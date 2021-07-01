From an equality angle, it's comedic as well. If you're a woman, and you look at that creature - presenter faints, Truss looks to the man Sunak to take charge. You put Truss in the top job, she wrecks it due to incompetence, and again, you need a guy in Hunt to at least sound competent and take charge. When the adults are talking Truss dutifully takes her seat looking demure after messing everything up. The other woman involved in these things recently, Mordaunt at the urgent questions - deflects, changes the topic, harkens back to Starmer's actions from multiple years ago, turns things personal.



It's like a completed checklist of negative female stereotypes. You write a short story today using exactly these details, it'll get blocked for being sexist. Yet this is reality.



You have women with drive, competence, commitment to accuracy, can do a great job in their respective fields. Didn't any of those in the Tory committee, while thinking through these things, consider the damage Truss could do to this area if you send her instead of more competent ones. Or is the Tory party just so completely bereft of competent choices these days.



No big interest in this topic, it's just that it's so stark.



I suppose you need to set the environment, such that precision, competence is what is valued. You can't con people in performance zones, where you have to make decisions and deal with the consequences. As she has found out. You can judge for yourself the environment that is politics today in the UK if with Truss's level, she has survived so many years and risen so high.