Poll

Who is the next Chancellor after Hunt?

Fat Sam
Redwood
Raab
Gove
The bloke who delivers the cheese to number 10
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 417 418 419 420 421 [422]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 546842 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,053
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16840 on: Today at 12:41:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:35:28 pm
Also, how does the economy change when the majority of the population rents? Honeowning penisoners don't pay rent (mortgage paid off). So suddenly all pensioners need a lot more rent. How do we square that circle ? Not saying long term it's not the right approach, but that's a big problem.

I'd create a wealth/asset tax, as opposed to a plain 'inheritance' tax.

I'd also close all tax loopholes, havens etc.  I'd focus my policies towards the 0.1%, and then the 1%, and that is where the inequality is.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:47:06 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,175
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16841 on: Today at 12:54:56 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:19:09 pm
Having just looked into how Norway, Sweden and Denmark structure their taxes, it's actually by making many more people pay top tax rates. In Denmark you pay top income tax rates on income over 1.3 times the average income. That would basically bring the top tax band down to £40k.

I've said this before but one of the challenges for Labour and the left is to persuade people again that middle class people should be paying more tax, and that taxing the super rich - which should be done - is never going to pay for the public services we demand as a society. As someone who earns not much more than the median wage I could afford to pay more tax and would be happy to. Of course I have no dependents to pay for, and pretty affordable housing, so there needs to be systems in place to counteract the higher taxes for people who have children etc.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,486
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16842 on: Today at 12:56:43 pm »
Weren't the tax havens and closing loopholes one of the driving forces behind Brexit in the first case? As in the rich people wanted to keep them?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,175
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16843 on: Today at 01:06:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:35:28 pm
Also, how does the economy change when the majority of the population rents? Honeowning penisoners don't pay rent (mortgage paid off). So suddenly all pensioners need a lot more rent. How do we square that circle ? Not saying long term it's not the right approach, but that's a big problem.

Think how much extra money would be circulating in the economy if people don't spend their whole lives just trying to accumulate assets to pass on. I'd imagine it could spur on a lot of genuine economic growth (not the false growth caused by ever rising property prices).
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16844 on: Today at 01:06:43 pm »
Inheritance tax is an easy one if you change the liability from how much is being inherited to how much the beneficiary is already worth, income and assets wise.

Somebody on minimum wage or non wage earner, a full time carer for the deceased etc and/or somebody renting should be taxed at the minimum rate if at all, whereas a higher rate tax payer with assets in excess of X amount pays a much higher amount.

And bollocks off the "gifting" too.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16845 on: Today at 01:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:56:43 pm
Weren't the tax havens and closing loopholes one of the driving forces behind Brexit in the first case? As in the rich people wanted to keep them?
Yep. only had to prove they had moved money about from one closed loophole into another loophole to hit them with a tax bill, it showed the only reason they moved the money was to avoid paying tax.
It's not even the so called rich people we have to go after.
We have to close all the loopholes that enable people earning say a £100k a year from paying zero tax.
Logged
Robert Peston
@Peston
A Tory ex minister: what worries me is never again will we be able to accuse Labour of being fiscally reckless or believing in the magic money tree. This better work, or we are in deep trouble.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16846 on: Today at 01:11:26 pm »
closing tax loopholes?

they'll just wangle another or another way - as long as the rich are rich they ain't gonna pay their 'fair' share

most parties don't want to tread on anyone's toes never mind the rich as they have influence both monetarily and therefore politically
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16847 on: Today at 01:13:30 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:16:35 am
Oh, shes got some interesting political ideas for sure.

What like, she always seems quite nice?
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,175
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16848 on: Today at 01:14:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:13:30 pm
What like, she always seems quite nice?

I seem to remember her being accused of antisemitism but can't remember the details.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16849 on: Today at 01:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:14:53 pm
I seem to remember her being accused of antisemitism but can't remember the details.

She's Jewish. 
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,781
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16850 on: Today at 01:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:25:05 pm
Inheritance should be taxed more than it is. The idea of equality of opportunity - which all political parties pretend to support - is a joke so long as wealth and property is passed down the generations so easily. Piketty's great book showed in immense detail what most people on the Left vaguely knew already.

The tragedy (or is it pathos?) however is that the taxation on inheritance is the least popular form of taxation among the public. No one opposes it more vigorously than the poor - well, apart from the super rich I suppose. That makes the politics of taxing inheritance a minefield, even for democratic socialist parties.

