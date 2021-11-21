Poll

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16880 on: Today at 04:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 04:04:19 pm
Therese "Nurses can leave if they want to" Coffey is an easy target as health secretary but this is just downright irresponsible - she must surely be aware of the problems associated with antibiotic resistance? This is the sort of thing that idiot Dorries would come up with.



One of the biggest health and ecological (through modern agriculture) crises we're facing, probably not.  ;)
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16881 on: Today at 04:26:39 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:16:32 pm
When you thought they couldnt get anymore stupid.

The thought of that gurning, grossly obese buffoon playing Doctor messes with my mind.
WOW, She has handed out her own medicine which I can only assume is prescribed medicine to other people as she is saying this to justify selling prescribed medicine over the counter. it's illegal, she is admitting she's broken the law. she needs hammering over this.
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16882 on: Today at 04:30:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:16:32 pm
When you thought they couldnt get anymore stupid.

The thought of that gurning, grossly obese buffoon playing Doctor messes with my mind.
She was telling us all to live healthier lifestyles the other day at conference.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16883 on: Today at 04:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:56:43 pm
Weren't the tax havens and closing loopholes one of the driving forces behind Brexit in the first case? As in the rich people wanted to keep them?

That and deregulation of consumer and workers protections.

The media have alluded to the ERG and their Tufton st Mentors.
Their view of the U.K. was that there was a chance of vast profits to be made from crashing the country and starting it off again as a developing nation.
The disaster of Kwartengs time in power means that Hunt can now legitimately asset strip the U.K. and allow that bastard Mogg to remove workers rights, environmental and food protections and planning restrictions because they will say it is necessary in order to put things right.
These development zones are basically going to hand parts of the U.K. over to companies to run.
Colonisation of the U.K. by the modern day equivalents of the Hudson Bay and East India companies who will gouge profit and extract resources without restrictions. The Lake District is included in one as is Dartmoor.
Fracking will go ahead because although Truss has said it wont, these companies will be outside he  planning regulations.
Welcome to the new British Empire, where we are the exploited natives.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16884 on: Today at 04:34:05 pm »
I have given friends and families medicine that was prescription only, including antibiotics. Its quicker than the GP Route.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16885 on: Today at 04:37:18 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:26:39 pm
WOW, She has handed out her own medicine which I can only assume is prescribed medicine to other people as she is saying this to justify selling prescribed medicine over the counter. it's illegal, she is admitting she's broken the law. she needs hammering over this.

She is a thoroughly nasty piece of work.
Some one described her as a garden shedder so overwhelmed by the job that she tinkers in her shed n stead of fixing the house. She showed her total unsuitability for office when at the DWP. She has been shunted upwards and is even more clueless.
A sneering yob who is desperate to fit in.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16886 on: Today at 04:40:03 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:26:39 pm
WOW, She has handed out her own medicine which I can only assume is prescribed medicine to other people as she is saying this to justify selling prescribed medicine over the counter. it's illegal, she is admitting she's broken the law. she needs hammering over this.

That's what I thought,  giving someone prescription drugs that were not for them, without a qualifiaction, is illegal. It could even be some sort of bodily harm, if anythong goes wrong.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16887 on: Today at 04:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:34:05 pm
I have given friends and families medicine that was prescription only, including antibiotics. Its quicker than the GP Route.

Sorry. Thats plain wrong.

How do you know you are doing no harm?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16888 on: Today at 04:59:02 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:52:22 pm
Sorry. Thats plain wrong.

How do you know you are doing no harm?

Also, we really need to not use antibiotics when they aren't necessary, to prevent them becoming ineffective.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16889 on: Today at 05:00:17 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:37:18 pm
She is a thoroughly nasty piece of work.
Some one described her as a garden shedder so overwhelmed by the job that she tinkers in her shed n stead of fixing the house. She showed her total unsuitability for office when at the DWP. She has been shunted upwards and is even more clueless.
A sneering yob who is desperate to fit in.
...to her clothes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16890 on: Today at 05:07:34 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:40:03 pm
That's what I thought,  giving someone prescription drugs that were not for them, without a qualifiaction, is illegal. It could even be some sort of bodily harm, if anythong goes wrong.
This is the health minister, am wondering how she had any spare anti-biotics to give anyone, everyone must know you have to complete the course even when you feel ok, it seems the Health minister is also telling us she ignores the medical advice given when taking the tablets.
It's not only dangerous it's open to abuse, I could order extra prescribed medicine I get for free and give it to a relative so they don't have to pay for it. am sure it must go on but you would have to be a idiot to admit it publicly, Our government health minister has admitted it, she is idiot. is she really this stupid or is she deliberately trying to provoke public uproar to take the spotlight off Truss.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16891 on: Today at 05:29:09 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:37:18 pm
She is a thoroughly nasty piece of work.
Some one described her as a garden shedder so overwhelmed by the job that she tinkers in her shed n stead of fixing the house. She showed her total unsuitability for office when at the DWP. She has been shunted upwards and is even more clueless.
A sneering yob who is desperate to fit in.
Ive no idea how anyone can be impressed by her but this is another level of stupidity, she's another one needs to be sacked immediately.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16892 on: Today at 05:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:34:05 pm
I have given friends and families medicine that was prescription only, including antibiotics. Its quicker than the GP Route.

