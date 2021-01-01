« previous next »
Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 558703 times)

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17320 on: Today at 11:17:30 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:56:27 am
But the point is she bounced back. People bounce back.  Dennis Hopper, Rolf Harris. There are others.

Someone wrote a book about that
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17321 on: Today at 11:24:16 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:56:27 am
But the point is she bounced back. People bounce back.  Dennis Hopper, Rolf Harris. There are others.

:lmao
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17322 on: Today at 11:28:33 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:13:47 am

NHS procurement that was privatised and is run by a private company?
Perhaps not the best example! But my point still stands. The current situation leads to an appalling waste of public money. Money which would be better spent improving services.

The broader point though is getting people to understand that the real cost of cuts is often greater than the money saved on a spreadsheet.

The hungry kid that disrupts the class. The elderly person blocking a bed because there's no social care. The kids with special needs that bounce from school to school because there's no places at specialist schools. There's so many examples.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17323 on: Today at 12:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:07:18 am
That's price of everything and value of nothing thinking. Often what happens with cutting public services to the bone is that you simply push the problem elsewhere and by the time it's dealt with, it's ended up costing far more.

I don't know whether you know many people in public service, but if you do ask them and you'll get countless examples. Sure there are some examples of where public money could be spent better - NHS procurement springs to mind - but that is a very different argument to imposing cuts on the most vulnerable.

False economy.   NHS underfunded, so pushes problems to the social care system
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17324 on: Today at 12:28:44 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2022/oct/18/david-squires-on-tactics-truss-and-whitehall-fc-slide-towards-trap-door

Squires more appropriate in here this week.

Therese Coffey in the background on the bench  ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17325 on: Today at 12:58:52 pm »
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17326 on: Today at 01:03:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:57:37 am
I'd agree with you, if you are taking the line that the divisions in the Tory party and the country are, if not caused by, but strongly linked to Brexit. And thus the mess we are in is caused by that rift and the power struggle.
But the underlying cost increases are surely mainly down to the war (and to a degree the cost of covid).  I'd suggest it's probably about 70% war, 20% covid(should be higher, but essentially nobody has a problem with the country borrowing to cover that cost*) , 10% Brexit.  Though I have no evidence to back that up.

* I mean in terms of markets and the likes of the IMF.  They understand all nations have to fund their furlough equivalents and long term govnt borrowing was necessary. I'm not suggesting people aren't outraged at borrowing to pay the contracts handed out to ministers' mates.

A likely 8% loss of GDP directly attributable to Brexit.
The supply chain issues experienced by the UK greatly outweigh those in the EU. The war in Ukraine and COVID have played their part but Brexit is the constant.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17327 on: Today at 01:06:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:57:37 am
I'd agree with you, if you are taking the line that the divisions in the Tory party and the country are, if not caused by, but strongly linked to Brexit. And thus the mess we are in is caused by that rift and the power struggle.
But the underlying cost increases are surely mainly down to the war (and to a degree the cost of covid).  I'd suggest it's probably about 70% war, 20% covid(should be higher, but essentially nobody has a problem with the country borrowing to cover that cost*) , 10% Brexit.  Though I have no evidence to back that up.

* I mean in terms of markets and the likes of the IMF.  They understand all nations have to fund their furlough equivalents and long term govnt borrowing was necessary. I'm not suggesting people aren't outraged at borrowing to pay the contracts handed out to ministers' mates.
Sorry mate but brexit is the biggest reason followed by the war and covid that the country is absolutely fucked financially, socially, etc
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17328 on: Today at 01:07:20 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:03:42 pm
A likely 8% loss of GDP directly attributable to Brexit.
The supply chain issues experienced by the UK greatly outweigh those in the EU. The war in Ukraine and COVID have played their part but Brexit is the constant.
Well said
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17329 on: Today at 01:20:13 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:03:42 pm
A likely 8% loss of GDP directly attributable to Brexit.
The supply chain issues experienced by the UK greatly outweigh those in the EU. The war in Ukraine and COVID have played their part but Brexit is the constant.
Indeed.

