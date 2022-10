Knowing Hunt, he'll probably slap 25% VAT on energy bills and tell people to compensate by going for brisk walks in warm clothing.



If there are any more cuts, there will be riots. I wouldn't say there is enough anger in the country for that right now, but people are getting there.



The only way out of their leadership debacle is if it's a coronation. Force Truss out and just have someone - anybody - waiting to replace her, where it doesn't have to go to the members for a vote. But who? The membership will be livid if they let Sunak in by the back door.