There's a reason why medicines are prescribed by GPs.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16893 on: Today at 05:44:03 pm »
When are things going to stop with this shit? 

Who is actually going to stand up and say how it is, explain what their endgame is.  Tell people how this will effect them and theirs families lives.

Let normal, everyday people know that this is what they've planned for all along.

Do any public figures have the balls to stand up and lay their guts on the line?  Would it make a difference if they did?  Would the stupid be clever enough to see this was all avoidable and they've been sold a pack of lies?

Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16894 on: Today at 06:32:25 pm »
Reports farting to come out the the OBR report on the mini budget shows a £72bn gap.

So you get about £20bn back from corporation tax increases 

The rest?  Fuxk  knows we are fucking fucked

We could really do with energy prices falling asap to be honest
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16895 on: Today at 06:42:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:32:25 pm
Reports farting to come out the the OBR report on the mini budget shows a £72bn gap.

So you get about £20bn back from corporation tax increases 

The rest?  Fuxk  knows we are fucking fucked

We could really do with energy prices falling asap to be honest

Must just be a load of hot air :D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16896 on: Today at 06:45:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:42:31 pm
Must just be a load of hot air :D

Personally, I think the whole thing stinks.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16897 on: Today at 06:46:04 pm »
Ooops
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16898 on: Today at 06:55:14 pm »
Luckily so far its looking reasonably good on the gas prices front, they are down from a high of about $350 a MWh in August to about 150 currently, European storage is very high so demand is low. Hopefully we have a relatively warm winter
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16899 on: Today at 06:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:43:33 pm
90% inheritance tax? I'm on disability and fairly poor, but if I were earning a decent wedge with some good assets, the thought of the government swooping in and robbing 90% of it on my death would boil my piss.

It's a fine line, with wealth passing from one generation to the next. It needs taxation, but 90% is absurd.
You are dead - you are not being taxed - your estate is being taxed. What you mean is, you wish to give your children a leg up over other children. I am not suggesting that you are wealthy and your children will be able to make most use of inherited wealth, but it is all part of the same problem. If you really wish to incentivise people to succeed, do not let them inherit fortunes from prior generations of their family. If you wish to provide a meritorious society, construct a more level playing field where people are not competing with those who have been handed everything on a plate.

The greatest driver of inequality is inherited wealth. With each generation, wealth becomes more concentrated. The positives of high inheritance tax rates are that you can then fund a proper safety net, education, the NHS, etc., etc.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16900 on: Today at 07:09:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 04:04:19 pm
Therese "Nurses can leave if they want to" Coffey is an easy target as health secretary but this is just downright irresponsible - she must surely be aware of the problems associated with antibiotic resistance? This is the sort of thing that idiot Dorries would come up with.


Another fucking moron in charge of a department. I fucking despair.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16901 on: Today at 07:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:25:05 pm
Inheritance should be taxed more than it is. The idea of equality of opportunity - which all political parties pretend to support - is a joke so long as wealth and property is passed down the generations so easily. Piketty's great book showed in immense detail what most people on the Left vaguely knew already.

The tragedy (or is it pathos?) however is that the taxation on inheritance is the least popular form of taxation among the public. No one opposes it more vigorously than the poor - well, apart from the super rich I suppose. That makes the politics of taxing inheritance a minefield, even for democratic socialist parties.

We live on this Earth but a short time. When we die a massive slice of what we own should be taken by the State and invested in an 'Earth Fund' - to invest in green technology, renewables etc and make sure the generations to come can enjoy the earth as we have. That way we will die knowing that not only will our own kids be ok, but everyone else's too.