The Tories have also now to another crossroads because of Brexit; the decision to raise taxes to fund the costs of Brexit (Johnson's NI raise which was almost to the pound the "project fear" tax rise that Osborne talked about) or to cut spending on services because of Brexit.  It's now apparent they've gone back to their bread-and-butter policies of hammering public services, a dream come true for Hunt.

Labour must call out that Johnson was going to raise taxes because the NHS and Adult Social Care were struggling - the view of the Tory PM and Chancellor - but now those same services are going to have further cuts.  Covid and the Russian war are both one-off hits on the public finances - the markets will recognise that and the borrowing needing to cover it - but Brexit is a rolling hit that can't be covered by borrowing.

The proposed NI increase was a poor way of going about it but Brexit was always going to leave a budget shortfall that had to be met somehow.  The price of sovereignty and self-determination.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17330 on: Today at 01:28:53 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:03:42 pm
A likely 8% loss of GDP directly attributable to Brexit.
The supply chain issues experienced by the UK greatly outweigh those in the EU. The war in Ukraine and COVID have played their part but Brexit is the constant.
Yeah, it's also about our ability to recover which is the worry. we've had problems with the economy in the past but we had a excellent efficient competative trading environment to help us recover. not this time. recovery is going to be far harder.


Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17331 on: Today at 01:35:45 pm »
It's been bothering me that one big lesson that people seem to be taking for this present crisis is "you can't buck the markets" (or indeed "you shouldn't buck the markets"). If that's true then Labour might as well shut up shop. It's not true (and never has been). This is well-worth reading.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/oct/18/trussonomics-labour-market-public-spending
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17332 on: Today at 01:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:35:45 pm
It's been bothering me that one big lesson that people seem to be taking for this present crisis is "you can't buck the markets" (or indeed "you shouldn't buck the markets"). If that's true then Labour might as well shut up shop. It's not true (and never has been). This is well-worth reading.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/oct/18/trussonomics-labour-market-public-spending

I agree.

If you are going to constantly adhere to the markets (let them dictate policy), then we might as well just have a permanent Tory government.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17333 on: Today at 01:45:59 pm »
Majority of Tory members think Truss should resign, poll suggests

A majority of Conservative party members  including 39% of members who voted for her in the summer  think Liz Truss should resign, according to new polling from YouGov.


SNAP POLL: A majority of Conservative party members want Liz Truss to resign

All members
Resign: 55%
Stay: 38%

Truss voters
Resign: 39%
Stay: 57%
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17334 on: Today at 01:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:45:59 pm
Majority of Tory members think Truss should resign, poll suggests

A majority of Conservative party members  including 39% of members who voted for her in the summer  think Liz Truss should resign, according to new polling from YouGov.


SNAP POLL: A majority of Conservative party members want Liz Truss to resign

All members
Resign: 55%
Stay: 38%

Truss voters
Resign: 39%
Stay: 57%
Same poll says 85% of Tory members think Truss is doing a bad job.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17335 on: Today at 01:54:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:47:59 pm
Same poll says 85% of Tory members think Truss is doing a bad job.
And they want Johnson back apparently. :rollseyes
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17336 on: Today at 01:54:47 pm »
Where did Hunt this saviour come from?

The guy is an absolute tool and has a midas touch for turning everything into shit. Remarkable that he's been given this power
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17337 on: Today at 01:56:42 pm »
Starmer may have to be cautious at PMQ's. We may soon reach the point where him kicking the head in of a vulnerable woman may not be a good look.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17338 on: Today at 01:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:54:47 pm
Where did Hunt this saviour come from?

The guy is an absolute tool and has a midas touch for turning everything into shit. Remarkable that he's been given this power
He was responsible for getting rid of our PPE mountain just before COVID struck.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17339 on: Today at 02:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:56:42 pm
Starmer may have to be cautious at PMQ's. We may soon reach the point where him kicking the head in of a vulnerable woman may not be a good look.

imagine the media if he made her cry
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17340 on: Today at 02:04:44 pm »
Coffeys ultra-libertarian health stance risking lives, Tory ex-minister warns

MP and doctor Dan Poulter says health secretarys ideas over nanny statism are stopping action on obesity and smoking

Quote
People could die because of Thérèse Coffeys ultra-libertarian ideological reluctance to crack down on smoking and obesity, a Conservative ex-health minister has warned.