We live on this Earth but a short time. When we die a massive slice of what we own should be taken by the State and invested in an 'Earth Fund' - to invest in green technology, renewables etc and make sure the generations to come can enjoy the earth as we have. That way we will die knowing that not only will our own kids be ok, but everyone else's too.

We just need to fix housing then everything else sorts itself out. Get back to 3 or 4 times peoples incomes and people can afford to buy a lot more easily, rents come down, equality improves and leaves a lot more money for people to spend on other things (including taxes) and everything else falls into place. How someone makes that case I dont know, but its an ever present weight around this countrys neck.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16851 on: Today at 01:27:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:35:28 pm
Also, how does the economy change when the majority of the population rents? Honeowning penisoners don't pay rent (mortgage paid off). So suddenly all pensioners need a lot more rent. How do we square that circle ? Not saying long term it's not the right approach, but that's a big problem.
Large changes to inheritance tax should be applied over years. Having said that, I'd probably apply something like a 50% rate above 1m immediately. Then, gradually increase percentage and lower the point where it applies over some years. Maybe apply an additional 2% per year (until it reaches 90%) and reduce the point where it kicks in by 4.5K per year until it hits 100K. Or something like this. Both of those measures (with my numbers) would take 20 years to complete. But will allow for an immediate boost to treasury coffers.

I would expect house prices would plummet over that timeframe (maybe someone who has far better of economics would chip in here). But this needs to happen anyway - the housing market is a large part of the problem in the UK. As others have pointed out, wealth inheritance is incredibly iniquitous. This must change.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16852 on: Today at 01:33:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:26:11 pm
We just need to fix housing then everything else sorts itself out. Get back to 3 or 4 times peoples incomes and people can afford to buy a lot more easily, rents come down, equality improves and leaves a lot more money for people to spend on other things (including taxes) and everything else falls into place. How someone makes that case I dont know, but its an ever present weight around this countrys neck.

Do you do that by increasing wages or lowering house prices?

The common misconception with inheritance tax, from what I've seen on various debates, is6 that you are double taxing. "Ive already paid tax on this money, why am I paying tax again"
For me thats wrong, the person paying the tax is the one inheriting, not the one dying. 
It feeds inequality
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16853 on: Today at 01:35:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:26:11 pm
We just need to fix housing then everything else sorts itself out. Get back to 3 or 4 times peoples incomes and people can afford to buy a lot more easily, rents come down, equality improves and leaves a lot more money for people to spend on other things (including taxes) and everything else falls into place. How someone makes that case I dont know, but its an ever present weight around this countrys neck.
That's still very high. When interest rates rise dramatically (which they sure do/will from time to time), it creates mayhem. When I was younger, the amount which might be borrowed would be up to x2.5 income (and x1 the income of the lower-income spouse). Often, there would be no second income at all. And I suspect the amount allowed to be borrowed was even lower in the past. (I've looked - but my Google-fu is weak today).
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,486
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16854 on: Today at 01:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:27:18 pm
Large changes to inheritance tax should be applied over years. Having said that, I'd probably apply something like a 50% rate above 1m immediately. Then, gradually increase percentage and lower the point where it applies over some years. Maybe apply an additional 2% per year (until it reaches 90%) and reduce the point where it kicks in by 4.5K per year until it hits 100K. Or something like this. Both of those measures (with my numbers) would take 20 years to complete. But will allow for an immediate boost to treasury coffers.

I would expect house prices would plummet over that timeframe (maybe someone who has far better of economics would chip in here). But this needs to happen anyway - the housing market is a large part of the problem in the UK. As others have pointed out, wealth inheritance is incredibly iniquitous. This must change.

90% inheritance tax? I'm on disability and fairly poor, but if I were earning a decent wedge with some good assets, the thought of the government swooping in and robbing 90% of it on my death would boil my piss.

It's a fine line, with wealth passing from one generation to the next. It needs taxation, but 90% is absurd.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,760
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16855 on: Today at 01:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:54:56 pm
I've said this before but one of the challenges for Labour and the left is to persuade people again that middle class people should be paying more tax, and that taxing the super rich - which should be done - is never going to pay for the public services we demand as a society. As someone who earns not much more than the median wage I could afford to pay more tax and would be happy to. Of course I have no dependents to pay for, and pretty affordable housing, so there needs to be systems in place to counteract the higher taxes for people who have children etc.
Fundamentally, I'm not sure we sounds be encouraging people to have children. I know it's a right and it's controversial. But more mouths to feed means we have to grow the economy to stand still.  And the planet is struggling under the current population.  From school days the one child per family thing by China was seen as pure evil, but perhaps it's right. And before I'm pilloried for this, I've got more than my fair share of children.
More in line with your point. How does labour persuade Jack, some of his money should be spent on others?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,175
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16856 on: Today at 01:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:24:36 pm
She's Jewish.