Fantastic post.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16902 on: Today at 07:11:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:55:14 pm
Luckily so far its looking reasonably good on the gas prices front, they are down from a high of about $350 a MWh in August to about 150 currently, European storage is very high so demand is low. Hopefully we have a relatively warm winter
Yeah, but Im august they were buying for the winter

Now, they are buying for lower demand spring/summer. So Im not that convinced its going to be ok.  Fingers crossed of course
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16903 on: Today at 07:13:29 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:30:33 pm
She was telling us all to live healthier lifestyles the other day at conference.
???
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16904 on: Today at 07:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:34:05 pm
I have given friends and families medicine that was prescription only, including antibiotics. Its quicker than the GP Route.
:-X
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16905 on: Today at 07:18:14 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:07:34 pm
This is the health minister, am wondering how she had any spare anti-biotics to give anyone, everyone must know you have to complete the course even when you feel ok, it seems the Health minister is also telling us she ignores the medical advice given when taking the tablets.
It's not only dangerous it's open to abuse, I could order extra prescribed medicine I get for free and give it to a relative so they don't have to pay for it. am sure it must go on but you would have to be a idiot to admit it publicly, Our government health minister has admitted it, she is idiot. is she really this stupid or is she deliberately trying to provoke public uproar to take the spotlight off Truss.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:34:05 pm
I have given friends and families medicine that was prescription only, including antibiotics. Its quicker than the GP Route.
;D
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16906 on: Today at 07:22:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:32:25 pm
Reports farting to come out the the OBR report on the mini budget shows a £72bn gap.

So you get about £20bn back from corporation tax increases 

The rest?  Fuxk  knows we are fucking fucked

We could really do with energy prices falling asap to be honest
"Farting"? ???

Anyway, why aren't the UK's most comparable counties experiencing an economic meltdown? They too are experiencing huge hikes in energy prices. Yes, totally mismanagement in the UK, but there is a fundamental problem which is not being addressed: Brexit. I know you know this, Tepid - just saying is all.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16907 on: Today at 07:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:22:53 pm
"Farting"? ???

It's Truss' new plan to boost our gas reserves.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16908 on: Today at 07:31:43 pm »
The Tory austerity for public services and benefits claimants has never really stopped since Osborne became Chancellor.  Now it's going to be stepped up because, despite going through all that, the idiots running the country have delivered economic failure after economic failure.

Hunt portraying himself as a moderate is bullshit.  As always there's a choice as to where the pain is felt and as ever with the Tories they target the poor and the services they - and the middle classes - rely on.  This whole scenario is a wet dream for that c*nt.

Between 1% and 10% of the electorate should be voting Tory based on their economic policies.  The rest who do are mugs or psychos.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16909 on: Today at 07:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:18:14 pm
;D
Shit stirring :) Kennys talking with anonymity. Coffee is sadly hardly off the telly.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16910 on
Maybe they need to look at the energy price cap again? Means tested?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16911 on: Today at 08:05:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:42:16 pm
Maybe they need to look at the energy price cap again? Means tested?
My parents are paying £1.17 a month for electricity

They arent poor, its nuts  so maybe.. but you have to err on the side of generosity, you dont want people close to the cut off who will suffer.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16912 on: Today at 08:07:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:05:26 pm
My parents are paying £1.17 a month for electricity

They arent poor, its nuts  so maybe.. but you have to err on the side of generosity, you dont want people close to the cut off who will suffer.

Indeed but surely its possible. A lot of middle class people would have to be covered but its doable. Maybe even factor in who has mortgages, amount left to pay etc.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16913 on: Today at 08:12:13 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:52:22 pm
Sorry. Thats plain wrong.
3
How do you know you are doing no harm?

Oner example is, when my mum gets a chest infection the GP prescribes amoxycillin and she gets better.
I have ptroblems with gallstones.  The antibiotic that works on my gall stones is metronidazole.  I recently had a flare up of my gall stones during the weekend, I was in so much pain I caled the 111 out of hours Dr. who prescribed Amoxycillin, which I know dont work on me.
Monday morning I called my GP who gave me a prescription for metronidazole and told me to stop taking the Amoxycillin.

Then my Mum gets another chest infection so instead of waiting for her prescription, she starts on the Amoxycillin I had left over from the out of hours doctor, when Monday comes around she calls her GP who prescribes her Amoxicillin.

So to answer the question how do I know Im not doing harm I guess I dont, but neither does the GP by the same measure. 
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16914 on: Today at 08:14:26 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:37:41 pm
Shit stirring :) Kennys talking with anonymity. Coffee is sadly hardly off the telly.

Ive been on telly, Ill have you know
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16915 on: Today at 08:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:29:30 pm
It's Truss' new plan to boost our gas reserves.
That's probably the most sensible plan I've heard from the Government in a long time.
