What a coward Truss is.





Beth Rigby

@BethRigby

Govt confirm that Penny Mordaunt rather than Liz Truss will take the UQ on the economic crisis



https://twitter.com/BethRigby/status/1581989327105425408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1581989327105425408%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=



So a lady who studied philosophy and then worked in PR is going to analyse and respond to the current, unique state of play in the markets for us.Might as well give Klopp a go at prime minister at this point. At a professional set-up if you don't have top level background in the area (before we even look at what your level is now) you don't get in the door. This is a joke. What little I've seen of Mordaunt was horrific as well, the only saving grace was her being boring and inoffensive enough to get votes. The rest of it - same soundbite wars - Brexit dividend, cut taxes, growth bla bla. These creatures have nothing, understand nothing, are capable of building nothing. What are you doing letting them make decisions for millions of people.The only one that looked competent in this area was Sunak, even he, a guy who in high probability had been called Paki and kicked around a few times in his youth considering that era, had to cheapen and sell himself to a bunch of senile, white, dumb Tory members and play the culture war card. The brown guy's the only logical pick, probably won't make it, but even then, you can do so much better outside all this.At this point, based on actions, the only good Tory or US Republican is a dead one. The amount of damage these death cults have caused and are causing to two major countries, and by extension the world due to the US's influence in so many spheres, is sickening.