Well being Jewish doesn't necessarily mean you can't be antisemitic, but yeah I think I am getting mixed up as she seems to have been a defender of Corbyn and accusations of him being antisemitic. I knew I'd seen her in the news about antisemitism.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16857 on: Today at 01:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:54:56 pm
I've said this before but one of the challenges for Labour and the left is to persuade people again that middle class people should be paying more tax, and that taxing the super rich - which should be done - is never going to pay for the public services we demand as a society. As someone who earns not much more than the median wage I could afford to pay more tax and would be happy to. Of course I have no dependents to pay for, and pretty affordable housing, so there needs to be systems in place to counteract the higher taxes for people who have children etc.

Fuck no. 
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,175
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16858 on: Today at 01:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:48:17 pm
Fuck no.


What do you mean? I'm not sure if you have maybe misunderstood what I meant.

As I was saying, I as an individual could afford to pay more tax and I think people like me should, but someone in the exact same situation as me (same housing costs etc), but has children probably can't. So what do you do?  What I am saying is increase tax rates, while having provisions in place to help those with children so those parents can still afford the higher tax. This doesn't need to be benefits, it could just be more free childcare provision for example.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16859 on: Today at 01:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:45:49 pm
Well being Jewish doesn't necessarily mean you can't be antisemitic, but yeah I think I am getting mixed up as she seems to have been a defender of Corbyn and accusations of him being antisemitic. I knew I'd seen her in the news about antisemitism.

Oh that old chestnut.  Ive done some quick googling and there is nothing she has said that AS.


not shooting the messenger here Elmo, I realise you're just answering a question
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,053
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16860 on: Today at 01:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:52:17 pm
Oh that old chestnut.  Ive done some quick googling and there is nothing she has said that AS.


not shooting the messenger here Elmo, I realise you're just answering a question

From here Wiki page:

Quote
Margolyes' political activism started at university where she, previously "always Tory-voting...[from] a very middle-class Jewish background", in the 1970s joined the Workers Revolutionary Party with other actors and Equity members such as Vanessa Redgrave, Frances de la Tour and Tom Kempinski.[44] She is a signatory of Jews for Justice for Palestinians.[45] She said, "What I want to try to do is to get Jewish people to understand what's really going on, and they don't want to hear it. If you speak to most Jews and say, 'Can Israel ever be in the wrong?' they say, 'No. Our duty as Jews is to support Israel whatever happens.' And I don't believe that. It is our duty as human beings to report the truth as we see it."[46] She is also a campaigner for the respite care charity Crossroads.[47]

Margolyes is a member of the Labour Party and is registered to vote in Vauxhall. In August 2015, she was a signatory to a letter criticising The Jewish Chronicle's reporting of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's alleged associations with antisemites.[48] In November 2019, she endorsed the Labour Party in the UK general election because of their policies on the National Health Service.[49][50] Later in the month, along with other public figures, she signed a letter supporting Corbyn and describing him as a "beacon of hope in the struggle against emergent far-right nationalism, xenophobia, and racism in much of the democratic world".[51]

Margolyes was very critical of the British Government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. She considered that it was "a public scandal" and "a disgrace." With the Prime Minister hospitalised suffering from COVID-19, Margolyes said "I had difficulty not wanting Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to die."[52]
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16861 on: Today at 02:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:59:11 pm
From here Wiki page:

Yeah I read her wiki page mate, cant see anything controversial there.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,175
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16862 on: Today at 02:11:05 pm »
Apologies for derailing this thread in to antisemitism talks.... should have googled before posting.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16863 on: Today at 02:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:50:41 pm

What do you mean? I'm not sure if you have maybe misunderstood what I meant.

As I was saying, I as an individual could afford to pay more tax and I think people like me should, but someone in the exact same situation as me (same housing costs etc), but has children probably can't. So what do you do?  What I am saying is increase tax rates, while having provisions in place to help those with children so those parents can still afford the higher tax. This doesn't need to be benefits, it could just be more free childcare provision for example.

