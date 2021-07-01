« previous next »
Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17280 on: Yesterday at 10:55:14 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:52:47 pm
You know, there is likely an Everton fan out there who is not only an Everton fan, but he's an Everton fan whose flow temperature dial has sheered off the boiler. Just think about how he feels.
Thats cheered me up to be fair.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17281 on: Yesterday at 11:23:30 pm
Finally we are starting to see the humiliation pierce that iron face of her and she looks like she has been hammered. Its absolutely beautiful to see and I hope she is hounded even more this coming week.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17282 on: Today at 12:03:27 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:52:47 pm
You know, there is likely an Everton fan out there who is not only an Everton fan, but he's an Everton fan whose flow temperature dial has sheered off the boiler. Just think about how he feels.


Who is also a Truss and Trump supporter............
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17283 on: Today at 12:07:20 am
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 06:12:44 pm
I bet deep down, Truss knows she is toast but she just wants to last longer than the lettuce.

Cheese on Toast





Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17284 on: Today at 06:53:44 am
The Times are reporting that support with energy could just be targeted at the most vulnerable in terms of energy.

It says it will be means tested but you would imagine the threshold will have to be higher than just the most vulnerable otherwise a lot of people will be in trouble.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17285 on: Today at 07:21:11 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:07:20 am
Cheese on Toast


She looks like a bleached smurf.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17286 on: Today at 07:37:42 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:53:44 am
The Times are reporting that support with energy could just be targeted at the most vulnerable in terms of energy.

It says it will be means tested but you would imagine the threshold will have to be higher than just the most vulnerable otherwise a lot of people will be in trouble.

The thing is. Thanks entirely to Truss and Kwarteng theres people who wouldve been okay who wont be able to cope.

Were on a fix for 3 more years so it doesnt impact us - well be able to just about manage with the new bills - but if our mortgage was up for renewal wed be looking at another £300-500 a month. No way we could do the extra bills too (but in terms of income etc we absolutely shouldnt qualify for any means tested support).

Shes fucked everyone.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17287 on: Today at 07:41:15 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:07:20 am
Cheese on Toast



No cheese, typical.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17288 on: Today at 08:08:56 am
Have the Tories got to the point now, where they know they dont have a chance next GE, so are just going to as much damage as possible.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17289 on: Today at 08:24:15 am
Austerity has never worked (for the majority) but they keep pushing it as if its a civic duty. You need to spend (invest) your way out of recession. The answer is not to cut services , the answer is to fairly tax those who can afford it & hold corporate profiteers to account.

We were fortunate enough to renew our mortgage on fixed terms 3-4 months ago, but like most people our electricity bills have soared (an extra £30-£40 per month).
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17290 on: Today at 08:30:34 am
Ordinarily, I'd be looking at the war and the raised fuel price as being by far the biggest contributor to the cost of living crisis. And by extension we all have to suffer to varying degrees. Political parties can adjust how much of that pain is felt by whom. Socialist parties will look to minimise the impact on the less well off by hitting the better off obviously. But ultimately, I don't think we can all avoid some pain.  But this administration have just added to the misery by kicking everyone in the bollocks.  I agree they could have lessened the pain via windfall tax ( and although inherently opposed to windfall tax in general, I think it's ok here). But the fucking about, the collapse of the pound the huge interest rate costs needn't have happened. Utter mismanagement.

* I know I'm in a minority by joining Truss and blaming the war. But to not do so would be no different than suggesting the the economic problems hit by brown was labours doing.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17291 on: Today at 08:34:04 am
Is there evidence of spending your way out of recession working? Or is it just a logical set of steps that seem to make sense until reality unearths the unexpected (like trickle down).
There must be some case studies, though I reckon because of the long term nature of the spend impacting growth it would be hard to differentiate between the spend impact and the natural global cycle coming out of recession.

I suspect the reality is , in some circumstances, austerity is right, in others, borrowing to spend is right.  Probably on the later scenario, we are just flattening the boom bust cycle.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17292 on: Today at 08:38:55 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:34:04 am
Is there evidence of spending your way out of recession working? Or is it just a logical set of steps that seem to make sense until reality unearths the unexpected (like trickle down).
There must be some case studies, though I reckon because of the long term nature of the spend impacting growth it would be hard to differentiate between the spend impact and the natural global cycle coming out of recession.