The strongly worded criticism of the health secretary came from Dr Dan Poulter, a Tory MP and NHS doctor who served as a health minister in the coalition government from 2012 to 2015.

Poulter claims Coffeys hostility to what the extreme right call nanny statism is stopping her from taking firm action against the major killers of tobacco and bad diet.

His intervention  in an opinion piece for the Guardian  was prompted by Coffey making clear that she opposed banning adults from smoking in cars containing children, even though the practice was outlawed in 2015 and is credited with reducing young peoples exposure to secondhand smoke.

The governments widely anticipated scrapping of measures to curb obesity such as the sugar tax and ditching of the tobacco control plan and health inequalities white paper  both of which previous health ministers had promised to publish  have led Poulter to brand Coffeys stance deeply alarming.

He writes: More smoking and more obesity means more illness, more pressure on the NHS and shorter lives, particularly amongst the poorest in society.

I am acutely concerned that the health secretarys ideological hostility to what history shows is governments potentially very positive role in protecting us against these grave threats to our health will exacerbate the problems they already pose.

At its worst such a radically different approach to public health could cost lives, as it will inevitably lead to more people smoking and becoming dangerously overweight.

The Guardian disclosed last week that officials in Whitehall believe that Coffey has dropped plans to publish the tobacco control plan, which was due out by the end of the year.

The health secretary, who is herself a smoker, has consistently voted against moves to curb smoking since she became the MP for Suffolk Coastal in 2010 and has also accepted £1,100 in hospitality and gifts from the tobacco firm Gallaher.

Coffey is ignoring the ethical and practical duty on governments to tackle the great scourges of our health, notably smoking, unhealthy food and excess drinking and has shattered a longstanding consensus on state intervention stretching back to the work by the then-health secretary Norman Fowler on HIV and Aids in the 1990s, Poulter added.

Health charities endorsed Poulters remarks. Deborah Arnott, the chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health, said: Libertarian ideology is as inadequate to improve public health as it was to drive economic growth. Just as the governments failed economic strategy came straight from the playbook of the Institute of Economic Affairs, so does this visceral opposition to the so-called nanny state and obsession with the free market.

It wasnt the free market which delivered the fastest rates of decline in smoking in Europe in the first two decades of this century.

Katherine Jenner, the director of the Obesity Health Alliance, a grouping of 50 health and medical organisations, said: The alliance shares Dr Poulters grave concerns. MPs dont want their constituents living with chronic illness, and the public want it to be easier to make healthier choices. While there was some scepticism about the soft drinks industry levy when it was introduced by the Conservatives in 2018, it has led to sugar consumption falling by 30g per household per week, whilst not affecting sales. Now 71% of the public want companies to remove more sugar and salt from products.

She added: Abandoning key obesity prevention measures is unfairly putting people at risk of developing life-limiting physical and mental health conditions. Government analysis projected that NHS costs attributable to overweight and obesity could reach £9.7bn by 2050. The health secretary can progress with these health-promoting policies and still create a freer society; free from the harm caused by unhealthy food and drink.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/18/therese-coffey-ultra-libertarian-health-stance-risking-lives-tory-ex-minister-dan-poulter-warns


I guess she wants to maintain our title as the fatest nation in Europe!
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17341 on: Today at 02:05:23 pm »
Loss of tax revenue this year directly attributed to Brexit is expected to be about £60 Billion?

Funny that.
Almost as if a lot of this mess was engineered to create a situation requiring cuts of about that much.
With the added bonus of making donors and banks a lot of money via short selling and hiking interest rates.
Just in time to enjoy a bonus cap lift as well.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17342 on: Today at 02:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:04:44 pm
Coffeys ultra-libertarian health stance risking lives, Tory ex-minister warns

MP and doctor Dan Poulter says health secretarys ideas over nanny statism are stopping action on obesity and smoking


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/18/therese-coffey-ultra-libertarian-health-stance-risking-lives-tory-ex-minister-dan-poulter-warns


I guess she wants to maintain our title as the fatest nation in Europe!

She and her family will have been handsomely rewarded to have these opinions by tobacco, "food" companies and drug manufacturers intent on selling the treatment for all the associated conditions they cause.

