Not my specialist area, but from anecdotal experience, agree with redbyrdz, the base always has to be income tax due to how straightforward it (usually) is to trace. When you talk about wealth tax, it needs be something that you sell to high net worth individuals and ultra high net worth types. In return, there has to be a precise and cast iron plan (independent of who's in power at any time) on using those funds to improve the infrastructure, services, wellness related aspects, the environment - something that group will also derive benefit from due to society's better safety net. You turn it into an antagonistic exercise, it's very easy for this to not get off the ground.



High on the list for me is also what you can do to terminate housing as an 'asset' class. It makes no sense long term, if you look at people's potential as the base to power an economy, to have them spend so much time, income, stress on sorting out something that should be guaranteed for all, on the same level as clean water, air, space between neighbours to pursue their own interests, create. Yet, you coop them up in apartments, have them deal with somebody else's shit, depending on location subject them to shit air, maybe water...and then whine like a fool about wanting growth, as Truss does.



At minimum, you need to design a system where people are in space, water and air quality is guaranteed, and it's a very minimal cost. As part of that, if you impose a one time wealth or inheritance tax on housing, to fulfill a clear plan, that could work. It's going to have substantial opposition of course from those profiting from it, but as it is, opening up housing as an investable asset, especially to foreign investors and funds, on the current path, dooms human potential long term.