I suspect the reality is , in some circumstances, austerity is right, in others, borrowing to spend is right.  Probably on the later scenario, we are just flattening the boom bust cycle.

 ;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17293 on: Today at 08:46:53 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:37:42 am
The thing is. Thanks entirely to Truss and Kwarteng there’s people who would’ve been okay who won’t be able to cope.

We’re on a fix for 3 more years so it doesn’t impact us - we’ll be able to just about manage with the new bills - but if our mortgage was up for renewal we’d be looking at another £300-500 a month. No way we could do the extra bills too (but in terms of income etc we absolutely shouldn’t qualify for any means tested support).

She’s fucked everyone.

Yep. I have mentioned before i have two lots of child care starting in April and my fix ends at the end of March and I am in the same bracket as you in terms of my mortgage going up. Put the energy prices being on top of that and basically we will have little money left, if anything.

I am in a fortunate position though that I have a rented out house and decent savings so i can understand not qualifying and can dip into those, but many cant. I imagine though that the scheme will be extended from April.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17294 on: Today at 08:47:55 am
How can austerity be the right thing?   You cut public services,   Therefore cut jobs.  Less jobs so more benefits paid.   The ones been made redundant have less money, so less recycled through the economy m.   More reliance on already over stretched public services.   Its a negative feedback
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17295 on: Today at 08:50:59 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:34:04 am
Is there evidence of spending your way out of recession working? Or is it just a logical set of steps that seem to make sense until reality unearths the unexpected (like trickle down).
There must be some case studies, though I reckon because of the long term nature of the spend impacting growth it would be hard to differentiate between the spend impact and the natural global cycle coming out of recession.

I suspect the reality is , in some circumstances, austerity is right, in others, borrowing to spend is right.  Probably on the later scenario, we are just flattening the boom bust cycle.
The New Deal is the obvious example isn't it?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17296 on: Today at 08:55:21 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:30:34 am
Ordinarily, I'd be looking at the war and the raised fuel price as being by far the biggest contributor to the cost of living crisis. And by extension we all have to suffer to varying degrees. Political parties can adjust how much of that pain is felt by whom. Socialist parties will look to minimise the impact on the less well off by hitting the better off obviously. But ultimately, I don't think we can all avoid some pain.  But this administration have just added to the misery by kicking everyone in the bollocks.  I agree they could have lessened the pain via windfall tax ( and although inherently opposed to windfall tax in general, I think it's ok here). But the fucking about, the collapse of the pound the huge interest rate costs needn't have happened. Utter mismanagement.

* I know I'm in a minority by joining Truss and blaming the war. But to not do so would be no different than suggesting the the economic problems hit by brown was labours doing.

Coming out of covid caused a spike in demand which led to inflation made all the worse by war in an energy producing region which western europe has relied upon. It's a complete financial mess as a result. We have also had a decade or more of historically low interest rates that were never going to last. However the fact remains that all those factors were exacerbated by Truss/Kwarteng trying some sort of Keynesian economics gamble at a time when the outcome of that was warned by economists the world over. A lot of this is a self inflicted wound and in fact has affected global markets, not just the UK - which is why I think Biden even commented on it which is a complete break from diplomatic norms. The speed of recent events and exacerbation of the problem is pretty much entirely down to Truss.

As for austerity it isn't necessarily needed in the same way it was applied 10 years ago - which was in large parts cruel and unnecessary. First you have genuine windfall profits for the energy companies - and I don`t buy that it puts them off investing. You can also play at the margin of tax rates for the very high earners. Higher energy prices are here to stay, but not at their current level - they are already falling - and inflation is slowly but surely starting to get under control due to measures taken by the US central bank and other large economies. The economic effects of war in Ukraine will eventually fade. In short, this is in my opinion really about getting through the next year or two in which case hard austerity isn`t needed.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17297 on: Today at 08:57:09 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:23:30 pm
Finally we are starting to see the humiliation pierce that iron face of her and she looks like she has been hammered. Its absolutely beautiful to see and I hope she is hounded even more this coming week.

