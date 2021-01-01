A likely 8% loss of GDP directly attributable to Brexit.

The supply chain issues experienced by the UK greatly outweigh those in the EU. The war in Ukraine and COVID have played their part but Brexit is the constant.



Indeed.The Tories have also now to another crossroads because of Brexit; the decision to raise taxes to fund the costs of Brexit (Johnson's NI raise which was almost to the pound the "project fear" tax rise that Osborne talked about) or to cut spending on services because of Brexit. It's now apparent they've gone back to their bread-and-butter policies of hammering public services, a dream come true for Hunt.Labour must call out that Johnson was going to raise taxes because the NHS and Adult Social Care were struggling - the view of the Tory PM and Chancellor - but now those same services are going to have further cuts. Covid and the Russian war are both one-off hits on the public finances - the markets will recognise that and the borrowing needing to cover it - but Brexit is a rolling hit that can't be covered by borrowing.The proposed NI increase was a poor way of going about it but Brexit was always going to leave a budget shortfall that had to be met somehow. The price of sovereignty and self-determination.