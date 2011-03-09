The thing about us having one of the lowest state pensions is that we have higher home ownership and bigger private pensions than the countries we compare ourselves to. Of course the issue is that doesn't help those who haven't been able to save for a private pension, or buy a house.



In the short to medium term its probably better to have some sort of means tested element to pensions for those people (does Pension Credit still exist?).



In the longer term I'd like to see the balance shift back from private pensions to the state pensions - that's obviously going to require more tax revenue, possibly by reducing the tax incentives to save into private pensions.



Any short to medium term arrangements for pensions are not a good idea, pensions should always be subject to long term planning to give people the motivation and confidence to save if they are able. That's one of the reasons we have ended up in this mess in the first place.If you means test that takes away any motivation for people on low to middle incomes to save into pensions, there's simply no point if you can not put anything away and get exactly the same as those that put a moderate amount away via a means tested increase.The only way out of this pensions mess is to increase the basic state pension that everyone gets and the triple lock is currently the only game in town. It should be kept unless an improved mechanism to speed up the increase in pensions can be found.