I can't look at that new interview she's done, the incessant blinking shows someone who's properly on the edge inside.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17298 on: Today at 08:57:21 am
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 08:47:55 am
How can austerity be the right thing?   You cut public services,   Therefore cut jobs.  Less jobs so more benefits paid.   The ones been made redundant have less money, so less recycled through the economy m.   More reliance on already over stretched public services.   Its a negative feedback
You have to have some limits on public spending obviously. So I suppose it must have its place. But the time to cut spending is during the good times when the private sector can take up the slack. You then reduce debt and build a surplus so you have room to increase spending during a recession.

Trouble is we always elect Tories during recessions. Got it the wrong way around.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17299 on: Today at 08:59:52 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:55:21 am
Coming out of covid caused a spike in demand which led to inflation made all the worse by war in an energy producing region which western europe has relied upon. It's a complete financial mess as a result. We have also had a decade or more of historically low interest rates that were never going to last. However the fact remains that all those factors were exacerbated by Truss/Kwarteng trying some sort of Keynesian economics gamble at a time when the outcome of that was warned by economists the world over. A lot of this is a self inflicted wound and in fact has affected global markets, not just the UK - which is why I think Biden even commented on it which is a complete break from diplomatic norms. The speed of recent events and exacerbation of the problem is pretty much entirely down to Truss.

As for austerity it isn't necessarily needed in the same way it was applied 10 years ago - which was in large parts cruel and unnecessary. First you have genuine windfall profits for the energy companies - and I don`t buy that it puts them off investing. You can also play at the margin of tax rates for the very high earners. Higher energy prices are here to stay, but not at their current level - they are already falling - and inflation is slowly but surely starting to get under control due to measures taken by the US central bank and other large economies. The economic effects of war in Ukraine will eventually fade. In short, this is in my opinion really about getting through the next year or two in which case hard austerity isn`t needed.

yes but wasn't the point of the original answer that labour were shit and so it's not their (tories) fault nah na na nah na
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17300 on: Today at 09:04:12 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:50:59 am
The New Deal is the obvious example isn't it?

Yes but not of trickle down economics - as I understand it anyway. More direct as it was mass employment for government funded schemes that also massively helped US infrastructure for the longer term. So more about investment than an experiment in giving wealthy people more money
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17301 on: Today at 09:04:14 am
Yep, my department (public library) is already down to the bare bones (as Harry Redknapp would say). 25% of staff made redundant or pressed into retirement. All of them senior folks with 30-50 years of experience just lost to the public. This also means the rest of us have to cover their work and may not have the training to do so. The suspicion is were being deliberately run down just as the nhs has been so as to make it easier to close. As said the cutting of public servants not only impacts services it impacts the economy at large. Our manufacturing base has been shredded through many factors over the years so we really need to concentrate on services to employ & even export in the future. To me it just seems the Tories are happy with financial disparity. Its their ideology.

FDRs new deal is often lauded as investing out of depression, but , of course, economists argue over this.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17302 on: Today at 09:06:53 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:04:12 am
Yes but not of trickle down economics - as I understand it anyway. More direct as it was mass employment for government funded schemes that also massively helped US infrastructure for the longer term. So more about investment than an experiment in giving wealthy people more money
He was asking for an example of spending out of recession I thought?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17303 on: Today at 09:23:55 am
The New Deal is the only example.

Think we've missed the boat though. The Cameron era was the time to massively invest in infrastructure with cheap borrowing. Roads, hospitals, HS2 (maybe even some fast lines across the Pennines so major cities that aren't actually that far away are commutable...). Could've massively grown infrastructure, given well paid jobs - invested in technical education. But nah fuck it austerity lads.

They've fucked up at every possible point.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17304 on: Today at 09:34:00 am


Now I'm no psephologist, but this sorta looks kinda bad.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17305 on: Today at 09:52:20 am
Not quite the new manager bounce they were aiming for.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17306 on: Today at 09:53:22 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:23:55 am
The New Deal is the only example.

Think we've missed the boat though. The Cameron era was the time to massively invest in infrastructure with cheap borrowing. Roads, hospitals, HS2 (maybe even some fast lines across the Pennines so major cities that aren't actually that far away are commutable...). Could've massively grown infrastructure, given well paid jobs - invested in technical education. But nah fuck it austerity lads.

