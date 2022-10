Also, how does the economy change when the majority of the population rents? Honeowning penisoners don't pay rent (mortgage paid off). So suddenly all pensioners need a lot more rent. How do we square that circle ? Not saying long term it's not the right approach, but that's a big problem.



Large changes to inheritance tax should be applied over years. Having said that, I'd probably apply something like a 50% rate above 1m immediately. Then, gradually increase percentage and lower the point where it applies over some years. Maybe apply an additional 2% per year (until it reaches 90%) and reduce the point where it kicks in by 4.5K per year until it hits 100K. Or something like this. Both of those measures (with my numbers) would take 20 years to complete. But will allow for an immediate boost to treasury coffers.I would expect house prices would plummet over that timeframe (maybe someone who has far better of economics would chip in here). But this needs to happen anyway - the housing market is a large part of the problem in the UK. As others have pointed out, wealth inheritance is incredibly iniquitous. This must change.