She also looks likes she smells very strongly of urine.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17343 on: Today at 02:09:54 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:04:14 pm
imagine the media if he made her cry

Dont be silly, ventriloquists dummies cant cry.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17344 on: Today at 02:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:54:02 pm
And they want Johnson back apparently. :rollseyes
Be interesting to see if the Tory MPs also want him back.
It looks like The Torys are working out what they do next before getting rid of Truss. ive got a feeling most of them will agree on one point. they will decide the next leader, if the majority of Tory MPs want Johnson or whoever then the candidates will be told to withdraw from the election.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17345 on: Today at 02:36:38 pm »
Johnson the unity candidate  ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17346 on: Today at 02:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:54:02 pm
And they want Johnson back apparently. :rollseyes

This is why she was picked in the first place?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17347 on: Today at 02:47:30 pm »
Led By Donkeys with a superb stunt

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IRDLIOME47c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IRDLIOME47c</a>
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17348 on: Today at 02:48:05 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:22:06 pm
Be interesting to see if the Tory MPs also want him back.
It looks like The Torys are working out what they do next before getting rid of Truss. ive got a feeling most of them will agree on one point. they will decide the next leader, if the majority of Tory MPs want Johnson or whoever then the candidates will be told to withdraw from the election.

I would be shocked if the Tory MPs want anything to do with him, they were never that keen on him in the first place, only went with him in '19 because he looked like the only answer to a crisis he had engineered himself!

For all the Johnson supports plus the ERG rallied round Truss, she seill allegedly needed some votes lent from Sunak supporters to get her into the final 2.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17349 on: Today at 02:54:56 pm »
Be interested to know how many of the Tory membership voted for Truss rather than against Sunak.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17350 on: Today at 02:59:08 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:07:14 pm
She and her family will have been handsomely rewarded to have these opinions by tobacco, "food" companies and drug manufacturers intent on selling the treatment for all the associated conditions they cause.

She also looks likes she smells very strongly of urine.


Coffey has to go, she is dangerous and thick, also attends Ed Sheeran concerts through hospitality which is a measure of something in her lacking.  I do not think a culture secretary 'has to' attend Ed Sheeran to do her job (or the many other events probably either, especially the betting industry paying her for days out at the gee gees)



Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17351 on: Today at 03:04:11 pm »
If Starmer doesn't humiliate Truss tomorrow then he needs a slap. Just give Raynor a couple of minutes at the dispatch box.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17352 on: Today at 03:09:19 pm »
Thats the tory's going down further in the polls

Truss no longer committed to maintaining triple lock on pensions, No 10 says
Liz Truss is no longer publicly committed to defending the triple lock  the guarantee that the state pension will rise every year in line with inflation, earnings, or 2.5%, whichever is highest. In their 2019 manifesto the Conservatives said they would keep the triple lock and in interviews only two weeks ago, during the party conference, Truss confirmed that she was still committed to it.

Not any more. At the Downing Street lobby briefing after cabinet, the PMs spokesperson refused to say that Truss still feels bound by this. He did not say it would definitely go, but he clearly signalled that it is up for negotiation. Asked if Truss was still committed to the triple lock, he replied:

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2022/oct/18/liz-truss-mini-budget-cabinet-backfire-conservatives-jeremy-hunt-uk-politics-latest
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #17353 on: Today at 03:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:09:19 pm
Thats the tory's going down further in the polls

Truss no longer committed to maintaining triple lock on pensions, No 10 says
Liz Truss is no longer publicly committed to defending the triple lock  the guarantee that the state pension will rise every year in line with inflation, earnings, or 2.5%, whichever is highest. In their 2019 manifesto the Conservatives said they would keep the triple lock and in interviews only two weeks ago, during the party conference, Truss confirmed that she was still committed to it.

Not any more. At the Downing Street lobby briefing after cabinet, the PMs spokesperson refused to say that Truss still feels bound by this. He did not say it would definitely go, but he clearly signalled that it is up for negotiation. Asked if Truss was still committed to the triple lock, he replied:

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2022/oct/18/liz-truss-mini-budget-cabinet-backfire-conservatives-jeremy-hunt-uk-politics-latest

She's probably going to ditch the 2.5% bit.