They've fucked up at every possible point.
Well you could argue that Nazis (initially) did the same thing, but with very different endgames in mind. The USAs economy really only took off thanks to WW2 and the massive investment in everything.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17307 on: Today at 09:56:27 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:52:20 am
Not quite the new manager bounce they were aiming for.

But the point is she bounced back. People bounce back.  Dennis Hopper, Rolf Harris. There are others.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17308 on: Today at 10:11:20 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:41:15 am
No cheese, typical.


Spending cuts, innit
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17309 on: Today at 10:14:27 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:30:34 am
Ordinarily, I'd be looking at the war and the raised fuel price as being by far the biggest contributor to the cost of living crisis. And by extension we all have to suffer to varying degrees. Political parties can adjust how much of that pain is felt by whom. Socialist parties will look to minimise the impact on the less well off by hitting the better off obviously. But ultimately, I don't think we can all avoid some pain.  But this administration have just added to the misery by kicking everyone in the bollocks.  I agree they could have lessened the pain via windfall tax ( and although inherently opposed to windfall tax in general, I think it's ok here). But the fucking about, the collapse of the pound the huge interest rate costs needn't have happened. Utter mismanagement.

* I know I'm in a minority by joining Truss and blaming the war. But to not do so would be no different than suggesting the the economic problems hit by brown was labours doing.

The difference being that Brown and Darling (every time I write his name I think of Blackadder) put together a coherent plan to bring stability.

Truss and Kwarteng did the exact opposite.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17310 on: Today at 10:15:05 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:21:11 am
She looks like a bleached smurf.

I first read that as a bleached turd.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17311 on: Today at 10:23:01 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:15:05 am
I first read that as a bleached turd.


I read it as 'bleached snuff' and had no idea what it meant, but pondered some sort of necro-porn.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17312 on: Today at 10:40:31 am
From an equality angle, it's comedic as well. If you're a woman, and you look at that creature - presenter faints, Truss looks to the man Sunak to take charge. You put Truss in the top job, she wrecks it due to incompetence, and again, you need a guy in Hunt to at least sound competent and take charge. When the adults are talking Truss dutifully takes her seat looking demure after messing everything up. The other woman involved in these things recently, Mordaunt at the urgent questions - deflects, changes the topic, harkens back to Starmer's actions from multiple years ago, turns things personal.

It's like a completed checklist of negative female stereotypes. You write a short story today using exactly these details, it'll get blocked for being sexist. Yet this is reality.

You have women with drive, competence, commitment to accuracy, can do a great job in their respective fields. Didn't any of those in the Tory committee, while thinking through these things, consider the damage Truss could do to this area if you send her instead of more competent ones. Or is the Tory party just so completely bereft of competent choices these days.

No big interest in this topic, it's just that it's so stark.

I suppose you need to set the environment, such that precision, competence is what is valued. You can't con people in performance zones, where you have to make decisions and deal with the consequences. As she has found out. You can judge for yourself the environment that is politics today in the UK if with Truss's level, she has survived so many years and risen so high.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17313 on: Today at 10:43:02 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:30:34 am
Ordinarily, I'd be looking at the war and the raised fuel price as being by far the biggest contributor to the cost of living crisis. And by extension we all have to suffer to varying degrees. Political parties can adjust how much of that pain is felt by whom. Socialist parties will look to minimise the impact on the less well off by hitting the better off obviously. But ultimately, I don't think we can all avoid some pain.  But this administration have just added to the misery by kicking everyone in the bollocks.  I agree they could have lessened the pain via windfall tax ( and although inherently opposed to windfall tax in general, I think it's ok here). But the fucking about, the collapse of the pound the huge interest rate costs needn't have happened. Utter mismanagement.

* I know I'm in a minority by joining Truss and blaming the war. But to not do so would be no different than suggesting the the economic problems hit by brown was labours doing.

The war has played its part but the biggest impact to us is still down to Brexit.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
Reply #17314 on: Today at 10:44:46 am
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 08:47:55 am
How can austerity be the right thing?   You cut public services,   Therefore cut jobs.  Less jobs so more benefits paid.   The ones been made redundant have less money, so less recycled through the economy m.   More reliance on already over stretched public services.   Its a negative feedback

They intend to cut benefits then open these arab owned investment zones where even our meagre post brexit rights will no longer apply.
We'll end up as the slave capital of europe.
