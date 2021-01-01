Truss and Kwarteng tank the economy which increases mortgage payments to allow for energy price cap, then Hunt does away with the price cap. Economically we are fucked due to the mini budget even with the reversals. What was the fucking point other than making rich people richer



Starmer really needs to press this home, shout it from the rooftops as no doubt come election time, when wholesale gas prices are projected to fall, Tories will argue its to do with their policies.



Global constraints when things are shit and internal policies when things are looking peachy