBF, the trans community and the "woke brigade" are on the blame list too.
Logged

Online y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
  • * * * * *
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17509 on: Today at 12:30:59 pm »
I really can't stand her.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,434
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17510 on: Today at 12:31:03 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:25:01 pm
So yesterday the tories were fishing what cuts would have hurt the polls the most so they can show that when they do cut that it wont be as much as the rumours
they'll push the spending cuts to the next parliament, she said spending would increase this year and next. They'll put all difficult decisions onto the next government.
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17511 on: Today at 12:31:50 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 12:30:04 pm

TBF, the trans community and the "woke brigade" are on the blame list too.

You forgot the AGC.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,434
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17512 on: Today at 12:31:59 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:28:35 pm
She has to read all of her responses to the pre-loaded questions from her own party.
of course she does, that's how she works, she's unable to speak off the cuff
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,125
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17513 on: Today at 12:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 12:20:28 pm
Just once I wish Starmer would respond with - that's your job to resolve the issues with unions, not ours.


I disagree. That implies tacit support for even more oppressive anti-union laws.

For once, I wish Starmer would respond with "The rail unions are not asking for a huge pay rise, just close to inflation; and they're seeking to protect both their jobs and the safety of the public when greedy train bosses on huge salaries are trying to slash jobs and cut safety functions"

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17514 on: Today at 12:35:35 pm »
She probably should of consulted with her boss regarding the triple lock because he doesnt look overly pleased.
Logged

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17515 on: Today at 12:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:34:39 pm

I disagree. That implies tacit support for even more oppressive anti-union laws.

For once, I wish Starmer would respond with "The rail unions are not asking for a huge pay rise, just close to inflation; and they're seeking to protect both their jobs and the safety of the public when greedy train bosses on huge salaries are trying to slash jobs and cut safety functions"

That works too
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 433 434 435 436 437 [438]   Go Up
« previous next »
 