I may have, I'm against tax breaks for couples and parents.  I'm reluctant on mandatory child benefit, but unlike the former, not a hill I would die on.
Maybe this should be in the unpopular opinions thread  :D
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,175
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16864 on: Today at 02:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:11:06 pm
I may have, I'm against tax breaks for couples and parents.  I'm reluctant on mandatory3 = child benefit, but unlike the former, not a hill I would die on.
Maybe this should be in the unpopular opinions thread  :D

I'm against tax breaks for couples or for being married completely. I'm just meaning general puclic services being better for parents.

Another idea is building way more council and social housing for families so they aren't spending fortunes on rent and mortgages and can afford the higher tax.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16865 on: Today at 02:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:12:55 pm
I'm against tax breaks for couples or for being married completely. I'm just meaning general puclic services being better for parents.

Another idea is building way more council and social housing for families so they aren't spending fortunes on rent and mortgages and can afford the higher tax.

Yeah in agreement there, I obviously did get you wrong.

On the council houses front, I have several buy to lets and would happily let them to the council under the fair rent scheme. But councils are such a pain in the arse to deal with, so Im exclusively private sector. The really dont help the situation.  +
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,053
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16866 on: Today at 02:45:21 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:04:58 pm
Yeah I read her wiki page mate, cant see anything controversial there.

Me neither. 
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,981
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16867 on: Today at 03:00:57 pm »
Someone needs to knock out Andrew Bailey.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,368
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16868 on: Today at 03:05:05 pm »
Whats he said now?
Logged
Believer

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,053
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16869 on: Today at 03:08:35 pm »
Quote
Within minutes of the announcement that she had made it to the final two in the Tory leadership contest in July, Liz Truss sent Tory MPs a message on social media.

Thank you for putting your trust in me, she tweeted. Im ready to hit the ground from day one. Her post was quickly deleted and the word running was added in.

But her initial message could not have been more prescient.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,981
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16870 on: Today at 03:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 03:05:05 pm
Whats he said now?

Basically that interest rates will need to be raised more than initially thought next time. The thought initially was 1%.

No doubt he will tell people not to dare ask for pay rises. The c*nt.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,064
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16871 on: Today at 03:12:42 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:33:18 am
There aren't 40bn of savings to be had anywhere. Especially as the demand on NHS, housing, etc is extra high at the moment. You couldn't even cut the military budget because of Ukraine/Russia.

So as a minimum, they need to go back to the NIC increase, but  really they should also increase corporation taxes, and if we really want to get a working health service, they need to increase income tax, probably quite significantly.

the elephant in the room remains brexit.
The only way to fix it is rejoin the single market and the customs union.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16872 on: Today at 03:19:28 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:12:42 pm
the elephant in the room remains brexit.
The only way to fix it is rejoin the single market and the customs union.

I know its mad. They will write books about it in the future how the UK just wouldnt take the most fucking obvious solution but came up with all kinds of cockamamie ideas about cheese to India or tweed to Japan rather the free-trade with a fucking enormous  economic block 20 miles away
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 888
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16873 on: Today at 03:26:14 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:14:42 pm
....most fair of the taxes we already have. The question of wealth is another one, but probably not solvable via taxes.

I think it would be doable - declare assets (over a certain value, say £10k per asset so someone with a small run about car isn't penalised but someone with a watch collection, load of art etc gets picked up on), declare a mortgage maybe and allow some offset against the asset as you don't fully own it yet.

Value of the assets would be tricky but people will get art and watches etc valued for insurance purposes, you could just have to find a "fair market value" for a car (say whatever a site like webuyanycar quote it at) and then maybe bring back Indexation rates so you can roughly scale your property value (as you do for CGT anyway so property cost x Indexation (just a measure of inflation really)

You get taxed on the growth in value of your assets for the year unless you can evidence no income or minimal income (someone who bought their house in '73 for a pittance and is now retired won't be getting rinsed but would see the asset taxed in their death estate.

Could even have a system for deferring those taxes to be payable on death too?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,053
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16874 on: Today at 03:31:02 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:14:42 pm
....most fair of the taxes we already have. The question of wealth is another one, but probably not solvable via taxes.

I believe it would be solvable by appropriate taxation.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,089
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #16875 on: Today at 03:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:55:39 am
She has always been a patsy.


I think more a puppet.

The Tufton Street neolib gangsters got her there on the basis they could control her.

But even the financial markets thought it was to much of a fuckwitted ideology for the times and the self-serving parasites fucked everything over in the name of self [financial] interest.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 417 418 419 420 421 [422]   Go Up
« previous next »
 