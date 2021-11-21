

Spot on.



I think it's criminal for either the government or employers to make changes to pension arrangements that are essentially retrospective. By all means change for people just entering the State Pension system or pension scheme, so they can plan. But moving the goalposts when you have already begun to make financial arrangements for retirement based on the arrangements at the time is immoral.



Absolutely right. We need to ensure that State Pension is never allowed to be reframed as some kind of discretionary benefit. If you strip it to its bare bones, it is very similar to an unfunded Public Sector pension scheme with NICs replacing employee contributions.It is a vital component of many peoples' retirement plans because it provides some protection from inflation. By contrast buying a private pension with inflation protection means initial income is typically around 40% lower than a level pension, so the state scheme is a great underpin to the millions that don't get defined benefit pensions offering some kind of increases in payment.